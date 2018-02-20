English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Sensex Recovers 157 Points, Nifty Above 10,400 Mark
The 30-share Sensex recovered by 157.24 points, or 0.46 per cent, to 33,931.90 in opening trade. The index had lost 522.81 points in the previous two sessions. Sectoral indices led by metal, capital goods, tech and IT were trading in the green with gains of up to 0.75 per cent.
Image for representation. (Photo: Reuters)
Mumbai: Stocks staged a comeback in early trade with the BSE Sensex gaining over 157 points and the Nifty recapturing the 10,400-level on buying by investors in metal, capital goods, teck and IT stocks amid a mixed trend at other Asian Markets.
The 30-share Sensex recovered by 157.24 points, or 0.46 per cent, to 33,931.90 in opening trade. The index had lost 522.81 points in the previous two sessions. Sectoral indices led by metal, capital goods, tech and IT were trading in the green with gains of up to 0.75 per cent.
The broad-based NSE Nifty went up by 23.95 points or 0.23 per cent to 10,402.35. Tata Steel rose up to 1.5 per cent in early trade after reports suggest the steel maker was leading bidder for debt-ridden Bhushan Steel. IT stocks TCS, and Infosys also advanced up to 1.7 per cent on a weaker rupee.
Banking stocks ICICI Bank, Axis Bank and Yes Bank gained on value buying after recent losses. Bharti Airtel, HDFC Ltd, L&T, M&M and ONGC also rose up to 1.4 per cent.
However, Punjab National Bank, embroiled in the Rs 11,300 crore scam, remained weak and shed another 3.31 per cent while Gitanjai Gems lost 9.91 per cent.
Brokers said buying by domestic institutional funds and investors amid a mixed trend at other Asian bourses improved the market sentiment. Domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought shares worth a net Rs 586.52 crore on Monday, as per provisional data.
Overseas, Asian stocks were trading mixed as Treasury yields climbed back toward recent four-year highs. Chinese markets will reopen on Thursday, 22 February. US markets remained closed on Monday, in observance of President's Day.
In the Asian region, Hong Kong's Hang Seng was up 0.66 per cent, while Japan's Nikkei was down 1.20 per cent in early trade on Tuesday. Shanghai Composite remained closed for a public holiday.
Also Watch
The 30-share Sensex recovered by 157.24 points, or 0.46 per cent, to 33,931.90 in opening trade. The index had lost 522.81 points in the previous two sessions. Sectoral indices led by metal, capital goods, tech and IT were trading in the green with gains of up to 0.75 per cent.
The broad-based NSE Nifty went up by 23.95 points or 0.23 per cent to 10,402.35. Tata Steel rose up to 1.5 per cent in early trade after reports suggest the steel maker was leading bidder for debt-ridden Bhushan Steel. IT stocks TCS, and Infosys also advanced up to 1.7 per cent on a weaker rupee.
Banking stocks ICICI Bank, Axis Bank and Yes Bank gained on value buying after recent losses. Bharti Airtel, HDFC Ltd, L&T, M&M and ONGC also rose up to 1.4 per cent.
However, Punjab National Bank, embroiled in the Rs 11,300 crore scam, remained weak and shed another 3.31 per cent while Gitanjai Gems lost 9.91 per cent.
Brokers said buying by domestic institutional funds and investors amid a mixed trend at other Asian bourses improved the market sentiment. Domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought shares worth a net Rs 586.52 crore on Monday, as per provisional data.
Overseas, Asian stocks were trading mixed as Treasury yields climbed back toward recent four-year highs. Chinese markets will reopen on Thursday, 22 February. US markets remained closed on Monday, in observance of President's Day.
In the Asian region, Hong Kong's Hang Seng was up 0.66 per cent, while Japan's Nikkei was down 1.20 per cent in early trade on Tuesday. Shanghai Composite remained closed for a public holiday.
Also Watch
-
REEL Movie Awards 2018 Where Content Triumphs Cliches, Vote and Win a Smartphone
-
Saturday 17 March , 2018
When Aditya Chopra Called Ranveer Singh 'Fugly'
-
Monday 19 March , 2018
Putin Tightens Grip Over Russia With Landslide Win
-
Thursday 15 March , 2018
India's First Female Bagpiper Teaches You How To Learn In Isolation
-
Sunday 18 March , 2018
Pero Steals Hearts On Day 4 Of Amazon India Fashion Week Autumn/Winter ‘18
REEL Movie Awards 2018 Where Content Triumphs Cliches, Vote and Win a Smartphone
Saturday 17 March , 2018 When Aditya Chopra Called Ranveer Singh 'Fugly'
Monday 19 March , 2018 Putin Tightens Grip Over Russia With Landslide Win
Thursday 15 March , 2018 India's First Female Bagpiper Teaches You How To Learn In Isolation
Sunday 18 March , 2018 Pero Steals Hearts On Day 4 Of Amazon India Fashion Week Autumn/Winter ‘18
Most Active
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Tata Steel
|593.00
|+18.05
|+3.14
|HDFC
|1,800.05
|+25.55
|+1.44
|Reliance
|889.80
|-5.70
|-0.64
|TCS
|2,864.85
|+33.85
|+1.20
|IDBI Bank
|73.70
|-0.05
|-0.07
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|ICICI Bank
|291.75
|-3.25
|-1.10
|Tata Steel
|593.30
|+18.25
|+3.17
|Infosys
|1,162.10
|+14.95
|+1.30
|Kotak Mahindra
|1,045.60
|-5.75
|-0.55
|IDBI Bank
|73.65
|+0.50
|+0.68
Top Gainers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Bharti Infratel
|341.90
|+16.55
|+5.09
|Tech Mahindra
|633.40
|+23.50
|+3.85
|Eicher Motors
|28,360.45
|+957.40
|+3.49
|Tata Steel
|593.00
|+18.05
|+3.14
|Sun Pharma
|508.75
|+11.10
|+2.23
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Tata Steel
|593.30
|+18.25
|+3.17
|Sun Pharma
|508.85
|+10.95
|+2.20
|Wipro
|292.50
|+4.45
|+1.54
|Dr Reddys Labs
|2,157.40
|+39.20
|+1.85
|Adani Ports
|369.20
|+5.35
|+1.47
Top Losers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Vedanta
|287.10
|-20.10
|-6.54
|IOC
|173.85
|-4.05
|-2.28
|ONGC
|174.10
|-2.75
|-1.55
|BPCL
|424.90
|-5.85
|-1.36
|Cipla
|552.90
|-6.85
|-1.22
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|ONGC
|174.60
|-2.00
|-1.13
|ICICI Bank
|291.75
|-3.25
|-1.10
|Yes Bank
|302.05
|-2.80
|-0.92
|Reliance
|889.55
|-5.75
|-0.64
|NTPC
|166.30
|-0.75
|-0.45
Live TV
Recommended For You
- 2018 Mahindra XUV500 Facelift Spied Completely Undisguised
- Proteas Will Play With Same Intensity, Says Dean Elgar
- Show Your True Colors With These Catwalk-approved Alternatives To Red Lipstick
- Schweinsteiger And Wife Ivanovic Celebrate Birth of First Child
- Beyonce Glitters in a Golden Gown by Indian Designers Falguni Shane Peacock