English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Sensex Rises for 8th Session, Ends Marginally Higher
The 30-share index began the session on a firm note at 38,433.86 and rallied to hit the session's high of 38,489.81 on steady inflow of buying by foreign funds as well as retail investors.
Representative image: REUTERS
Loading...
Mumbai: Continuing its upward journey for the eighth consecutive session, market benchmark BSE Sensex ended marginally higher on Wednesday, following gains in Infosys, HDFC twins and L&T amid uninterrupted capital inflows by foreign funds.
However, gains were capped tracking weakness in Asian shares that slipped from six-month highs after a lackluster session as investors took profits ahead of a policy decision by the US Federal Reserve amid a report of US concerns that China is pushing back against American demands in trade talks.
The 30-share index began the session on a firm note at 38,433.86 and rallied to hit the session's high of 38,489.81 on steady inflow of buying by foreign funds as well as retail investors.
However, emergence of profit-booking and losses in select heavy weight stocks on expiry of March series derivative contracts, the index turned negative and hit a low of 38,316.21 before returning in positive terrain to close the day higher by 23.28 points, or 0.06 per cent, to 38,386.75.
The barometer had rallied about 1,500 points in the previous seven sessions.
The broader NSE Nifty, however, ended 11.35 points, or 0.10 per cent lower at 11,521.05 after shuttling between 11,556.10 and 11,503.10 during the session.
Markets will remain closed Thursday on account of Holi.
Stocks of software exporters were centre of brisk activity after the rupee slipped below the 69 mark against the dollar. Software exporters' majority of revenues come in dollar.
On a net basis, foreign institutional investors (FIIs) bought shares worth Rs 2,132.36 crore Tuesday, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) sold shares worth Rs 1,253.67 crore, provisional data showed.
However, gains were capped tracking weakness in Asian shares that slipped from six-month highs after a lackluster session as investors took profits ahead of a policy decision by the US Federal Reserve amid a report of US concerns that China is pushing back against American demands in trade talks.
The 30-share index began the session on a firm note at 38,433.86 and rallied to hit the session's high of 38,489.81 on steady inflow of buying by foreign funds as well as retail investors.
However, emergence of profit-booking and losses in select heavy weight stocks on expiry of March series derivative contracts, the index turned negative and hit a low of 38,316.21 before returning in positive terrain to close the day higher by 23.28 points, or 0.06 per cent, to 38,386.75.
The barometer had rallied about 1,500 points in the previous seven sessions.
The broader NSE Nifty, however, ended 11.35 points, or 0.10 per cent lower at 11,521.05 after shuttling between 11,556.10 and 11,503.10 during the session.
Markets will remain closed Thursday on account of Holi.
Stocks of software exporters were centre of brisk activity after the rupee slipped below the 69 mark against the dollar. Software exporters' majority of revenues come in dollar.
On a net basis, foreign institutional investors (FIIs) bought shares worth Rs 2,132.36 crore Tuesday, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) sold shares worth Rs 1,253.67 crore, provisional data showed.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
‘GAYAB HO GAYA’ Is New Tag Line: Rahul Gandhi On "Stolen" Rafale Papers
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
What Are India's Options Against Pakistan After Pulwama Attack?
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Pulwama Attack Backlash: Can Universities Discriminate Against Kashmiri Students?
‘GAYAB HO GAYA’ Is New Tag Line: Rahul Gandhi On "Stolen" Rafale Papers
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 What Are India's Options Against Pakistan After Pulwama Attack?
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 Pulwama Attack Backlash: Can Universities Discriminate Against Kashmiri Students?
Most Active
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Reliance
|1,375.45
|-0.08
|Infosys
|738.95
|2.31
|Indiabulls Hsg
|732.60
|4.96
|Axis Bank
|755.75
|-0.68
|HDFC
|1,987.55
|1.00
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Larsen
|1,372.85
|1.19
|Reliance
|1,375.60
|0.03
|SpiceJet
|91.65
|16.38
|Infosys
|738.50
|2.36
|ICICI Bank
|393.00
|-1.29
Top Gainers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Indiabulls Hsg
|732.60
|4.96
|Hindalco
|207.15
|2.37
|Infosys
|738.95
|2.31
|Wipro
|261.55
|1.59
|Dr Reddys Labs
|2,751.65
|1.59
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Infosys
|738.50
|2.36
|HDFC Bank
|2,299.20
|1.39
|Yes Bank
|252.15
|1.27
|Larsen
|1,372.85
|1.19
|Sun Pharma
|474.35
|1.07
Top Losers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|HPCL
|275.10
|-5.38
|Zee Entertain
|443.20
|-4.84
|BPCL
|389.15
|-4.57
|NTPC
|129.25
|-4.19
|ONGC
|151.85
|-3.28
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|NTPC
|129.30
|-4.29
|ONGC
|151.85
|-3.28
|Coal India
|237.20
|-2.43
|Tata Steel
|513.55
|-2.41
|Maruti Suzuki
|6,680.80
|-2.22
Live TV
Recommended For You
- IPL 2019: Kohli and Chhetri Bond During RCB Training Camp
- PM Modi Biopic: Suresh Oberoi Joins the Cast of Vivek Oberoi-starrer, Will Play This Role
- #BoycottNetflix Trends on Twitter After Hasan Minhaj Compared PM Modi to Trump on 'Patriot Act'
- PUBG Mobile: Mumbai Twins To Burn PUBG Effigy On Holika Dahan, Demanding Ban on The Game
- All Planes, Choppers Booked by Political Parties in India Ahead of General Elections 2019
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results