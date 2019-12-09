Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Sensex Rises 42 Points as Bank and Auto Shares Shine

Among the Sensex stocks, HDFC emerged as the top gainer, rising by 2.06 per cent, followed by Axis Bank, Maruti, Reliance, Power Grid and Tata Steel.

PTI

Updated:December 9, 2019, 4:06 PM IST
Sensex Rises 42 Points as Bank and Auto Shares Shine
Representative image.

Mumbai: Market benchmark BSE Sensex rose over 42 points on Monday to close at 40,487.43, driven by buying in select bank and auto counters.

After opening on a weak note, the 30-share BSE Sensex stabilised in afternoon trade and settled with gains of 42.28 points or 0.10 per cent at 40,487.43. The index swung between a high of 40,645.63 and a low of 40,336.56 during the day.

The 50-scrip NSE Nifty closed 16 points or 0.13 per cent higher at 11,937.50. Among the Sensex stocks, HDFC emerged as the top gainer, rising by 2.06 per cent, followed by Axis Bank, Maruti, Reliance, Power Grid and Tata Steel.

On the other hand, TCS, HCL Tech, L&T, IndusInd Bank, Tech Mahindra, SBI and ITC lost up to 2.93 per cent. Sectorally, BSE Energy index rose the most by 1.06 per cent, followed by oil & gas and auto.

BSE IT and realty indices led the losers' chart. Brent futures, the global oil benchmark, fell 0.81 per cent to USD 63.87 per barrel.

Asian stocks were mixed as investors turned more cautious over US-China trade deal uncertainty amid strong US jobs data and weak Chinese exports numbers.

NIFTY 50

11,937.50 +16.00 ( +0.13%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 56.25 0.45
SBI 316.70 -1.03
Indiabulls Hsg 258.95 -4.96
Maruti Suzuki 6,994.75 1.57
Reliance 1,572.60 1.14
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 56.20 0.36
Indiabulls Hsg 259.00 -4.92
SBI 316.75 -0.95
RBL Bank 334.95 -1.14
Reliance 1,572.55 1.13
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
BPCL 499.65 2.28
HDFC 2,311.40 2.06
Adani Ports 373.60 2.03
Axis Bank 732.00 2.01
JSW Steel 258.85 1.87
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
HDFC 2,310.60 2.06
Axis Bank 731.95 2.01
Maruti Suzuki 6,997.25 1.68
Reliance 1,572.55 1.13
Power Grid Corp 188.30 0.94
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
TCS 2,060.45 -2.97
Cipla 447.90 -1.66
HCL Tech 552.05 -1.47
Zee Entertain 284.15 -1.23
Larsen 1,276.00 -1.15
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
TCS 2,060.70 -2.93
TML-D 66.50 -2.06
HCL Tech 551.60 -1.54
Larsen 1,276.90 -1.04
IndusInd Bank 1,449.00 -1.01
See all Top Losers »

