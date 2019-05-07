Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
SPONSORED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Sensex Recovers over 200 Points in Early Trade, Nifty at 11,636

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, were trading 0.21 per cent lower at USD 71.09 per barrel.

PTI

Updated:May 7, 2019, 10:07 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Sensex Recovers over 200 Points in Early Trade, Nifty at 11,636
Representative image
Loading...
Mumbai: The benchmark BSE Sensex recovered over 200 points on Tuesday led by gains in banking and IT stocks despite weak global cues.

The 30-share index was trading 169.69 points, or 0.44 per cent, higher at 38,770.03.

Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty was up 38.70 points, or 0.33 per cent, at 11,636.95.

Top gainers in early session were Vedanta, Coal India, Hero MotoCorp, TCS, SBI, Tata Steel, Axis Bank, PowerGrid, Yes Bank, Tata Motors, HUL, ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank and Infosys, rising up to 1.83 per cent.

On the other hand, IndusInd Bank, ONGC, RIL, Sun Pharma, HCL Tech and Bharti Airtel fell up to 1.92 per cent.

In the previous session on Monday, the BSE bourse settled at 38,600.34, down 362.92 points or 0.93 per cent. The broader NSE Nifty ended the day at 11,598.25, losing 114 points or 0.97 per cent.

According to traders, banking and IT stocks lifted investor sentiment despite choppy cues from other global markets.

Meanwhile, foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold equity worth Rs 948.98 crore on Monday, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) purchased shares to the tune of Rs 89.89 crore, provisional data available with stock exchanges showed.

Elsewhere in Asia, bourses in Shanghai, Hong Kong, Tokyo and Seoul were trading on a mixed note.

On Wall Street, S&P500 and Nasdaq Composite indices ended in the red on Monday.

On the currency front, the rupee was trading flat at 69.40 against the US dollar.

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, were trading 0.21 per cent lower at USD 71.09 per barrel.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
T&C Apply. ARN EU/04/19/13626
 
S&P BSE SENSEX

38,726.08 +125.74 ( +0.33%)

NIFTY 50

11,625.45 +27.20 ( +0.23%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
ICICI Bank 399.65 -0.41
Reliance 1,366.80 -1.31
PC Jeweller 129.15 4.74
Marico 362.35 6.70
Bharti Airtel 326.95 -1.95
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Reliance 1,366.65 -1.31
Mindtree 980.00 0.02
ICICI Bank 399.40 -0.50
PC Jeweller 128.80 4.46
Godrej Consumer 632.00 -0.52
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
HUL 1,703.75 2.09
Hindalco 203.20 2.16
HDFC 2,002.70 1.90
Larsen 1,371.05 1.36
Titan Company 1,097.75 1.38
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
HUL 1,703.40 1.86
HDFC 2,003.65 1.85
Larsen 1,371.85 1.52
Hero Motocorp 2,556.95 1.17
Power Grid Corp 192.25 1.18
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
BPCL 378.25 -3.10
Asian Paints 1,380.00 -2.32
Bharti Airtel 326.95 -1.95
IOC 154.10 -1.66
HCL Tech 1,118.80 -1.52
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Asian Paints 1,379.05 -2.53
Bharti Airtel 326.85 -1.96
HCL Tech 1,118.75 -1.52
Reliance 1,366.65 -1.31
ICICI Bank 399.40 -0.50
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram