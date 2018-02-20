GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Sensex Recovers 157 Points, Nifty Above 10,400 Mark

PTI

Updated:February 20, 2018, 10:11 AM IST
Sensex Recovers 157 Points, Nifty Above 10,400 Mark
Image for representation. (Photo: Reuters)
Mumbai: Stocks staged a comeback in early trade with the BSE Sensex gaining over 157 points and the Nifty recapturing the 10,400-level on buying by investors in metal, capital goods, teck and IT stocks amid a mixed trend at other Asian Markets.

The 30-share Sensex recovered by 157.24 points, or 0.46 per cent, to 33,931.90 in opening trade. The index had lost 522.81 points in the previous two sessions. Sectoral indices led by metal, capital goods, tech and IT were trading in the green with gains of up to 0.75 per cent.

The broad-based NSE Nifty went up by 23.95 points or 0.23 per cent to 10,402.35. Tata Steel rose up to 1.5 per cent in early trade after reports suggest the steel maker was leading bidder for debt-ridden Bhushan Steel. IT stocks TCS, and Infosys also advanced up to 1.7 per cent on a weaker rupee.

Banking stocks ICICI Bank, Axis Bank and Yes Bank gained on value buying after recent losses. Bharti Airtel, HDFC Ltd, L&T, M&M and ONGC also rose up to 1.4 per cent.

However, Punjab National Bank, embroiled in the Rs 11,300 crore scam, remained weak and shed another 3.31 per cent while Gitanjai Gems lost 9.91 per cent.

Brokers said buying by domestic institutional funds and investors amid a mixed trend at other Asian bourses improved the market sentiment. Domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought shares worth a net Rs 586.52 crore on Monday, as per provisional data.

Overseas, Asian stocks were trading mixed as Treasury yields climbed back toward recent four-year highs. Chinese markets will reopen on Thursday, 22 February. US markets remained closed on Monday, in observance of President's Day.

In the Asian region, Hong Kong's Hang Seng was up 0.66 per cent, while Japan's Nikkei was down 1.20 per cent in early trade on Tuesday. Shanghai Composite remained closed for a public holiday.

S&P BSE Sensex

32,996.76 +73.64 ( +0.22%)

Nifty 50

10,124.35 +30.10 ( +0.30%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Tata Steel 593.00 +18.05 +3.14
HDFC 1,800.05 +25.55 +1.44
Reliance 889.80 -5.70 -0.64
TCS 2,864.85 +33.85 +1.20
IDBI Bank 73.70 -0.05 -0.07
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
ICICI Bank 291.75 -3.25 -1.10
Tata Steel 593.30 +18.25 +3.17
Infosys 1,162.10 +14.95 +1.30
Kotak Mahindra 1,045.60 -5.75 -0.55
IDBI Bank 73.65 +0.50 +0.68
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Bharti Infratel 341.90 +16.55 +5.09
Tech Mahindra 633.40 +23.50 +3.85
Eicher Motors 28,360.45 +957.40 +3.49
Tata Steel 593.00 +18.05 +3.14
Sun Pharma 508.75 +11.10 +2.23
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Tata Steel 593.30 +18.25 +3.17
Sun Pharma 508.85 +10.95 +2.20
Wipro 292.50 +4.45 +1.54
Dr Reddys Labs 2,157.40 +39.20 +1.85
Adani Ports 369.20 +5.35 +1.47
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Vedanta 287.10 -20.10 -6.54
IOC 173.85 -4.05 -2.28
ONGC 174.10 -2.75 -1.55
BPCL 424.90 -5.85 -1.36
Cipla 552.90 -6.85 -1.22
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
ONGC 174.60 -2.00 -1.13
ICICI Bank 291.75 -3.25 -1.10
Yes Bank 302.05 -2.80 -0.92
Reliance 889.55 -5.75 -0.64
NTPC 166.30 -0.75 -0.45
See all Top Losers »

