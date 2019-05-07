English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Sensex Recovers over 200 Points in Early Trade, Nifty at 11,636
Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, were trading 0.21 per cent lower at USD 71.09 per barrel.
Representative image
Mumbai: The benchmark BSE Sensex recovered over 200 points on Tuesday led by gains in banking and IT stocks despite weak global cues.
The 30-share index was trading 169.69 points, or 0.44 per cent, higher at 38,770.03.
Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty was up 38.70 points, or 0.33 per cent, at 11,636.95.
Top gainers in early session were Vedanta, Coal India, Hero MotoCorp, TCS, SBI, Tata Steel, Axis Bank, PowerGrid, Yes Bank, Tata Motors, HUL, ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank and Infosys, rising up to 1.83 per cent.
On the other hand, IndusInd Bank, ONGC, RIL, Sun Pharma, HCL Tech and Bharti Airtel fell up to 1.92 per cent.
In the previous session on Monday, the BSE bourse settled at 38,600.34, down 362.92 points or 0.93 per cent. The broader NSE Nifty ended the day at 11,598.25, losing 114 points or 0.97 per cent.
According to traders, banking and IT stocks lifted investor sentiment despite choppy cues from other global markets.
Meanwhile, foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold equity worth Rs 948.98 crore on Monday, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) purchased shares to the tune of Rs 89.89 crore, provisional data available with stock exchanges showed.
Elsewhere in Asia, bourses in Shanghai, Hong Kong, Tokyo and Seoul were trading on a mixed note.
On Wall Street, S&P500 and Nasdaq Composite indices ended in the red on Monday.
On the currency front, the rupee was trading flat at 69.40 against the US dollar.
Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, were trading 0.21 per cent lower at USD 71.09 per barrel.
Most Active
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|ICICI Bank
|399.65
|-0.41
|Reliance
|1,366.80
|-1.31
|PC Jeweller
|129.15
|4.74
|Marico
|362.35
|6.70
|Bharti Airtel
|326.95
|-1.95
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Reliance
|1,366.65
|-1.31
|Mindtree
|980.00
|0.02
|ICICI Bank
|399.40
|-0.50
|PC Jeweller
|128.80
|4.46
|Godrej Consumer
|632.00
|-0.52
Top Gainers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|HUL
|1,703.75
|2.09
|Hindalco
|203.20
|2.16
|HDFC
|2,002.70
|1.90
|Larsen
|1,371.05
|1.36
|Titan Company
|1,097.75
|1.38
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|HUL
|1,703.40
|1.86
|HDFC
|2,003.65
|1.85
|Larsen
|1,371.85
|1.52
|Hero Motocorp
|2,556.95
|1.17
|Power Grid Corp
|192.25
|1.18
Top Losers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|BPCL
|378.25
|-3.10
|Asian Paints
|1,380.00
|-2.32
|Bharti Airtel
|326.95
|-1.95
|IOC
|154.10
|-1.66
|HCL Tech
|1,118.80
|-1.52
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Asian Paints
|1,379.05
|-2.53
|Bharti Airtel
|326.85
|-1.96
|HCL Tech
|1,118.75
|-1.52
|Reliance
|1,366.65
|-1.31
|ICICI Bank
|399.40
|-0.50
