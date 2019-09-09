Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Sensex Rises 164 Points; Nifty Reclaims 11,000-level

After opening on a negative note, the 30-share index rebounded 460 points from the day's low of 36,784.47 to settle 163.68 points, or 0.44 per cent, higher at 37,145.45. It hit an intra-day high of 37,244.08.

PTI

Updated:September 9, 2019, 4:21 PM IST
BSE Sensex
Image for representation.
Loading...

Mumbai: The BSE benchmark Sensex ended 164 points higher, driven by gains in financial and auto stocks amid positive cues from other Asian markets.

After opening on a negative note, the 30-share index rebounded 460 points from the day's low of 36,784.47 to settle 163.68 points, or 0.44 per cent, higher at 37,145.45. It hit an intra-day high of 37,244.08.

Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty rose 56.85 points, or 0.52 per cent, to close at 11,003.05. During the day, the index touched a peak of 11,028.85 and low of 10,889.80.

Top gainers in the Sensex pack included Yes Bank, Maruti, L&T, Kotak Bank, Bharti Airtel, Bajaj Finance, SBI, ONGC, HDFC and Hero MotoCorp, rising up to 4.47 per cent. On the other hand, HCL Tech, Infosys, TechM, Bajaj Auto and TCS fell up to 1.50 per cent.

Elsewhere in Asia, Shanghai Composite Index, Nikkei and Kospi settled in the green, while Hang Seng ended in the red. Exchanges in Europe were also trading on a mixed note in their respective early sessions.

The Indian rupee appreciated by 4 paise (intra-day) to trade at 71.67 per US dollar. Global oil benchmark Brent crude was trading 0.80 per cent higher at USD 62.03 per barrel.

S&P BSE SENSEX

37,145.45 +163.68 ( +0.44%)

NIFTY 50

11,003.05 +56.85 ( +0.52%)
