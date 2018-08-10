GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Sensex Retreats from Record High, Down 106 Points

PTI

Updated:August 10, 2018, 9:59 AM IST
Representative image
Mumbai: Retreating from its lifetime high, the BSE Sensex dropped 106 points in opening trade today on profit-booking in recent gainers amid a weak trend at other Asian markets.

The 30-share barometer fell by 106.02 points or 0.27 per cent to 37,918.35, with banking, PSU, metal, realty and FMCG stocks falling up to 0.30 per cent. The gauge had gained 358.57 points in the previous two sessions.

Brokers said apart from profit-booking at record levels, a weak trend at other Asian markets following overnight losses on Wall Street dented the trading sentiment.

The wider NSE Nifty too receded from its record level and slipped 29.05 points, or 0.25 per cent to 11,441.65.

SBI, Coal India, HDFC, Sun Pharma, RIL, Tata Steel, Axis Bank, Tata Motors, HDFC Bank, IndusInd Bank, Wipro and Bajaj Auto were trading in the negative zone, falling up to 1.53 per cent.

Meanwhile, domestic institutional investors (DIIs) sold shares worth a net Rs 85.39 crore, while foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) bought shares worth Rs 370.68 crore yesterday, provisional data showed.

Asian stocks slipped as investors assessed the impact of the latest tit-for-tat in the US-China trade war. Hong Kong's Hang Seng was down 0.40 per cent, Japan's Nikkei shed 0.53 per cent and Shanghai Composite Index fell 0.15 per cent. The US Dow Jones Industrial Average ended 0.29 per cent lower in Friday's trade.

Also Watch

S&P BSE Sensex

37,885.06 -139.31 ( -0.37%)

Nifty 50

11,428.20 -42.50 ( -0.37%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Axis Bank 617.45 -3.60 -0.58
ICICI Bank 326.70 -6.30 -1.89
SBI 309.70 -7.70 -2.43
Jet Airways 278.55 -23.20 -7.69
Yes Bank 388.80 +7.75 +2.03
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
AU Small Financ 696.40 +52.80 +8.20
Jet Airways 278.55 -23.15 -7.67
Shriram Trans 1,400.00 -16.15 -1.14
Nestle 10,690.00 -197.00 -1.81
SBI 309.75 -6.70 -2.12
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Eicher Motors 28,410.00 +971.25 +3.54
Yes Bank 388.80 +7.75 +2.03
M&M 948.75 +15.55 +1.67
Titan Company 928.45 +13.15 +1.44
Bharti Airtel 371.90 +4.85 +1.32
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 388.30 +7.05 +1.85
M&M 948.80 +15.55 +1.67
Bharti Airtel 372.10 +5.35 +1.46
Asian Paints 1,431.00 +15.70 +1.11
Hero Motocorp 3,305.50 +30.35 +0.93
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Sun Pharma 555.30 -16.15 -2.83
SBI 309.55 -7.85 -2.47
Tata Motors 252.25 -5.60 -2.17
ICICI Bank 326.75 -6.25 -1.88
Coal India 274.65 -5.45 -1.95
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Sun Pharma 555.75 -14.95 -2.62
SBI 309.75 -6.70 -2.12
Tata Motors 252.35 -5.15 -2.00
Coal India 275.15 -5.00 -1.78
ICICI Bank 326.75 -6.20 -1.86
See all Top Losers »

Photogallery

