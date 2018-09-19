English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Sensex Recovers Over 100 Points on Value-Buying, Global Cues
The 30-share BSE index recovered by 142.26 points, or 0.38 per cent, to 37,432.93 in opening trade.
Image for representation only.
Loading...
Mumbai: The BSE Sensex rebounded over 100 points in opening trade Wednesday on value-buying in recently battered stocks amid strength in the rupee and positive global cues.
The 30-share BSE index recovered by 142.26 points, or 0.38 per cent, to 37,432.93 in opening trade.
The index had lost almost 800 points in the previous two sessions as rupee woes and trade war worries spooked investors.
The NSE Nifty was up 50.55 points, or 0.44 per cent, at 11,329.45.
Sectoral indices, including metal, healthcare, oil and gas, FMCG, auto, capital goods, realty, and banking were trading in the positive terrain by rising up to 1.06 per cent.
The rupee recovered from its record low by rising 28 paise to 72.70 against the dollar at the forex market. The domestic unit had closed at record low of 72.98 Tuesday.
The top gainers were Coal India, Asian Paint, ONGC, Sun Pharma, Tata Steel, ITC, Tata Motors, L&T, Bharti Airtel, Bajaj Auto, Axis Bank, IndusInd Bank and Kotak Bank rising up to 2.03 per cent.
While, PowerGrid, NTPC, SBI, Wipro, HDFC, ICICI Bank and HUL were among the losers, declining up to 0.96 per cent.
Domestic institutional investors (DIIs) made purchases worth a net of Rs 264.66 crore, while foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) continued their selling and offloaded shares worth a net of Rs 1,143.73 crore Tuesday, provisional data showed.
Overseas, most Asian shares were trading higher, tracking higher closing in the US market overnight.
Japan's Nikkei rose 1.52 per cent, Shanghai Composite Index was up by 0.97 per cent and Hong Kong's Hang Seng gained 1.28 per cent.
The US Dow Jones Industrial Average ended 0.71 per cent higher Tuesday.
The 30-share BSE index recovered by 142.26 points, or 0.38 per cent, to 37,432.93 in opening trade.
The index had lost almost 800 points in the previous two sessions as rupee woes and trade war worries spooked investors.
The NSE Nifty was up 50.55 points, or 0.44 per cent, at 11,329.45.
Sectoral indices, including metal, healthcare, oil and gas, FMCG, auto, capital goods, realty, and banking were trading in the positive terrain by rising up to 1.06 per cent.
The rupee recovered from its record low by rising 28 paise to 72.70 against the dollar at the forex market. The domestic unit had closed at record low of 72.98 Tuesday.
The top gainers were Coal India, Asian Paint, ONGC, Sun Pharma, Tata Steel, ITC, Tata Motors, L&T, Bharti Airtel, Bajaj Auto, Axis Bank, IndusInd Bank and Kotak Bank rising up to 2.03 per cent.
While, PowerGrid, NTPC, SBI, Wipro, HDFC, ICICI Bank and HUL were among the losers, declining up to 0.96 per cent.
Domestic institutional investors (DIIs) made purchases worth a net of Rs 264.66 crore, while foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) continued their selling and offloaded shares worth a net of Rs 1,143.73 crore Tuesday, provisional data showed.
Overseas, most Asian shares were trading higher, tracking higher closing in the US market overnight.
Japan's Nikkei rose 1.52 per cent, Shanghai Composite Index was up by 0.97 per cent and Hong Kong's Hang Seng gained 1.28 per cent.
The US Dow Jones Industrial Average ended 0.71 per cent higher Tuesday.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Kartarpur Controversy: Sidhu Urges Sushma Swaraj to Intervene
-
Thursday 13 September , 2018
Apple iPhone XR : First Look
-
Thursday 13 September , 2018
Apple Watch Series 4: ECG Monitor, New Sizes, and a Huge New Screen
-
Thursday 13 September , 2018
Apple iPhone's New Avatars XS And XS Max Are Here: Price, Details And More
-
Saturday 08 September , 2018
Watch: Evolution of the iPhone
Kartarpur Controversy: Sidhu Urges Sushma Swaraj to Intervene
Thursday 13 September , 2018 Apple iPhone XR : First Look
Thursday 13 September , 2018 Apple Watch Series 4: ECG Monitor, New Sizes, and a Huge New Screen
Thursday 13 September , 2018 Apple iPhone's New Avatars XS And XS Max Are Here: Price, Details And More
Saturday 08 September , 2018 Watch: Evolution of the iPhone
Most Active
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Bank of Baroda
|116.35
|+3.25
|+2.87
|Reliance
|1,210.75
|-6.40
|-0.53
|SBI
|271.50
|-2.30
|-0.84
|HDFC Bank
|1,961.35
|-27.85
|-1.40
|HDFC AMC
|1,408.85
|-127.35
|-8.29
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Oracle Fin Serv
|4,103.15
|-158.70
|-3.72
|Maruti Suzuki
|8,207.00
|-193.10
|-2.30
|Reliance
|1,210.30
|-6.90
|-0.57
|HDFC AMC
|1,408.55
|-131.65
|-8.55
|Bank of Baroda
|116.30
|+2.85
|+2.51
Top Gainers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|BPCL
|365.05
|+9.95
|+2.80
|Coal India
|280.65
|+7.45
|+2.73
|GAIL
|384.55
|+9.75
|+2.60
|Tech Mahindra
|769.95
|+15.25
|+2.02
|ONGC
|177.00
|+3.10
|+1.78
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Coal India
|280.55
|+7.10
|+2.60
|ONGC
|176.65
|+3.30
|+1.90
|Tata Steel
|620.45
|+8.00
|+1.31
|Hero Motocorp
|3,142.35
|+30.70
|+0.99
|Kotak Mahindra
|1,227.00
|+10.75
|+0.88
Top Losers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Bajaj Finserv
|6,312.05
|-215.55
|-3.30
|IndusInd Bank
|1,804.65
|-57.50
|-3.09
|Zee Entertain
|450.80
|-13.75
|-2.96
|Bajaj Finance
|2,499.55
|-70.85
|-2.76
|UPL
|692.30
|-16.75
|-2.36
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|IndusInd Bank
|1,805.00
|-56.45
|-3.03
|Maruti Suzuki
|8,207.00
|-193.10
|-2.30
|HDFC Bank
|1,961.95
|-31.40
|-1.58
|Yes Bank
|318.50
|-4.65
|-1.44
|HDFC
|1,831.15
|-25.00
|-1.35
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Bigg Boss 12: Here's How Much S Sreesanth Will Have to Pay If He Walks Out of the Show
- Suzuki Jimny SUV Gets 3 Star in Crash Test Safety Rating, Less Than Tata Nexon; Watch Video
- This Young Fan's Reaction to Dhoni's Duck Against Hong Kong is Everything
- Love Yatri: Can't Have Arpita on Set When I'm Doing Romantic Scene, Says Aayush Sharma
- WATCH | Pakistan's Well-rounded Batting Unit a Threat to India: Kalra
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...