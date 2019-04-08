Sensex Rises Above 39,000, Nifty Near 11,700-level

The BSE gauge Sensex was trading above crucial 39,000-level and the NSE Nifty was heading towards 11,700-mark in early trade on Monday, led by gains in metal, IT and capital goods stocks tracking robust Asian cues.The 30-share Sensex opened higher at 38,993.60 against the Friday's close of 38,862.23. It was trading at 39,013.22, up 150.99 points or 0.39 per cent, in early deals.Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty started on a positive note at 11,704.35 and rose further to 11,691.45, 25.50 points or 0.22 per cent higher in early trade.Meanwhile, the Indian rupee was trading lower by 27 paise at 69.50 against the US dollar in early trade on Monday.Asian markets opened mostly higher on Monday on the back of better-than-expected US jobs data and signs of progress in trade talks between Washington and Beijing.On Friday, the BSE Sensex had logged 177.51 points or 0.49 per cent gains to close at 38,862.23; while the broader NSE Nifty rose 67.95 points, or 0.59 per cent, to 11,665.95.During the week, the Sensex saw 182.32 points or 0.48 per cent rise; and the Nifty gained 42.05 points, or 0.36 per cent.Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) remained net buyers in the capital markets, putting in Rs 797.90 crore Friday, as per provisional data.