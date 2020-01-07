Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Sensex Rebounds 193 Points, Nifty Reclaims 12K Mark as Crude Prices Ease

After rallying 553.51 points during the session, the 30-share BSE index ended 192.84 points, or 0.47 per cent, higher at 40,869.47.

PTI

Updated:January 7, 2020, 4:08 PM IST
Bombay Stock Exchange
Representational Image.

Mumbai: The BSE benchmark Sensex recovered by 192.84 points and the NSE Nifty reclaimed the 12,000 level on Tuesday as no fresh aggressive moves from the US and Iran helped crude prices ease.

After rallying 553.51 points during the session, the 30-share BSE index ended 192.84 points, or 0.47 per cent, higher at 40,869.47.

Similarly, the broader Nifty rose 59.90 points, or 0.50 per cent, to finish at 12,052.95.

In the Sensex kitty, Ultratech Cement was the top gainer, rising 2.10 per cent, followed by HDFC Bank, Reliance Industries Sun Pharma, NTPC and Asian Paints.

On the other hand, Infosys, ICICI Bank, Bharti Airtel, Nestle India, Hero MotoCorp and PowerGrid ended in the red.

According to traders, domestic investors followed global stocks that rebounded after a day of no escalation in the US-Iran tussle.

The Pentagon on Monday distanced itself from US President Donald Trump's assertions that he would bomb Iranian cultural sites despite international prohibitions on such attacks.

Iran's parliament, meanwhile, passed a bill on Tuesday designating all US forces "terrorists" over the killing of a top Iranian military commander in a US strike last week.

Brent crude oil futures slipped nearly 0.26 per cent to USD 68.73.

The rupee appreciated 10 paise against the US dollar to 71.83 (intra-day).

Bourses in Shanghai, Hong Kong, Tokyo and Seoul ended significantly higher. European markets were also trading on a positive note in early sessions.

Investors, however, turned cautious ahead of the release the first advance estimates of the GDP for FY20 scheduled to be released later in the day.

Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Bajaj Finance 4,007.40 0.23
ICICI Bank 520.70 -0.94
Reliance 1,525.05 1.57
HDFC Bank 1,260.85 1.59
SBI 318.25 -0.22
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
UltraTechCement 4,240.00 2.10
HDFC Bank 1,260.85 1.59
Reliance 1,525.05 1.57
Sun Pharma 446.35 1.47
NTPC 120.50 1.35
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Infosys 727.75 -1.48
ICICI Bank 520.70 -0.94
Bharti Airtel 445.35 -0.92
Nestle 14,289.80 -0.83
Hero Motocorp 2,349.35 -0.81
See all Top Losers »

