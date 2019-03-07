LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
1-min read

Sensex Rises by 63 Points; Nifty Crosses 11,000 Mark in Early Trade

The Sensex had gained over 193 points to close at 36,636.10 on Wednesday. The NSE gauge Nifty also rose over 65 points to end above the psychologically key 11,000 level.

PTI

Updated:March 7, 2019, 11:11 AM IST
Sensex Rises by 63 Points; Nifty Crosses 11,000 Mark in Early Trade
Representative image of Sensex.
Mumbai: Indian bourses continued their rising spree to the fourth session on Thursday, with both benchmarks Sensex and Nifty opening higher amid strengthening of country's macroeconomic outlook following rising rupee and falling crude prices.

The 30-share BSE Sensex was trading higher by 63.75 points, or 0.17 per cent, at 36,699.85.

Similarly, the NSE's 50-scrip Nifty was quoted higher by 6.80 points, or 0.062 per cent, at 11,059.80.

PowerGrid, HUL, Reliance were among the top gainers on the BSE Sensex.

The Sensex had gained over 193 points to close at 36,636.10 on Wednesday. The NSE gauge Nifty also rose over 65 points to end above the psychologically key 11,000 level.

Meanwhile, the rupee jumped by around 27 paise to 70.01 in early trade on Thursday.

Besides, a constant moderation in prices of Brent crude, global benchmark, boosted India's macro-economic outlook.

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) purchased shares worth Rs 1,130.78 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) offloaded equities to the tune of Rs 878.45 crore Wednesday, provisional data showed.
S&P BSE SENSEX

36,800.84 +164.74 ( +0.45%)

NIFTY 50

11,082.25 +29.25 ( +0.26%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Reliance 1,272.00 0.57
Larsen 1,353.85 2.80
Axis Bank 738.70 2.51
M&M 674.90 2.43
Yes Bank 233.35 -0.83
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Reliance 1,270.05 0.51
OCL 1,135.00 -3.67
Jubilant Life 786.85 2.74
SBI 281.25 1.30
M&M 674.90 2.33
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Larsen 1,352.80 2.72
M&M 674.85 2.42
Axis Bank 738.70 2.51
HPCL 251.85 2.19
Power Grid Corp 187.50 1.63
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Larsen 1,352.75 2.87
Axis Bank 737.80 2.54
M&M 674.90 2.33
ITC 290.00 1.59
Power Grid Corp 187.80 1.68
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Wipro 271.75 -2.05
Coal India 237.55 -2.14
IOC 151.95 -1.90
Indiabulls Hsg 717.65 -1.76
Tech Mahindra 810.85 -1.54
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Coal India 237.85 -1.98
ONGC 152.60 -1.33
Vedanta 176.50 -1.09
Sun Pharma 455.50 -0.97
NTPC 147.10 -1.01
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

