English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Sensex Recovers 57 Points Ahead of F&O Expiry
The 30-share Sensex recovered 57.35 points, or 0.16 per cent, to trade 34,558.62 in opening session. It had lost 115.37 points in the previous session.
Representative image
Mumbai: Benchmark BSE Sensex rebounded over 57 points in early trade on Thursdayy on sustained buying by domestic institutional investors amid mixed trend in other Asian bourses.
Short-covering of bets, being the last session of April expiry in the derivatives segment, supported the recovery.
Asian markets were mixed as robust corporate earnings helped Wall Street calm concerns over the surge in US bond yields.
The 30-share Sensex recovered 57.35 points, or 0.16 per cent, to trade 34,558.62 in opening session. It had lost 115.37 points in the previous session. Realty, metal, healthcare, infrastructure, auto, FMCG and power sectors led the recovery.
The NSE Nifty was also trading higher by 32.70 points, or 0.30 per cent, at 10,586.90.
Brokers said sustained buying by domestic institutional investors and a mixed trend at other Asian bourses, tracking overnight gains at Wall Street, mainly influenced sentiment here.
Major gainers were M&M, TCS, Tata Steel, Sun Pharma, Yes Bank, RIL, HUL, Infosys, HDFC Bank, SBI, Asian Paints, Maruti Suzuki, IndusInd Bank, Bajaj Auto, Power Grids and Dr Reddy's, with gains of up to 0.98 per cent.
However, Wipro, tumbled 3.62 per cent to Rs 276.80 after the company yesterday reported over 20 per cent decline in its consolidated profit to Rs 1,800.8 crore for the March quarter, 2017-18.
The country's third-largest software services firm had registered a profit of Rs 2,267 crore in the year-ago period, as per Indian accounting norms.
Meanwhile, on a net basis, domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought shares worth Rs 435.98 crore, while foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth Rs 304.79 crore yesterday, provisional data showed.
In the Asian region, Japan's Nikkei was up 0.59 per cent but Hong Kong's Hang Seng shed 0.77 per cent and China's Shanghai Composite index too was down 0.98 per cent in their early deals.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average ended 0.25 per cent higher in yesterday's trade.
Also Watch
Short-covering of bets, being the last session of April expiry in the derivatives segment, supported the recovery.
Asian markets were mixed as robust corporate earnings helped Wall Street calm concerns over the surge in US bond yields.
The 30-share Sensex recovered 57.35 points, or 0.16 per cent, to trade 34,558.62 in opening session. It had lost 115.37 points in the previous session. Realty, metal, healthcare, infrastructure, auto, FMCG and power sectors led the recovery.
The NSE Nifty was also trading higher by 32.70 points, or 0.30 per cent, at 10,586.90.
Brokers said sustained buying by domestic institutional investors and a mixed trend at other Asian bourses, tracking overnight gains at Wall Street, mainly influenced sentiment here.
Major gainers were M&M, TCS, Tata Steel, Sun Pharma, Yes Bank, RIL, HUL, Infosys, HDFC Bank, SBI, Asian Paints, Maruti Suzuki, IndusInd Bank, Bajaj Auto, Power Grids and Dr Reddy's, with gains of up to 0.98 per cent.
However, Wipro, tumbled 3.62 per cent to Rs 276.80 after the company yesterday reported over 20 per cent decline in its consolidated profit to Rs 1,800.8 crore for the March quarter, 2017-18.
The country's third-largest software services firm had registered a profit of Rs 2,267 crore in the year-ago period, as per Indian accounting norms.
Meanwhile, on a net basis, domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought shares worth Rs 435.98 crore, while foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth Rs 304.79 crore yesterday, provisional data showed.
In the Asian region, Japan's Nikkei was up 0.59 per cent but Hong Kong's Hang Seng shed 0.77 per cent and China's Shanghai Composite index too was down 0.98 per cent in their early deals.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average ended 0.25 per cent higher in yesterday's trade.
Also Watch
-
Xiaomi Mi Mix 2S First Look: Signature Redefined
-
Wednesday 25 April , 2018
Gautam Gambhir Steps Down as Delhi Daredevils Skipper, Says 'Couldn't Handle Pressure'
-
Wednesday 25 April , 2018
Watch: First Look of Canon EOS M50 'Mirrorless Camera'
-
Wednesday 25 April , 2018
News18 Explain : Asaram Convicted in Rape Case by Jodhpur Court
-
Friday 20 April , 2018
Review: Ducati 959 Panigale
Xiaomi Mi Mix 2S First Look: Signature Redefined
Wednesday 25 April , 2018 Gautam Gambhir Steps Down as Delhi Daredevils Skipper, Says 'Couldn't Handle Pressure'
Wednesday 25 April , 2018 Watch: First Look of Canon EOS M50 'Mirrorless Camera'
Wednesday 25 April , 2018 News18 Explain : Asaram Convicted in Rape Case by Jodhpur Court
Friday 20 April , 2018 Review: Ducati 959 Panigale
Most Active
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|352.40
|+27.15
|+8.35
|TCS
|3,539.25
|+69.00
|+1.99
|Reliance
|975.35
|+4.85
|+0.50
|PC Jeweller
|236.90
|-7.50
|-3.07
|NIIT Tech
|1,149.90
|+62.40
|+5.74
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|352.05
|+26.85
|+8.26
|PC Jeweller
|237.00
|-7.25
|-2.97
|Hawkins Cooker
|3,352.85
|+543.50
|+19.35
|Indiabulls Real
|203.55
|-1.35
|-0.66
|Indiabulls Vent
|455.70
|-14.70
|-3.13
Top Gainers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|352.40
|+27.15
|+8.35
|HUL
|1,491.25
|+32.05
|+2.20
|TCS
|3,539.25
|+69.00
|+1.99
|IndusInd Bank
|1,881.90
|+34.15
|+1.85
|Kotak Mahindra
|1,185.70
|+17.85
|+1.53
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|352.05
|+26.85
|+8.26
|HUL
|1,491.25
|+31.65
|+2.17
|TCS
|3,540.35
|+72.45
|+2.09
|IndusInd Bank
|1,879.45
|+29.90
|+1.62
|ITC
|278.30
|+4.40
|+1.61
Top Losers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Bharti Infratel
|316.10
|-9.35
|-2.87
|Lupin
|792.70
|-22.00
|-2.70
|Bharti Airtel
|409.20
|-10.65
|-2.54
|Wipro
|281.35
|-5.80
|-2.02
|Dr Reddys Labs
|2,076.85
|-41.15
|-1.94
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Bharti Airtel
|408.85
|-10.95
|-2.61
|Dr Reddys Labs
|2,080.40
|-44.35
|-2.09
|Wipro
|281.45
|-5.75
|-2.00
|SBI
|233.35
|-4.05
|-1.71
|Tata Steel
|579.05
|-7.15
|-1.22
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Gionee S11 Lite vs Asus Zenfone Max Pro (M1) vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro: The Best Budget Phone Battle
- Priyanka Chopra Slays it in an All Red Avatar on the Streets of New York City; See Pics
- Avengers: Infinity War-Think You Are Ready to Join The Marvel Superheroes? Take Our Quiz to Find Out
- Sonam Shuts Down Sexism, Asks 'Shahid Ki Shaadi Ho Gayi, Kisine Unse Pucha If He's Going to Work or Not?'
- Elon Musk's Recent Tweet Hints at a Surprise For Game of Thrones Fans