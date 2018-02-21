GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Sensex Rises 208 Points, Nifty Tops 10,400-Mark Ahead of F&O Expiry

NSE Nifty also reclaimed the 10,400-mark rising 65.70 points, or 0.63 per cent, to 10,426.10. The BSE 30-share barometer gained 207.77 points, or 0.61 per cent, to 33,911.36. The gauge had lost 593.88 points in the previous three sessions.

PTI

Updated:February 21, 2018, 11:06 AM IST
Sensex Rises 208 Points, Nifty Tops 10,400-Mark Ahead of F&O Expiry
File Photo
Mumbai: The benchmark BSE Sensex opened 208 points higher on Wednesday February 21st, 2018,snapping its three-day falling streak, as investors and domestic institutions widened their bets amid firm Asian cues.

Short-covering by speculators ahead of February Futures & Options expiry on Thursday added to the upward move.

NSE Nifty also reclaimed the 10,400-mark rising 65.70 points, or 0.63 per cent, to 10,426.10. The BSE 30-share barometer gained 207.77 points, or 0.61 per cent, to 33,911.36. The gauge had lost 593.88 points in the previous three sessions.

Sectoral indices led by IT, Tech, consumer durables and realty stocks were in the green, rising up to 0.91 per cent. Major gainers were Dr Reddy's, TCS, Infosys, HDFC, Bharti Airtel, ITC, Wipro and RIL, gaining up to 1.61 per cent.

Meanwhile, Coal India dropped 1.4 per cent in early trade on government decision to open the coal sector to private players. Gitanjali Gems remained weak and cracked another 9.85 per cent, while Punjab National Bank traded higher by 1.24 per cent in early deals.

Brokers said fresh buying in select blue chip stocks, coupled with covering-up of outstanding short positions ahead of the February Futures & Options (F&O) expiry on Thursday, had a positive impact on the market. Sustained buying by domestic institutional investors (DIIs)and a firm trend in other Asian bourses with investors awaiting the release of minutes from the US Federal Reserve's policy meeting later on Wednesday too influenced sentiments, they said.

On a net basis, DIIs bought shares worth Rs 1,437.24 crore, while foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth Rs 850.35 crore yesterday, as per provisional data released by stock exchanges.

In the Asian region, Hong Kong's Hang Seng was up by 1.15 per cent and Japan's Nikkei up by 0.64 per cent in early trade, while Shanghai Composite index remained shut on Wednesday, 21st February, 2018.

The US Dow Jones Industrial Average ended lower by 1.01 per cent on Tuesday's trade.

S&P BSE Sensex

32,996.76 +73.64 ( +0.22%)

Nifty 50

10,124.35 +30.10 ( +0.30%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Tata Steel 593.00 +18.05 +3.14
HDFC 1,800.05 +25.55 +1.44
Reliance 889.80 -5.70 -0.64
TCS 2,864.85 +33.85 +1.20
IDBI Bank 73.70 -0.05 -0.07
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
ICICI Bank 291.75 -3.25 -1.10
Tata Steel 593.30 +18.25 +3.17
Infosys 1,162.10 +14.95 +1.30
Kotak Mahindra 1,045.60 -5.75 -0.55
IDBI Bank 73.65 +0.50 +0.68
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Bharti Infratel 341.90 +16.55 +5.09
Tech Mahindra 633.40 +23.50 +3.85
Eicher Motors 28,360.45 +957.40 +3.49
Tata Steel 593.00 +18.05 +3.14
Sun Pharma 508.75 +11.10 +2.23
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Tata Steel 593.30 +18.25 +3.17
Sun Pharma 508.85 +10.95 +2.20
Wipro 292.50 +4.45 +1.54
Dr Reddys Labs 2,157.40 +39.20 +1.85
Adani Ports 369.20 +5.35 +1.47
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Vedanta 287.10 -20.10 -6.54
IOC 173.85 -4.05 -2.28
ONGC 174.10 -2.75 -1.55
BPCL 424.90 -5.85 -1.36
Cipla 552.90 -6.85 -1.22
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
ONGC 174.60 -2.00 -1.13
ICICI Bank 291.75 -3.25 -1.10
Yes Bank 302.05 -2.80 -0.92
Reliance 889.55 -5.75 -0.64
NTPC 166.30 -0.75 -0.45
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

