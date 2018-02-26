Sensex Rises 134 Points, Nifty Tops 10,500 on Global Cues

The benchmark BSE Sensex rose over 134 points on Monday on sustained buying in key frontline counters led by metal, auto, capital goods and banking stocks.Sentiments bolstered in all Asian markets following positive cues from Wall Street.Also, continued buying by domestic institutional investors (DIIs) and strengthening rupee boosted market mood, brokers said.The BSE Sensex rose 133.78 points, or 0.39 per cent, to 34,275.93. All sectoral indices were trading higher, led by metals, auto, capital goods and banking stocks that gained up to 1.34 per cent.The gauge had gained 322.65 points in the previous session on Friday.The broader Nifty 50 index was also trading above the key 10,500-level at 10,529.10, a gain of 38.05 points, or 0.36 per cent.Major gainers were Tata Motors, Adani Ports, Bajaj Auto and Maruti, rising up to 2.26 per cent.On a net basis, DIIs bought equities to the tune of Rs 1,514.03 crore, while foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth Rs 486.32 crore on Friday, provisional data showed.Among Asian markets, Japan's Nikkei was trading higher by 0.82 per cent. Hong Kong's Hang Seng up 0.54 per cent and Shanghai Composite 0.31 per cent higher.The US Dow Jones Industrial Average ended 1.39 per cent higher on Friday's trade.