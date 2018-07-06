GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
1-min read

Sensex Recovers 116 Points on Mixed Global Cues

According to traders, fresh buying by participants and mixed trend in overseas gave investors the confidence.

PTI

Updated:July 6, 2018, 10:28 AM IST
Sensex Recovers 116 Points on Mixed Global Cues
A file photo of the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).
Mumbai: The BSE Sensex turned positive after opening 42 points lower in the early trade on Friday as fresh buying seen on select counters led by oils & gas, realty, auto and IT sectors amid mixed global cues.

The 30-share index recovered by 116.29 points, or 0.32 per cent, to 35,690.84 in early session.
The gauge had lost 70.85 points in a range-bound trade on Thursday.

The NSE index Nifty also rose 33.65 points or 0.31 per cent to 10,783.40.

According to traders, fresh buying by participants and mixed trend in overseas gave investors the confidence.

Among the major gainers are Tata Motors, Bajaj Auto, RIL, Yes Bank, Hero Motocorp, TCS, Infosys, Axis Bank, ONGC, Kotak Bank, Adani Ports, SBI, Maruti Suzuki, L&T and Bharti Airtel, rising up to 2.87 per cent. Barring FMCG, all the sectoral indices were trading in green.

Overseas, Asian stocks mixed, with investors bracing for developments on the trade front as markets awaited tariffs from the US and China to take effect later on Friday.

The US is set to impose a 25 per cent tariff on USD 34 billion worth of Chinese goods from more than 800 product categories. China has also announced that it will retaliate with duties of the same value on US products.

On Thursday, the US stocks closed higher overnight following rally in technology sector.
Meanwhile, the minutes of the US Federal Reserve June policy meeting came out on the lines of market expectations.

In Asian regions, Japan's Nikkei was trading higher by 0.67 per cent, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng was down 0.30 per cent and Shanghai Composite slipped 0.68 per cent in early trade on Friday.
The US Dow Jones Industrial Average, ended 0.75 per cent higher on Thursday.

| Edited by: Sana Fazili
S&P BSE Sensex

35,719.41 +144.86 ( +0.41%)

Nifty 50

10,797.30 +47.55 ( +0.44%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Reliance 979.65 +15.15 +1.57
Titan Company 843.60 +5.60 +0.67
Infosys 1,281.40 -2.60 -0.20
Yes Bank 354.70 +6.05 +1.74
Tata Motors 269.70 +8.15 +3.12
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Varroc Engineer 1,015.00 +48.00 +4.96
NTPC 151.05 -1.05 -0.69
ICICI Bank 270.60 -1.00 -0.37
Bajaj Auto 3,042.05 +72.25 +2.43
Reliance 979.40 +14.40 +1.49
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Tata Motors 269.70 +8.15 +3.12
HPCL 263.90 +7.45 +2.91
Bajaj Auto 3,042.95 +76.00 +2.56
BPCL 379.40 +7.85 +2.11
Hero Motocorp 3,567.00 +61.25 +1.75
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Tata Motors 269.70 +8.20 +3.14
Bajaj Auto 3,044.95 +75.15 +2.53
Hero Motocorp 3,562.40 +59.70 +1.70
Yes Bank 354.60 +5.80 +1.66
Reliance 979.95 +14.95 +1.55
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Zee Entertain 544.95 -6.85 -1.24
NTPC 150.95 -1.20 -0.79
Bharti Airtel 361.15 -2.25 -0.62
Wipro 262.60 -1.50 -0.57
Bharti Infratel 301.95 -1.50 -0.49
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Wipro 262.85 -2.15 -0.81
Bharti Airtel 361.15 -2.30 -0.63
NTPC 151.05 -1.05 -0.69
ICICI Bank 270.60 -1.00 -0.37
Asian Paints 1,318.00 -3.85 -0.29
See all Top Losers »

