Sensex Rises by 63 Points; Nifty Crosses 11,000 Mark in Early Trade
The Sensex had gained over 193 points to close at 36,636.10 on Wednesday. The NSE gauge Nifty also rose over 65 points to end above the psychologically key 11,000 level.
Representative image of Sensex.
Mumbai: Indian bourses continued their rising spree to the fourth session on Thursday, with both benchmarks Sensex and Nifty opening higher amid strengthening of country's macroeconomic outlook following rising rupee and falling crude prices.
The 30-share BSE Sensex was trading higher by 63.75 points, or 0.17 per cent, at 36,699.85.
Similarly, the NSE's 50-scrip Nifty was quoted higher by 6.80 points, or 0.062 per cent, at 11,059.80.
PowerGrid, HUL, Reliance were among the top gainers on the BSE Sensex.
The Sensex had gained over 193 points to close at 36,636.10 on Wednesday. The NSE gauge Nifty also rose over 65 points to end above the psychologically key 11,000 level.
Meanwhile, the rupee jumped by around 27 paise to 70.01 in early trade on Thursday.
Besides, a constant moderation in prices of Brent crude, global benchmark, boosted India's macro-economic outlook.
Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) purchased shares worth Rs 1,130.78 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) offloaded equities to the tune of Rs 878.45 crore Wednesday, provisional data showed.
Most Active
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Reliance
|1,272.00
|0.57
|Larsen
|1,353.85
|2.80
|Axis Bank
|738.70
|2.51
|M&M
|674.90
|2.43
|Yes Bank
|233.35
|-0.83
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Reliance
|1,270.05
|0.51
|OCL
|1,135.00
|-3.67
|Jubilant Life
|786.85
|2.74
|SBI
|281.25
|1.30
|M&M
|674.90
|2.33
Top Gainers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Larsen
|1,352.80
|2.72
|M&M
|674.85
|2.42
|Axis Bank
|738.70
|2.51
|HPCL
|251.85
|2.19
|Power Grid Corp
|187.50
|1.63
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Larsen
|1,352.75
|2.87
|Axis Bank
|737.80
|2.54
|M&M
|674.90
|2.33
|ITC
|290.00
|1.59
|Power Grid Corp
|187.80
|1.68
Top Losers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Wipro
|271.75
|-2.05
|Coal India
|237.55
|-2.14
|IOC
|151.95
|-1.90
|Indiabulls Hsg
|717.65
|-1.76
|Tech Mahindra
|810.85
|-1.54
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Coal India
|237.85
|-1.98
|ONGC
|152.60
|-1.33
|Vedanta
|176.50
|-1.09
|Sun Pharma
|455.50
|-0.97
|NTPC
|147.10
|-1.01
