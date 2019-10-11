Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Business
1-min read

Sensex Rises 247 Points on Positive Global Cues amid Trade Talks Between US & China, Infosys Rallies 4%

Infosys was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, rallying 4.19 per cent, ahead of its quarterly earnings. Vedanta, Tata Motors, ONGC, Tata Steel, HUL, HCL Tech, Tech Mahindra and Bharti Airtel too rose up to 3.96 per cent.

PTI

Updated:October 11, 2019, 4:22 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Sensex Rises 247 Points on Positive Global Cues amid Trade Talks Between US & China, Infosys Rallies 4%
Representative image (Reuters)

Mumbai: Equity benchmark BSE Sensex jumped 247 points on Friday amid positive cues from global markets enthused by hopes of a trade truce between the US and China.

After swinging 608 points in a volatile session, the 30-share Sensex ended 246.68 points, or 0.65 per cent, higher at 38,127.08. It hit an intra-day high of 38,345.41 and a low of 37,737.85. The broader NSE Nifty too rose 70.50 points, or 0.63 per cent, to close at 11,305.05.

Infosys was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, rallying 4.19 per cent, ahead of its quarterly earnings. Vedanta, Tata Motors, ONGC, Tata Steel, HUL, HCL Tech, Tech Mahindra and Bharti Airtel too rose up to 3.96 per cent.

On the other hand, Yes Bank, M&M, RIL, TCS, Hero MotoCorp, IndusInd Bank and NTPC declined up to 3.30 per cent. Market rallied tracking gains in global markets after US President Donald Trump offered an positive assessment of US-China trade talks, traders said.

"We just completed a negotiation with China. We're doing very well. We're having another one tomorrow. I'm meeting with the Vice Premier over at the White House," Trump told reporters at the White House on Thursday.

In Asia, Shanghai Composite Index, Hang Seng, Kospi and Nikkei settled significantly higher. Equities in Europe were also trading on a positive note in their respective early sessions.

Meanwhile, the Indian rupee appreciated marginally to 71.03 against the US dollar intra-day.

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, surged 1.79 per cent to USD 60.16 per barrel, after reports of missile strikes on an Iranian tanker in Saudi Arabia sparked fresh supply concerns.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
NIFTY 50

11,305.05 +70.50 ( +0.63%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
TCS 1,986.85 -0.88
Indiabulls Hsg 209.90 7.45
Infosys 814.80 4.05
IndusInd Bank 1,223.20 -0.43
Yes Bank 39.60 -3.30
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Indiabulls Hsg 209.95 7.67
Yes Bank 39.60 -3.30
TCS 1,987.05 -0.87
IndusInd Bank 1,223.25 -0.46
Bandhan Bank 583.40 15.08
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Cipla 441.35 4.55
Vedanta 147.05 4.18
Infosys 814.80 4.05
Tata Motors 121.30 3.85
ONGC 129.00 2.79
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Infosys 815.70 4.19
Vedanta 146.95 3.96
Tata Motors 121.35 3.81
ONGC 129.10 2.95
Tata Steel 339.40 2.94
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 39.60 -3.30
IOC 143.40 -3.24
GAIL 124.95 -1.88
M&M 560.10 -1.05
Zee Entertain 242.50 -1.02
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 39.60 -3.30
M&M 559.80 -1.19
TCS 1,987.05 -0.87
Reliance 1,352.40 -0.73
IndusInd Bank 1,223.25 -0.46
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram