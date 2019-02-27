LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Sensex Rebounds 256 Points, Nifty Above 10,900-mark

The 30-share Sensex rose by 256.18 points after the gauge lost 239.67 points on Tuesday following the Indian air strikes on a terrorist camp in Pakistan.

PTI

Updated:February 27, 2019, 10:17 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Sensex Rebounds 256 Points, Nifty Above 10,900-mark
Representative image of Sensex.
Loading...
Mumbai: Stocks staged a strong comeback in early trade Wednesday, with the BSE Sensex rebounding over 256 points and the Nifty recapturing the 10,900-mark on unabated foreign capital inflows amid short covering.

Asian markets were also trading in the green ahead of the second summit between US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in Vietnam.

The 30-share Sensex rose by 256.18 points, or 0.73 per cent, to 36,226.89 in early trade. The gauge had lost 239.67 points Tuesday after India carried out air strikes on a terrorist camp in Pakistan.

All the sectoral indices, led by auto, metal, bankex, FMCG and healthcare, were trading in the green with gains of up to 1.32 per cent.

The broad-based NSE Nifty went up by 70.80 points or 0.66 per cent to 10,906.10.

Prominent gainers that supported the recovery were Yes Bank, Sun Pharma, Bajaj Auto, M&M, Asian Paints, Hero MotoCoprp, Bajaj Finance, Tata Steel, Tata Motors, Maruti Suzuki, Axis Bank, ICICI Bank, SBI, RIL, ONGC, IndusInd Bank, L&T, Coal India and Vedanta Ltd, rising up to 2.83 per cent.

Brokers said continued pumping of investments by foreign funds and fresh spell of buying by domestic investors amid a firm trend at other Asian bourses led the markets higher.

Besides, covering-up of short positions by speculators ahead of February month expiry in the derivatives segment on Thursday, too supported the upside in select stocks, they added.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) bought shares worth a net Rs 1,674.17 crore, while domestic institutional investors sold equities to the tune of Rs 720.27 crore Tuesday, provisional data showed.

In the Asian region, Hong Kong's Hang Seng was up 0.44 per cent, Japan's Nikkei rose 0.53 per cent and Shanghai Composite Index was up by 0.79 per cent in early trade. Korea's KOSPI too gained 0.24 per cent.

The US Dow Jones Industrial Average ended 0.13 per cent higher in Tuesday's trade.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE SENSEX

35,846.84 -126.87 ( -0.35%)

NIFTY 50

10,786.25 -49.05 ( -0.45%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 227.10 -1.05
Reliance 1,223.30 0.25
Axis Bank 716.15 0.84
TCS 2,058.50 0.97
Maruti Suzuki 6,907.10 0.04
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 227.10 -1.09
Reliance 1,222.40 0.22
Bajaj Holdings 3,150.00 0.64
PVR 1,518.00 0.38
Sun Pharma 441.00 1.18
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
UltraTechCement 3,865.65 2.04
Bajaj Auto 2,907.00 1.67
Sun Pharma 441.20 1.25
Larsen 1,278.65 1.01
UPL 863.90 1.04
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Bajaj Auto 2,906.45 1.89
Sun Pharma 441.30 1.25
Larsen 1,280.10 1.26
TCS 2,054.50 1.09
Axis Bank 716.45 0.89
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Vedanta 165.05 -2.74
Bharti Infratel 299.70 -2.69
Wipro 377.20 -2.70
Tata Motors 177.90 -2.60
HUL 1,734.15 -2.15
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Vedanta 165.00 -2.71
Tata Motors 177.85 -2.65
HUL 1,734.15 -1.86
HCL Tech 1,040.30 -1.75
Kotak Mahindra 1,215.60 -1.63
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram