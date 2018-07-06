English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Sensex Recovers 116 Points on Mixed Global Cues
According to traders, fresh buying by participants and mixed trend in overseas gave investors the confidence.
A file photo of the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).
Mumbai: The BSE Sensex turned positive after opening 42 points lower in the early trade on Friday as fresh buying seen on select counters led by oils & gas, realty, auto and IT sectors amid mixed global cues.
The 30-share index recovered by 116.29 points, or 0.32 per cent, to 35,690.84 in early session.
The gauge had lost 70.85 points in a range-bound trade on Thursday.
The NSE index Nifty also rose 33.65 points or 0.31 per cent to 10,783.40.
According to traders, fresh buying by participants and mixed trend in overseas gave investors the confidence.
Among the major gainers are Tata Motors, Bajaj Auto, RIL, Yes Bank, Hero Motocorp, TCS, Infosys, Axis Bank, ONGC, Kotak Bank, Adani Ports, SBI, Maruti Suzuki, L&T and Bharti Airtel, rising up to 2.87 per cent. Barring FMCG, all the sectoral indices were trading in green.
Overseas, Asian stocks mixed, with investors bracing for developments on the trade front as markets awaited tariffs from the US and China to take effect later on Friday.
The US is set to impose a 25 per cent tariff on USD 34 billion worth of Chinese goods from more than 800 product categories. China has also announced that it will retaliate with duties of the same value on US products.
On Thursday, the US stocks closed higher overnight following rally in technology sector.
Meanwhile, the minutes of the US Federal Reserve June policy meeting came out on the lines of market expectations.
In Asian regions, Japan's Nikkei was trading higher by 0.67 per cent, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng was down 0.30 per cent and Shanghai Composite slipped 0.68 per cent in early trade on Friday.
The US Dow Jones Industrial Average, ended 0.75 per cent higher on Thursday.
Edited by: Sana Fazili
-
Creating New Memories With Old Songs: Sanam, The Band That Redefined The Meaning of Renditions
-
Wednesday 04 July , 2018
Big Win for AAP as SC Clips Delhi L-G's Powers
-
Wednesday 04 July , 2018
Walking With the Bakarwals, Through Jammu and Kashmir With the Nomads
-
Wednesday 04 July , 2018
Breaking Toons: Kejriwal Shows Who’s the Boss
-
Tuesday 03 July , 2018
Thailand Cave Rescue : Rescue Operations Begin for 12 Thai Boys and Football Coach
Creating New Memories With Old Songs: Sanam, The Band That Redefined The Meaning of Renditions
Wednesday 04 July , 2018 Big Win for AAP as SC Clips Delhi L-G's Powers
Wednesday 04 July , 2018 Walking With the Bakarwals, Through Jammu and Kashmir With the Nomads
Wednesday 04 July , 2018 Breaking Toons: Kejriwal Shows Who’s the Boss
Tuesday 03 July , 2018 Thailand Cave Rescue : Rescue Operations Begin for 12 Thai Boys and Football Coach
Most Active
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Reliance
|979.65
|+15.15
|+1.57
|Titan Company
|843.60
|+5.60
|+0.67
|Infosys
|1,281.40
|-2.60
|-0.20
|Yes Bank
|354.70
|+6.05
|+1.74
|Tata Motors
|269.70
|+8.15
|+3.12
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Varroc Engineer
|1,015.00
|+48.00
|+4.96
|NTPC
|151.05
|-1.05
|-0.69
|ICICI Bank
|270.60
|-1.00
|-0.37
|Bajaj Auto
|3,042.05
|+72.25
|+2.43
|Reliance
|979.40
|+14.40
|+1.49
Top Gainers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Tata Motors
|269.70
|+8.15
|+3.12
|HPCL
|263.90
|+7.45
|+2.91
|Bajaj Auto
|3,042.95
|+76.00
|+2.56
|BPCL
|379.40
|+7.85
|+2.11
|Hero Motocorp
|3,567.00
|+61.25
|+1.75
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Tata Motors
|269.70
|+8.20
|+3.14
|Bajaj Auto
|3,044.95
|+75.15
|+2.53
|Hero Motocorp
|3,562.40
|+59.70
|+1.70
|Yes Bank
|354.60
|+5.80
|+1.66
|Reliance
|979.95
|+14.95
|+1.55
Top Losers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Zee Entertain
|544.95
|-6.85
|-1.24
|NTPC
|150.95
|-1.20
|-0.79
|Bharti Airtel
|361.15
|-2.25
|-0.62
|Wipro
|262.60
|-1.50
|-0.57
|Bharti Infratel
|301.95
|-1.50
|-0.49
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Wipro
|262.85
|-2.15
|-0.81
|Bharti Airtel
|361.15
|-2.30
|-0.63
|NTPC
|151.05
|-1.05
|-0.69
|ICICI Bank
|270.60
|-1.00
|-0.37
|Asian Paints
|1,318.00
|-3.85
|-0.29
