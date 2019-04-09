LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
Sensex Rises by 35 Points, Nifty Crosses 11,500-mark

Top gainers in the Sensex pack include HCL Tech, Tata Motors, Vedanta, Reliance, TCS, Coal India, L&T, ICICI Bank, ITC and Bajaj Auto, rising up to 1.87 per cent.

PTI

April 9, 2019, 10:21 AM IST
Sensex Rises by 35 Points, Nifty Crosses 11,500-mark
Representative image (Credit: Reuters)
Mumbai: Domestic equity benchmarks opened on a flat note on Tuesday ahead of the beginning of the earnings season and general elections amid lacklustre global cues.

The BSE Sensex was trading 35.69 points or 0.09 per cent higher at 38,736.22. The gauge had ended 161.70 points lower at 38,700.53 in the previous session.

Similarly, the NSE benchmark Nifty was trading 5.65 points, or 0.05 per cent, higher at 11,598.85 in early session.

Top gainers in the Sensex pack include HCL Tech, Tata Motors, Vedanta, Reliance, TCS, Coal India, L&T, ICICI Bank, ITC and Bajaj Auto, rising up to 1.87 per cent.

On the other hand, Asian Paints Bharti Airtel, Kotak Bank, Bajaj Finance, SBI, Tata Steel and HDFC fell up to 1.72 per cent.

According to experts, investors have turned cautious on rise in oil prices and sharp rally in the last couple of months leading to premium valuation of key indices. Additionally, general elections and start of Q4 earnings season is adding to the cautiousness.

Market may see some profit booking in the near-term given sharp run-up in markets, they added.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) purchased Rs 329.60 crore on Monday, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) sold equities to the tune of Rs 623.81 crore, provisional data available with stock exchanges showed.

Meanwhile, the rupee depreciated by 8 paise to 69.73 against the US dollar in early trade Tuesday on increased demand for the US currency from importers.

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, fell 0.13 per cent to trade at USD 71.19 per barrel.

Elsewhere in Asia, benchmark equity indices in Shanghai, Tokyo and Seoul were trading flat.
S&P BSE SENSEX

38,606.79 -93.74 ( -0.24%)

NIFTY 50

11,573.45 -31.05 ( -0.27%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Indiabulls Hsg 834.50 -2.89
Reliance 1,323.15 -0.46
Yes Bank 263.85 1.46
SBI 309.90 -0.93
TCS 2,083.95 0.64
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Asian Paints 1,445.50 -3.40
Indiabulls Hsg 834.50 -2.84
Bajaj Finance 2,983.00 -1.51
BPCL 355.60 1.25
Yes Bank 264.10 1.58
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
HCL Tech 1,120.00 2.16
IOC 155.20 2.07
Coal India 237.85 2.10
Wipro 269.15 2.07
Yes Bank 263.85 1.46
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Coal India 237.70 1.89
HCL Tech 1,120.00 1.93
Yes Bank 264.10 1.58
Bajaj Auto 2,890.00 1.31
Tata Motors 202.30 0.82
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Asian Paints 1,444.75 -3.45
Indiabulls Hsg 834.50 -2.89
Bharti Airtel 346.20 -2.47
Adani Ports 374.50 -1.42
Bajaj Finance 2,983.75 -1.33
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Asian Paints 1,445.50 -3.40
Bharti Airtel 346.50 -2.20
Bajaj Finance 2,983.00 -1.51
Tata Steel 543.00 -1.10
Kotak Mahindra 1,329.50 -0.96
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

