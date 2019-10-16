Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Business
1-min read

Sensex Rises for 4th Straight Session on Back of Finance & Energy Stocks, Nifty Closes at 11,464

Top gainers in the Sensex pack included Bajaj Finance, ONGC, Yes Bank, HDFC, HCL Tech, Tech Mahindra, TCS, ICICI Bank and RIL, rising up to 3.57 per cent.

PTI

Updated:October 16, 2019, 4:06 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Sensex Rises for 4th Straight Session on Back of Finance & Energy Stocks, Nifty Closes at 11,464
Representative image (Reuters)

Mumbai: Rising for the fourth straight session, equity benchmark BSE Sensex advanced 93 points on Wednesday, driven by finance and energy stocks amid mixed global cues.

After swinging 250 points in a volatile session, the 30-share Sensex ended 92.90 points, or 0.24 per cent, higher at 38,598.99. It hit an intra-day high of 38,666.38 and a low of 38,416.67.

The broader NSE Nifty rose 35.70 points, or 0.31 per cent, to settle at 11,464.

Top gainers in the Sensex pack included Bajaj Finance, ONGC, Yes Bank, HDFC, HCL Tech, Tech Mahindra, TCS, ICICI Bank and RIL, rising up to 3.57 per cent.

On the other hand, Hero MotoCorp, Vedanta, Asian Paints, NTPC, ITC, PowerGrid, SBI and Tata Motors fell up to 2.73 per cent.

Elsewhere in Asia, bourses in Hong Kong, Seoul and Tokyo ended on a positive note, while those in Shanghai settled in the red.

Exchanges in Europe were also trading lower in their respective early sessions on reports that Tuesday's talks brought British and European negotiators closer to a Brexit deal but failed to confirm an elusive breakthrough.

Meanwhile, the Indian rupee appreciated 17 paise to 71.37 against the US dollar intra-day.

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, fell 0.17 per cent to USD 58.64 per barrel.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
NIFTY 50

11,464.00 +35.70 ( +0.31%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
ICICI Lombard 1,207.25 -4.63
Reliance 1,372.35 0.60
BPCL 512.40 4.51
Bajaj Finance 4,016.40 3.53
Indiabulls Hsg 173.05 -8.49
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
ICICI Lombard 1,206.75 -4.77
Indiabulls Hsg 172.90 -8.54
Larsen 1,424.80 -0.58
HDFC 2,051.00 1.88
Yes Bank 41.15 1.35
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
BPCL 512.40 4.51
Grasim 730.85 3.86
Zee Entertain 259.65 3.57
Bajaj Finance 4,016.40 3.53
ONGC 141.65 2.16
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Bajaj Finance 4,018.75 3.57
ONGC 141.60 2.05
HDFC 2,051.00 1.88
HCL Tech 1,100.85 1.55
Coal India 194.00 1.41
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Hero Motocorp 2,602.35 -2.74
Hindalco 187.95 -2.39
Vedanta 149.90 -2.35
Asian Paints 1,765.70 -2.07
NTPC 117.40 -1.68
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Hero Motocorp 2,603.00 -2.73
Vedanta 149.70 -2.44
Asian Paints 1,765.70 -2.04
NTPC 117.55 -1.59
ITC 243.70 -1.54
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram