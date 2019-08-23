Take the pledge to vote

Sensex Rebounds After Early Low, Gains 228 Points; Nifty Ends Above 10,800

Reports of roll back of FPI tax and announcement that the finance minister would address the media in the evening fuelled speculations that the government would announce measures to support the sagging economy.

PTI

Updated:August 23, 2019, 4:07 PM IST
Sensex Rebounds After Early Low, Gains 228 Points; Nifty Ends Above 10,800
Bombay stock exchange headquarter.
Mumbai: Market benchmark BSE Sensex rebounded from early lows to close 228 points higher on Friday on expectations of FPI tax roll back and some measures by the government to boost growth. The 30-share barometer closed higher by 228.23 pts or 0.63 per cent at 36,701.16, hours ahead of a presser by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

The broader NSE Nifty rose by 88 points or 0.82 per cent to settle at 10,829.35, with 41 of its 50 constituents closing with gains. The two benchmark indices had declined up to 1 per cent in the early session due to heavy selling in banking, financials, auto and FMCG stocks.

However, reports of roll back of FPI tax and announcement that the finance minister would address the media in the evening fuelled speculations that the government would announce measures to support the sagging economy.

Among major gainers, Vedanta rose the most by 6.55 per cent, snapping its five-day losing streak. Yes Bank rose by 5.24 per cent, ONGC 4.66 per cent and Mahindra and Mahindra by 4.26 per cent. IndusInd Bank was the biggest loser among Sensex scrips, declining by 1.9 per cent.

S&P BSE SENSEX

36,701.16 +228.23 ( +0.63%)

NIFTY 50

10,829.35 +88.00 ( +0.82%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 59.25 5.24
Indiabulls Hsg 467.85 3.84
Reliance 1,275.85 2.33
HDFC Bank 2,162.70 -0.52
ICICI Bank 395.40 -0.93
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 59.25 5.24
ICICI Bank 395.75 -0.85
Indiabulls Hsg 467.90 4.00
Bajaj Finance 3,175.35 1.85
Reliance 1,275.95 2.36
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Zee Entertain 348.50 5.94
Vedanta 137.40 6.47
UPL 543.40 4.89
Yes Bank 59.25 5.24
BPCL 329.90 5.40
Company Price Change %Gain
Vedanta 137.50 6.55
Yes Bank 59.25 5.24
ONGC 122.30 4.66
M&M 533.95 4.26
Coal India 188.05 4.07
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
IndusInd Bank 1,310.50 -1.88
ITC 236.10 -1.65
ICICI Bank 395.40 -0.93
Eicher Motors 15,383.45 -0.90
HUL 1,860.00 -0.65
Company Price Change %Gain
IndusInd Bank 1,310.35 -1.90
ITC 236.00 -1.71
ICICI Bank 395.75 -0.85
Power Grid Corp 201.40 -0.69
Larsen 1,287.20 -0.53
