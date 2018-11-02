GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Sensex Reclaims 35,000, Zooms Over 570 Points on Easing Crude Price

The 30-share Sensex after opening on a strong footing continued its upward march and regained the 35,000-mark to quote 569.96 points, or 1.66 per cent, higher at 35,001.93 points at 1130 hours. It touched a high of 35,029.28.

PTI

Updated:November 2, 2018, 2:08 PM IST
Sensex Reclaims 35,000, Zooms Over 570 Points on Easing Crude Price
Representative image
Mumbai: Continuing its rally, the BSE benchmark Sensex reclaimed the key 35,000-mark after nearly one month by surging over 570 points in late morning trade Friday as buying pace gathered momentum, triggered by fall in global crude prices and encouraging corporate earnings.

Moreover, positive leads from other Asian markets also fuelled the uptrend.

The 30-share Sensex after opening on a strong footing continued its upward march and regained the 35,000-mark to quote 569.96 points, or 1.66 per cent, higher at 35,001.93 points at 1130 hours. It touched a high of 35,029.28.

The NSE Nifty continued to rule above the 10,550 points at 10,553.45 points, with a hefty rise of 173 points or 1.67 per cent.

All the sectoral indices led by auto, metal and oil & gas were trading in the positive terrain with gains up to 3.67 per cent.

Investor sentiment got a big push after Brent crude, the international benchmark, dropped below the USD 73-mark to quote at a seven-month low of USD 72.65 by falling 3.48 per cent, traders said.

Adding to the upbeat mood, strengthening rupee against the dollar and a firm trend at other Asian markets, tracking overnight gains at the Wall Street after US President Donald Trump said trade talks with China were "moving along nicely".

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs), which had been selling on the Indian bourses, made fresh purchases worth Rs 348.75 crore Thursday, while DIIs sold shares to the tune of Rs 509.17 crore, provisional data showed.

Major gainers were Vedanta, Hero MotoCorp, M&M, Adani Ports, Yes Bank, Bharti, Airtel, Maruti Suzuki, IndusInd Bank, Tata Steel, Bajaj Auto, Asian Paint, L&T, RIL, Axis Bank and HDFC Bank, rising up to 6.13 per cent.

Shares of state-run oil market companies such as HPCL, BPCL and IOC rose up to 7.52 per cent, largely supported by fall in crude prices in the global market.
S&P BSE SENSEX

35,011.65 +579.68 ( +1.68%)

NIFTY 50

10,553.00 +172.55 ( +1.66%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Reliance 1,074.90 1.77
HDFC Bank 1,949.45 1.95
Maruti Suzuki 7,135.45 6.31
Yes Bank 209.10 2.47
Coal India 261.55 0.17
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
ABB India 1,314.35 -0.33
Reliance 1,074.25 1.64
HDFC Bank 1,946.90 1.87
ICICI Bank 354.30 0.25
Maruti Suzuki 7,136.80 6.37
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
BPCL 302.35 6.67
Maruti Suzuki 7,135.45 6.31
Vedanta 225.90 6.16
Tata Motors 190.30 6.05
IndusInd Bank 1,541.80 5.32
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Maruti Suzuki 7,136.80 6.37
Tata Motors 190.00 6.29
Vedanta 225.75 6.04
IndusInd Bank 1,542.45 5.29
Adani Ports 333.50 4.46
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Tech Mahindra 690.90 -4.13
Wipro 318.40 -3.41
Dr Reddys Labs 2,423.25 -1.56
Bajaj Finance 2,383.30 -1.44
Cipla 607.10 -1.35
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Wipro 319.10 -3.29
TCS 1,909.80 -1.28
Infosys 662.05 -0.65
SBI 285.45 -0.09
Sun Pharma 571.40 -0.03
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

