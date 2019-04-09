English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Sensex Rises by 35 Points, Nifty Crosses 11,500-mark
Top gainers in the Sensex pack include HCL Tech, Tata Motors, Vedanta, Reliance, TCS, Coal India, L&T, ICICI Bank, ITC and Bajaj Auto, rising up to 1.87 per cent.
Representative image (Credit: Reuters)
Loading...
Mumbai: Domestic equity benchmarks opened on a flat note on Tuesday ahead of the beginning of the earnings season and general elections amid lacklustre global cues.
The BSE Sensex was trading 35.69 points or 0.09 per cent higher at 38,736.22. The gauge had ended 161.70 points lower at 38,700.53 in the previous session.
Similarly, the NSE benchmark Nifty was trading 5.65 points, or 0.05 per cent, higher at 11,598.85 in early session.
Top gainers in the Sensex pack include HCL Tech, Tata Motors, Vedanta, Reliance, TCS, Coal India, L&T, ICICI Bank, ITC and Bajaj Auto, rising up to 1.87 per cent.
On the other hand, Asian Paints Bharti Airtel, Kotak Bank, Bajaj Finance, SBI, Tata Steel and HDFC fell up to 1.72 per cent.
According to experts, investors have turned cautious on rise in oil prices and sharp rally in the last couple of months leading to premium valuation of key indices. Additionally, general elections and start of Q4 earnings season is adding to the cautiousness.
Market may see some profit booking in the near-term given sharp run-up in markets, they added.
Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) purchased Rs 329.60 crore on Monday, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) sold equities to the tune of Rs 623.81 crore, provisional data available with stock exchanges showed.
Meanwhile, the rupee depreciated by 8 paise to 69.73 against the US dollar in early trade Tuesday on increased demand for the US currency from importers.
Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, fell 0.13 per cent to trade at USD 71.19 per barrel.
Elsewhere in Asia, benchmark equity indices in Shanghai, Tokyo and Seoul were trading flat.
The BSE Sensex was trading 35.69 points or 0.09 per cent higher at 38,736.22. The gauge had ended 161.70 points lower at 38,700.53 in the previous session.
Similarly, the NSE benchmark Nifty was trading 5.65 points, or 0.05 per cent, higher at 11,598.85 in early session.
Top gainers in the Sensex pack include HCL Tech, Tata Motors, Vedanta, Reliance, TCS, Coal India, L&T, ICICI Bank, ITC and Bajaj Auto, rising up to 1.87 per cent.
On the other hand, Asian Paints Bharti Airtel, Kotak Bank, Bajaj Finance, SBI, Tata Steel and HDFC fell up to 1.72 per cent.
According to experts, investors have turned cautious on rise in oil prices and sharp rally in the last couple of months leading to premium valuation of key indices. Additionally, general elections and start of Q4 earnings season is adding to the cautiousness.
Market may see some profit booking in the near-term given sharp run-up in markets, they added.
Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) purchased Rs 329.60 crore on Monday, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) sold equities to the tune of Rs 623.81 crore, provisional data available with stock exchanges showed.
Meanwhile, the rupee depreciated by 8 paise to 69.73 against the US dollar in early trade Tuesday on increased demand for the US currency from importers.
Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, fell 0.13 per cent to trade at USD 71.19 per barrel.
Elsewhere in Asia, benchmark equity indices in Shanghai, Tokyo and Seoul were trading flat.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Brexit So Far: What Led To The Chaos?
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
What Are India's Options Against Pakistan After Pulwama Attack?
Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
Wednesday 03 April , 2019 Brexit So Far: What Led To The Chaos?
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 What Are India's Options Against Pakistan After Pulwama Attack?
Most Active
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Indiabulls Hsg
|834.50
|-2.89
|Reliance
|1,323.15
|-0.46
|Yes Bank
|263.85
|1.46
|SBI
|309.90
|-0.93
|TCS
|2,083.95
|0.64
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Asian Paints
|1,445.50
|-3.40
|Indiabulls Hsg
|834.50
|-2.84
|Bajaj Finance
|2,983.00
|-1.51
|BPCL
|355.60
|1.25
|Yes Bank
|264.10
|1.58
Top Gainers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|HCL Tech
|1,120.00
|2.16
|IOC
|155.20
|2.07
|Coal India
|237.85
|2.10
|Wipro
|269.15
|2.07
|Yes Bank
|263.85
|1.46
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Coal India
|237.70
|1.89
|HCL Tech
|1,120.00
|1.93
|Yes Bank
|264.10
|1.58
|Bajaj Auto
|2,890.00
|1.31
|Tata Motors
|202.30
|0.82
Top Losers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Asian Paints
|1,444.75
|-3.45
|Indiabulls Hsg
|834.50
|-2.89
|Bharti Airtel
|346.20
|-2.47
|Adani Ports
|374.50
|-1.42
|Bajaj Finance
|2,983.75
|-1.33
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Asian Paints
|1,445.50
|-3.40
|Bharti Airtel
|346.50
|-2.20
|Bajaj Finance
|2,983.00
|-1.51
|Tata Steel
|543.00
|-1.10
|Kotak Mahindra
|1,329.50
|-0.96
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Hyderabad Taxi Displaying Live IPL Score on its Rooftop Has Impressed ICC
- Starc Files Lawsuit Against Insurers for KKR Contract Payment
- Upcoming Hyundai Venue Compact SUV Official Sketch Revealed, Global Unveil at 2019 New York Auto Show
- How India's Fringe Players Are Stocking Up Ahead of April 15
- Aviation Tech This Week: A Crazy Shape-Shifter, and the Return of Supersonic Flight
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results