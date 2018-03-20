GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Sensex Rises 74 Points in Volatile Trade Ahead of US Federal Meet

Markets benefited from value buying in beaten-down stocks and a mixed trend overseas, as investors focused on new Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell's first policy meeting starting later in the day amid trade war concerns, broker said.

PTI

March 20, 2018, 6:01 PM IST
Image for representation.(Getty Images)
Mumbai: Reversing a five-session slide, benchmark Sensex rose 74 points to end at 32,996.76 today in choppy trade as participants accumulated recently beaten down IT, telecom and auto stocks amid foreign capital inflows.

Markets benefited from value buying in beaten-down stocks and a mixed trend overseas, as investors focused on new Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell's first policy meeting starting later in the day amid trade war concerns, broker said.

The market shrugged of its early losses, with IT and telecom stocks leading the recovery. The Sensex bounced back to regain the 33,000-level and touched high of 33,102.74 as TCS, Wipro and Infosys saw heavy buying.

The benchmark finally settled at 32,996.76, showing a gain of 73.64 points, or 0.22 per cent.

The index had lost 994.82 points in the previous five sessions on worries over widening current account deficit and possible US Fed rate hike.

The broader NSE Nifty reclaimed the key 10,100-mark and touched a high of 10,155.65, before finally settling at 10,124.35, showing a gain of 30.10 points, or 0.30 per cent. Intra-day, it hit a low of 10,049.10.

Meanwhile, foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) bought shares worth Rs 292.23 crore on net basis, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) sold equities to the tune of Rs 191.52 crore yesterday, provisional data showed.

Also Watch

| Edited by: Huma Tabassum
S&P BSE Sensex

32,996.76 +73.64 ( +0.22%)

Nifty 50

10,124.35 +30.10 ( +0.30%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Tata Steel 593.00 +18.05 +3.14
HDFC 1,800.05 +25.55 +1.44
Reliance 889.80 -5.70 -0.64
TCS 2,864.85 +33.85 +1.20
IDBI Bank 73.70 -0.05 -0.07
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
ICICI Bank 291.75 -3.25 -1.10
Tata Steel 593.30 +18.25 +3.17
Infosys 1,162.10 +14.95 +1.30
Kotak Mahindra 1,045.60 -5.75 -0.55
IDBI Bank 73.65 +0.50 +0.68
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Bharti Infratel 341.90 +16.55 +5.09
Tech Mahindra 633.40 +23.50 +3.85
Eicher Motors 28,360.45 +957.40 +3.49
Tata Steel 593.00 +18.05 +3.14
Sun Pharma 508.75 +11.10 +2.23
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Tata Steel 593.30 +18.25 +3.17
Sun Pharma 508.85 +10.95 +2.20
Wipro 292.50 +4.45 +1.54
Dr Reddys Labs 2,157.40 +39.20 +1.85
Adani Ports 369.20 +5.35 +1.47
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Vedanta 287.10 -20.10 -6.54
IOC 173.85 -4.05 -2.28
ONGC 174.10 -2.75 -1.55
BPCL 424.90 -5.85 -1.36
Cipla 552.90 -6.85 -1.22
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
ONGC 174.60 -2.00 -1.13
ICICI Bank 291.75 -3.25 -1.10
Yes Bank 302.05 -2.80 -0.92
Reliance 889.55 -5.75 -0.64
NTPC 166.30 -0.75 -0.45
See all Top Losers »

