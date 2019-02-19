English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Sensex Rebounds over 100 Points, Yes Bank Among Top Gainers
A firm trend in global equities on hopes of a resolution to the US-China trade conflict, as the next round of talks begin later in the day, too pushed domestic indices in the positive terrain, traders said.
Mumbai: The BSE benchmark Sensex recovered over 100 points Tuesday, led by strong buying by domestic institutional investors amid positive global cues.
The 30-share index was trading 124.21 points, or 0.35 per cent, at 35,622.65. Similarly, the 50-share NSE Nifty rose 38.90 points, or 0.37 per cent, to 10,679.85.
Top gainers in the Sensex pack include Bharti Airtel, Bajaj Finance, M&M, PowerGrid, ICICI Bank, ONGC, L&T, Bajaj Auto, Vedanta, Tata Steel, Axis Bank and Yes Bank, rising up to 1.45 per cent.
On the other hand, HUL, Tata Motors, Infosys, HDFC, TCS and IndusInd Bank were the losers, falling up to 0.76 per cent.
Investor sentiment was positive on strong buying by domestic institutional investors (DIIs), said traders.
On a net basis, DIIs were net buyers to the tune of Rs 2,336.74 crore, while foreign institutional investors sold shares worth a net of Rs 1,239.79 crore on Monday, provisional data available with BSE showed.
A firm trend in global equities on hopes of a resolution to the US-China trade conflict, as the next round of talks begin later in the day, too pushed domestic indices in the positive terrain, traders added.
Hong Kong's Hang Seng was up 0.03 per cent, Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.25 per cent higher, Kospi inched 0.01 per cent higher, and Japan's Nikkei gained 0.07 per cent in early trade.
On Wall Street, Dow Jones Industrial Average was closed on Monday for a public holiday.
The benchmark Brent crude futures slipped 0.57 per cent to USD 66.12 per barrel.
Meanwhile, the domestic currency derivatives markets are closed on account of Chhatrapati Shivaji Jayanti.
Most Active
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|TCS
|1,940.80
|-1.50
|ITC
|278.15
|1.26
|Infosys
|725.00
|-2.17
|Dr Reddys Labs
|2,513.00
|-2.05
|Reliance
|1,229.45
|0.77
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|214.00
|0.40
|Reliance
|1,230.00
|0.84
|Emami
|405.00
|14.07
|Dr Reddys Labs
|2,514.00
|-2.01
|TCS
|1,941.80
|-1.52
Top Gainers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Vedanta
|152.40
|2.97
|Bharti Airtel
|310.90
|2.76
|ICICI Bank
|346.35
|2.24
|Grasim
|713.55
|1.96
|BPCL
|334.45
|2.04
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Vedanta
|152.35
|2.94
|Bharti Airtel
|311.05
|2.83
|ICICI Bank
|346.30
|2.29
|Bajaj Finance
|2,596.00
|1.97
|M&M
|635.70
|1.93
Top Losers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|NTPC
|134.25
|-2.33
|Infosys
|724.75
|-2.20
|Dr Reddys Labs
|2,513.00
|-2.05
|TCS
|1,940.80
|-1.50
|Indiabulls Hsg
|616.15
|-1.18
