Sensex Rises 125 Points; Yes Bank Soars 13%, Nifty at 11,035.70

Tata Motors, Maruti, Tata Steel, Vedanta, Bajaj Auto, IndusInd Bank, SBI, Hero MotoCorp, M&M, Asian Paints, Axis Bank, RIL and L&T too jumped up to 10.21 per cent.

PTI

September 11, 2019
Bombay Stock Exchange
Representational Image.
Mumbai: The BSE Sensex ended 125 points higher on Wednesday, led by gains in banking and auto stocks amid firm cues from other Asian markets.

The 30-share index settled 125.37 points, or 0.34 per cent, higher at 37,270.82. It hit an intra-day high of 37,343.46 and a low of 37,193.57.

Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty rose 32.65 points, or 0.30 per cent, to close at 11,035.70. Yes Bank was the biggest gainer in the Sensex pack, rallying 13.47 per cent, following reports that digital payments major Paytm may buy a stake in the lender from co-founder Rana Kapoor.

Tata Motors, Maruti, Tata Steel, Vedanta, Bajaj Auto, IndusInd Bank, SBI, Hero MotoCorp, M&M, Asian Paints, Axis Bank, RIL and L&T too jumped up to 10.21 per cent

On the other hand, ONGC, HCL Tech, NTPC, Sun Pharma, TCS, Bajaj Finance, PowerGrid, Tech Mahindra and Infosys were among the top losers on the index, shedding up to 2.93 per cent.

Besides positive cues from global markets, investor sentiment was buoyed on hopes of further measures by the government to boost the economy, experts said.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday said the government has set up a task force to boost investments in infrastructure projects and is in the process of identifying sectors which need funding from the Centre.

Elsewhere in Asia, Hang Seng, Nikkei and Kospi settled significantly higher, while Shanghai Composite Index ended in the red. Exchanges in Europe were trading in the green in their respective early sessions.

The Indian rupee appreciated by 2 paise (intra-day) to trade at 71.68 per US dollar. Global oil benchmark Brent crude was trading 0.82 per cent higher at USD 63.20 per barrel.

S&P BSE SENSEX

37,270.82 +125.37 ( +0.34%)

NIFTY 50

11,035.70 +32.65 ( +0.30%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 71.60 13.47
ICICI Lombard 1,129.20 -4.18
Maruti Suzuki 6,597.30 4.13
Tata Motors 134.35 10.21
HDFC Bank 2,251.30 0.08
Company Price Change %Gain
ICICI Lombard 1,128.60 -4.15
Yes Bank 71.60 13.47
Tata Motors 134.35 10.21
Maruti Suzuki 6,598.35 4.18
Kalpataru Power 465.00 3.09
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 71.60 13.47
Tata Motors 134.35 10.21
Eicher Motors 17,013.65 4.98
Maruti Suzuki 6,597.30 4.13
Tata Steel 367.05 3.75
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 71.60 13.47
Tata Motors 134.35 10.21
Maruti Suzuki 6,598.35 4.18
Tata Steel 367.10 3.85
Vedanta 146.00 3.44
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Wipro 248.15 -2.91
ONGC 125.75 -2.82
GAIL 128.45 -2.80
HCL Tech 1,057.70 -2.46
Zee Entertain 354.45 -2.34
Company Price Change %Gain
ONGC 125.70 -2.93
HCL Tech 1,057.25 -2.48
Sun Pharma 422.05 -1.57
Coal India 196.45 -1.50
NTPC 124.60 -1.35
