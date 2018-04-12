English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Sensex Reclaims 34.000, Nifty Above 10,400
Major gainers were TCS, Infosys, Tata Motors, ICICI Bank, and Wipro, rising up to 3 per cent. Losers include Dr Reddy's, SBI, Sun Pharma and Adani Ports, falling up to 2 per cent.
File image. (Image: Reuters)
Mumbai: The BSE Sensex was trading above the key 34,000-level at 34,047.07 in late morning deals, as investors await industrial production and retail inflation data scheduled to be released later in the day.
Market sentiment was cautious, though positive, ahead of the earnings season which will be kicked off by IT major Infosys' results on Friday. Meanwhile, weak Asian cues capped the gains in domestic equities.
Buying was led by key frontline shares of IT, Teck, consumer durables, industrials and capital goods sectors. Profit-booking was witnessed on telecom, energy, healthcare, oil & gas, power and metals counters.
The 30-share index was trading higher at 34,047.07 at 1100hrs, reflecting a gain of 106.63 points, or 0.31 per cent. The broader Nifty50 index was also trading up by 14.85 points, or 0.14 per cent, at 10,432.00.
Major gainers were TCS, Infosys, Tata Motors, ICICI Bank, and Wipro, rising up to 3 per cent. Losers include Dr Reddy's, SBI, Sun Pharma and Adani Ports, falling up to 2 per cent.
Meanwhile, Asian markets declined after concerns over Syria and hawkish statements from the US Federal Reserve weighed on investor sentiment.
