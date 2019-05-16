English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Sensex Rises by 279 Points; NSE Nifty Reclaims 11,250-level Amid Mixed Global Cues
The 30-share BSE benchmark closed 278.60 points, or 0.75 per cent, higher at 37,393.48. It hit an intra-day high of 37,518.94 and a low of 37,052.30.
Representative image (Reuters)
Loading...
Mumbai: The BSE Sensex rebounded 279 points while the NSE Nifty reclaimed the 11,250 level on Thursday, propelled by gains in IT and financial stocks amid mixed global cues. Both the key indices rallied in the last hour of trade after trading on a tepid note through most part of the day.
The 30-share BSE benchmark closed 278.60 points, or 0.75 per cent, higher at 37,393.48. It hit an intra-day high of 37,518.94 and a low of 37,052.30.
Similarly, the broader Nifty rose 100.10 points, or 0.90 per cent, to settle at 11,257.10. During the day, it hit a high of 11,281.55 and a low of 11,143.35.
Bajaj Finance was the biggest gainer in the Sensex pack, spurting 3.64 per cent, after the company reported a jump of 50 per cent in standalone net profit at Rs 1,114 crore for the March quarter.
Tata Motors, Infosys, Vedanta, ONGC, PowerGrid, NPTC, Axis Bank, ICICI Bank, Kotak Bank, SBI, HDFC Bank, Tata Steel, TCS and RIL too rose up to 3.48 per cent.
On the other hand, Yes Bank was the top loser, cracking 4.07 per cent, followed by Bharti Airtel, IndusInd Bank, Coal India, ITC, M&M, HDFC, Maruti and Asian Paints, shedding up to 1.87 per cent.
Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) net sold shares worth Rs 1,142.44 crore on Wednesday, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) purchased equities to the tune of Rs 671.77 crore, provisional data available with stock exchanges showed.
Bourses in China, Japan and Korea ended on a mixed note after US slapped sanctions on Chinese telecom major Huawei. European stocks opened in the red.
Meanwhile, the Indian rupee appreciated by 27 paise to 70.07 against the US dollar intra-day.
Global oil benchmark Brent crude was trading 0.56 per cent higher at USD 72.17 per barrel.
The 30-share BSE benchmark closed 278.60 points, or 0.75 per cent, higher at 37,393.48. It hit an intra-day high of 37,518.94 and a low of 37,052.30.
Similarly, the broader Nifty rose 100.10 points, or 0.90 per cent, to settle at 11,257.10. During the day, it hit a high of 11,281.55 and a low of 11,143.35.
Bajaj Finance was the biggest gainer in the Sensex pack, spurting 3.64 per cent, after the company reported a jump of 50 per cent in standalone net profit at Rs 1,114 crore for the March quarter.
Tata Motors, Infosys, Vedanta, ONGC, PowerGrid, NPTC, Axis Bank, ICICI Bank, Kotak Bank, SBI, HDFC Bank, Tata Steel, TCS and RIL too rose up to 3.48 per cent.
On the other hand, Yes Bank was the top loser, cracking 4.07 per cent, followed by Bharti Airtel, IndusInd Bank, Coal India, ITC, M&M, HDFC, Maruti and Asian Paints, shedding up to 1.87 per cent.
Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) net sold shares worth Rs 1,142.44 crore on Wednesday, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) purchased equities to the tune of Rs 671.77 crore, provisional data available with stock exchanges showed.
Bourses in China, Japan and Korea ended on a mixed note after US slapped sanctions on Chinese telecom major Huawei. European stocks opened in the red.
Meanwhile, the Indian rupee appreciated by 27 paise to 70.07 against the US dollar intra-day.
Global oil benchmark Brent crude was trading 0.56 per cent higher at USD 72.17 per barrel.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
IPL 2019: KXIP Vs KKR, Can Russell And Narine Push KKR To Semifinals?
-
Thursday 04 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Brexit So Far: What Led To The Chaos?
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
IPL 2019: KXIP Vs KKR, Can Russell And Narine Push KKR To Semifinals?
Thursday 04 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
Wednesday 03 April , 2019 Brexit So Far: What Led To The Chaos?
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
Most Active
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|137.75
|-3.64
|Bajaj Finance
|3,110.05
|3.57
|Sun Pharma
|412.40
|0.65
|Interglobe Avi
|1,464.90
|-9.03
|Reliance
|1,265.35
|0.67
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Bajaj Finance
|3,111.80
|3.64
|Yes Bank
|137.80
|-4.07
|Tata Global Bev
|220.60
|10.99
|Sun Pharma
|411.05
|0.51
|Reliance
|1,264.05
|0.54
Top Gainers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Zee Entertain
|345.70
|7.24
|BPCL
|375.55
|4.45
|UltraTechCement
|4,512.80
|3.93
|IOC
|151.15
|3.70
|Bajaj Finance
|3,110.05
|3.57
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Bajaj Finance
|3,111.80
|3.64
|Tata Motors
|175.50
|3.48
|Infosys
|734.20
|2.47
|Vedanta
|163.15
|2.22
|ONGC
|165.90
|2.00
Top Losers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|137.75
|-3.64
|Bharti Airtel
|325.20
|-1.83
|IndusInd Bank
|1,358.20
|-1.51
|Coal India
|232.15
|-1.25
|Cipla
|550.20
|-0.99
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|137.80
|-4.07
|Bharti Airtel
|325.95
|-1.53
|IndusInd Bank
|1,359.20
|-1.37
|Coal India
|232.55
|-1.29
|ITC
|294.70
|-0.81
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 Teased Ahead of Launch, Unveils Exhaust Sound Note
- Can You Spot the Snow Leopard in this Viral Photo from Himachal Pradesh?
- PUBG Mobile Season 7 With Version 0.12.5 Update Will Start Rolling Out on May 17: Here Are The Details
- Don't Compare Kohli's IPL Captaincy Record with That of India: Ganguly
- International Day For Families: Choose Your Family The Bollywood Way
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results