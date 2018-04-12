GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Sensex Reclaims 34.000, Nifty Above 10,400

Major gainers were TCS, Infosys, Tata Motors, ICICI Bank, and Wipro, rising up to 3 per cent. Losers include Dr Reddy's, SBI, Sun Pharma and Adani Ports, falling up to 2 per cent.

PTI

Updated:April 12, 2018, 12:16 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Sensex Reclaims 34.000, Nifty Above 10,400
File image. (Image: Reuters)
Mumbai: The BSE Sensex was trading above the key 34,000-level at 34,047.07 in late morning deals, as investors await industrial production and retail inflation data scheduled to be released later in the day.

Market sentiment was cautious, though positive, ahead of the earnings season which will be kicked off by IT major Infosys' results on Friday. Meanwhile, weak Asian cues capped the gains in domestic equities.

Buying was led by key frontline shares of IT, Teck, consumer durables, industrials and capital goods sectors. Profit-booking was witnessed on telecom, energy, healthcare, oil & gas, power and metals counters.

The 30-share index was trading higher at 34,047.07 at 1100hrs, reflecting a gain of 106.63 points, or 0.31 per cent. The broader Nifty50 index was also trading up by 14.85 points, or 0.14 per cent, at 10,432.00.

Major gainers were TCS, Infosys, Tata Motors, ICICI Bank, and Wipro, rising up to 3 per cent. Losers include Dr Reddy's, SBI, Sun Pharma and Adani Ports, falling up to 2 per cent.

Meanwhile, Asian markets declined after concerns over Syria and hawkish statements from the US Federal Reserve weighed on investor sentiment.

Also Watch

| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE Sensex

34,031.23 +90.79 ( +0.27%)

Nifty 50

10,431.15 +28.90 ( +0.28%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
TCS 3,144.80 +130.65 +4.33
Infosys 1,160.00 +35.75 +3.18
Tata Motors 360.85 +5.05 +1.42
BPCL 405.40 -11.90 -2.85
ICICI Bank 287.85 +3.30 +1.16
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Dish TV 76.75 +2.95 +4.00
TCS 3,143.25 +127.75 +4.24
Thermax 1,141.00 +6.10 +0.54
Pidilite Ind 1,005.05 +20.05 +2.04
PI Industries 856.50 -3.45 -0.40
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
TCS 3,144.70 +130.55 +4.33
HCL Tech 1,006.05 +38.75 +4.01
Infosys 1,160.10 +35.85 +3.19
Tech Mahindra 648.40 +15.05 +2.38
Tata Motors 360.90 +5.10 +1.43
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
TCS 3,145.00 +129.50 +4.29
Infosys 1,159.85 +35.95 +3.20
Tata Motors 360.80 +5.50 +1.55
ICICI Bank 287.75 +3.65 +1.28
Tata Motors (D) 202.70 +2.15 +1.07
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
BPCL 405.45 -11.85 -2.84
HPCL 329.15 -7.55 -2.24
Dr Reddys Labs 2,057.30 -43.40 -2.07
IOC 163.95 -3.40 -2.03
Vedanta 291.60 -5.20 -1.75
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Dr Reddys Labs 2,059.45 -40.65 -1.94
Adani Ports 372.25 -5.45 -1.44
SBI 254.10 -3.20 -1.24
Sun Pharma 514.00 -6.70 -1.29
Yes Bank 308.60 -3.40 -1.09
See all Top Losers »

Video Wall

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg Gives Testimony Before Congress

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg Gives Testimony Before Congress

Recommended For You