English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Sensex Rises 84 pts, Nifty Above 10,800
Prominent gainers were Dr Reddy's, Wipro, Adani Ports, M&M, Bharti Airtel, Tata Motors, SBI, IndusInd Bank,ITC Ltd, Sun Pharma, L&T, TCS and Asian Paints, rising by up to 1.80 per cent.
Representative image
Mumbai: The benchmark Sensex rose over 84 points while the Nifty reclaimed the 10,800-mark as investors looked forward to release of key macroeconomic data due today amid a firming trend in Asia.
The 30-share BSE Sensex went up 84.35 points, or 0.23 per cent, to 35,567.82. The gauge had gained 39.80 points in the previous session.
Optimistic buying in blue-chip stocks ahead of IIP data for April and CPI inflation for May, to be released after market closing today, lifted stocks higher, brokers said.
All the sectoral indices led by healthcare, consumer durables, oil and gas, banking and auto were in the green, with gains of up to 0.84 per cent.
The NSE Nifty recaptured the key 10,800-level by rising 29.85 points, or 0.27 per cent, to 10,816.80.
Prominent gainers were Dr Reddy's, Wipro, Adani Ports, M&M, Bharti Airtel, Tata Motors, SBI, IndusInd Bank,ITC Ltd, Sun Pharma, L&T, TCS and Asian Paints, rising by up to 1.80 per cent.
Brokers said besides unabated buying by domestic institutional investors (DIIs), a firm trend at other Asian markets influenced sentiments though investors were cautious as the historic summit between the US and North Korea got underway in Singapore.
DIIs bought shares worth a net Rs 1,062.82 crore, while foreign portfolio investors sold equities to the tune of Rs 1,156.77 crore yesterday, as per provisional data.
Globally, Hong Kong's Hang Seng rose 0.41 per cent, Japan's Nikkei gained 0.39 per cent, while China's main Shanghai Composite Index advanced 0.39 per cent.
The US Dow Jones Industrial Average ended flat yesterday.
Also Watch
The 30-share BSE Sensex went up 84.35 points, or 0.23 per cent, to 35,567.82. The gauge had gained 39.80 points in the previous session.
Optimistic buying in blue-chip stocks ahead of IIP data for April and CPI inflation for May, to be released after market closing today, lifted stocks higher, brokers said.
All the sectoral indices led by healthcare, consumer durables, oil and gas, banking and auto were in the green, with gains of up to 0.84 per cent.
The NSE Nifty recaptured the key 10,800-level by rising 29.85 points, or 0.27 per cent, to 10,816.80.
Prominent gainers were Dr Reddy's, Wipro, Adani Ports, M&M, Bharti Airtel, Tata Motors, SBI, IndusInd Bank,ITC Ltd, Sun Pharma, L&T, TCS and Asian Paints, rising by up to 1.80 per cent.
Brokers said besides unabated buying by domestic institutional investors (DIIs), a firm trend at other Asian markets influenced sentiments though investors were cautious as the historic summit between the US and North Korea got underway in Singapore.
DIIs bought shares worth a net Rs 1,062.82 crore, while foreign portfolio investors sold equities to the tune of Rs 1,156.77 crore yesterday, as per provisional data.
Globally, Hong Kong's Hang Seng rose 0.41 per cent, Japan's Nikkei gained 0.39 per cent, while China's main Shanghai Composite Index advanced 0.39 per cent.
The US Dow Jones Industrial Average ended flat yesterday.
Also Watch
-
News18 Explains: Ramzan Ceasefire Has Been Successful So Far, Will It Last?
-
Tuesday 12 June , 2018
Interview: Sunil Chhetri & Manohar Bhat (KIA Motors) on FIFA World Cup 2018, OMBC
-
Monday 11 June , 2018
Varanasi's 'Green Gang': Women Warriors Who Are Ending Gambling And Gambling
-
Monday 11 June , 2018
Fifa WC 2018 : 32 Teams | 12 Stadiums | 1 Guide of Stadiums
-
Friday 08 June , 2018
Can Delhi Be A Full State?
News18 Explains: Ramzan Ceasefire Has Been Successful So Far, Will It Last?
Tuesday 12 June , 2018 Interview: Sunil Chhetri & Manohar Bhat (KIA Motors) on FIFA World Cup 2018, OMBC
Monday 11 June , 2018 Varanasi's 'Green Gang': Women Warriors Who Are Ending Gambling And Gambling
Monday 11 June , 2018 Fifa WC 2018 : 32 Teams | 12 Stadiums | 1 Guide of Stadiums
Friday 08 June , 2018 Can Delhi Be A Full State?
Most Active
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Sun Pharma
|546.30
|+5.85
|+1.08
|TCS
|1,824.10
|+43.10
|+2.42
|SBI
|287.70
|+4.85
|+1.71
|Indiabulls Hsg
|1,210.05
|-10.70
|-0.88
|Reliance
|1,002.50
|+5.35
|+0.54
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Indiabulls Hsg
|1,209.75
|-10.65
|-0.87
|Dish TV
|73.40
|+0.75
|+1.03
|BPCL
|420.85
|+5.75
|+1.39
|Vedanta
|243.10
|-1.70
|-0.69
|Sun Pharma
|545.65
|+5.15
|+0.95
Top Gainers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Dr Reddys Labs
|2,256.30
|+65.65
|+3.00
|Cipla
|582.10
|+15.00
|+2.65
|TCS
|1,824.10
|+43.10
|+2.42
|Lupin
|871.90
|+16.90
|+1.98
|Hindalco
|245.00
|+4.35
|+1.81
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Dr Reddys Labs
|2,252.00
|+61.75
|+2.82
|TCS
|1,824.20
|+43.20
|+2.43
|SBI
|287.65
|+4.80
|+1.70
|Power Grid Corp
|198.50
|+2.80
|+1.43
|Infosys
|1,276.10
|+17.70
|+1.41
Top Losers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Tata Steel
|567.60
|-12.40
|-2.14
|Adani Ports
|382.85
|-6.05
|-1.56
|Zee Entertain
|557.10
|-8.10
|-1.43
|Bajaj Finance
|2,231.05
|-30.20
|-1.34
|Bharti Airtel
|375.65
|-5.00
|-1.31
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Tata Steel
|567.50
|-12.30
|-2.12
|Adani Ports
|382.15
|-5.75
|-1.48
|Bharti Airtel
|376.10
|-4.95
|-1.30
|HUL
|1,620.30
|-20.15
|-1.23
|HDFC
|1,835.85
|-11.95
|-0.65
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Flipkart Samsung Carnival: More Than Rs 10,000 Discount on Galaxy S8, No-Cost EMIs And More
- Live Cricket Score, England vs Australia, 1st ODI at The Oval
- Woman Takes NASA to Court Over Neil Armstrong's 'Piece of Moon' Gift
- Salman's Reaction While Shooting Allah Duhai Hai Will Make Your Day, Watch Video
- Swimmer Virdhawal Khade Aims for Gold at Asian Games After Injury Return