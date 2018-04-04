English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Sensex Rises Nearly 100 points Ahead of RBI Policy Meet
Rising for the third straight session, the 30-share index gathered another 98.15 points, or 0.29 per cent, to 33,468.78. The gauge had rallied by 401.95 points in previous two sessions.
File Photo.
Mumbai: The BSE Sensex rose nearly 100 points in opening trade on Wednesday ahead of Reserve Bank of India's monetary policy review that begins on Wednesday.
The six-member Monetary Policy Committee (MPC), headed by RBI Governor Urjit Patel, is scheduled for a two-day meet on Wednesday and Thursday.
Rising for the third straight session, the 30-share index gathered another 98.15 points, or 0.29 per cent, to 33,468.78. The gauge had rallied by 401.95 points in previous two sessions.
Similarly, the NSE Nifty gained another 29.60 points, or 0.28 per cent, to trade at 10,274.60.
Major gainers were Tata Motors (3.48 per cent), Hero MotoCorp (0.93 per cent), Bajaj Auto (0.85 per cent), Yes Bank (0.66 per cent), M&M (0.66 per cent), TCS (0.58 per cent), Bajaj Auto (0.58 per cent) and Maruti Suzuki (0.55 per cent).
Sectoral indices, led by auto, realty, healthcare, consumer durables, IT and metal, were trading in the positive zone with gains up to 1.12 per cent.
Brokers said sentiments remained firm largely on the back of sustained buying by DIIs as well as retail investors and positive cues from other Asian cues, tracking gains on the Wall Street.
Investors, however, are in a wait-and-watch mode ahead of the RBI's first bi-monthly policy meet for FY19, they added.
Meanwhile, on a net basis, domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought shares worth Rs 479.18 crore, while foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth Rs 376.51 crore on Tuesday, provisional data showed.
Elsewhere in Asia, Hong Kong's Hang Seng was up 0.20 per cent, while Japan's Nikkei rose 0.46 per cent in early trade on Wednesday. Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.72 per cent.
The US Dow Jones Industrial Average ended 1.65 per cent higher in on Tuesday's trade.
Also Watch
The six-member Monetary Policy Committee (MPC), headed by RBI Governor Urjit Patel, is scheduled for a two-day meet on Wednesday and Thursday.
Rising for the third straight session, the 30-share index gathered another 98.15 points, or 0.29 per cent, to 33,468.78. The gauge had rallied by 401.95 points in previous two sessions.
Similarly, the NSE Nifty gained another 29.60 points, or 0.28 per cent, to trade at 10,274.60.
Major gainers were Tata Motors (3.48 per cent), Hero MotoCorp (0.93 per cent), Bajaj Auto (0.85 per cent), Yes Bank (0.66 per cent), M&M (0.66 per cent), TCS (0.58 per cent), Bajaj Auto (0.58 per cent) and Maruti Suzuki (0.55 per cent).
Sectoral indices, led by auto, realty, healthcare, consumer durables, IT and metal, were trading in the positive zone with gains up to 1.12 per cent.
Brokers said sentiments remained firm largely on the back of sustained buying by DIIs as well as retail investors and positive cues from other Asian cues, tracking gains on the Wall Street.
Investors, however, are in a wait-and-watch mode ahead of the RBI's first bi-monthly policy meet for FY19, they added.
Meanwhile, on a net basis, domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought shares worth Rs 479.18 crore, while foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth Rs 376.51 crore on Tuesday, provisional data showed.
Elsewhere in Asia, Hong Kong's Hang Seng was up 0.20 per cent, while Japan's Nikkei rose 0.46 per cent in early trade on Wednesday. Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.72 per cent.
The US Dow Jones Industrial Average ended 1.65 per cent higher in on Tuesday's trade.
Also Watch
-
CWG 2018 : Hearing on Cards After Syringes Appear in Games Village
-
Monday 02 April , 2018
Terminator Says 'I'm Back' : Arnold Schwarzenegger Wakes Up From Heart Surgery in Style
-
Monday 02 April , 2018
Video: Bharat Bandh observed across India
-
Monday 02 April , 2018
Bharat Bandh Explainer: Why Dalits Took To The Streets in Protest
-
Tuesday 03 April , 2018
Watch | Student Writes in Answer Sheet: Love Didn't Let Me Study
CWG 2018 : Hearing on Cards After Syringes Appear in Games Village
Monday 02 April , 2018 Terminator Says 'I'm Back' : Arnold Schwarzenegger Wakes Up From Heart Surgery in Style
Monday 02 April , 2018 Video: Bharat Bandh observed across India
Monday 02 April , 2018 Bharat Bandh Explainer: Why Dalits Took To The Streets in Protest
Tuesday 03 April , 2018 Watch | Student Writes in Answer Sheet: Love Didn't Let Me Study
Most Active
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Tata Motors
|360.30
|+17.20
|+5.01
|ICICI Bank
|267.90
|-2.15
|-0.80
|Tata Steel
|581.15
|+1.45
|+0.25
|HEG
|2,863.40
|-328.05
|-10.28
|Reliance
|900.65
|+1.10
|+0.12
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|HEG
|2,863.90
|-327.75
|-10.27
|Birla Corp
|783.35
|+18.95
|+2.48
|Astral Poly Tec
|911.20
|+7.45
|+0.82
|ICICI Securitie
|447.60
|-72.40
|-13.92
|Tata Motors
|360.10
|+16.75
|+4.88
Top Gainers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Tata Motors
|360.30
|+17.20
|+5.01
|Eicher Motors
|29,199.30
|+1,209.30
|+4.32
|Bajaj Finance
|1,860.40
|+26.15
|+1.43
|Hero Motocorp
|3,688.20
|+43.25
|+1.19
|Adani Ports
|370.80
|+4.40
|+1.20
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Tata Motors
|360.35
|+17.00
|+4.95
|Tata Motors (D)
|202.00
|+8.60
|+4.45
|Hero Motocorp
|3,688.00
|+47.70
|+1.31
|Adani Ports
|370.60
|+3.80
|+1.04
|Maruti Suzuki
|9,087.50
|+63.70
|+0.71
Top Losers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Titan Company
|908.10
|-23.85
|-2.56
|HPCL
|345.65
|-8.10
|-2.29
|UPL
|751.10
|-14.55
|-1.90
|BPCL
|418.85
|-7.40
|-1.74
|IOC
|171.50
|-2.65
|-1.52
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Dr Reddys Labs
|2,094.95
|-33.85
|-1.59
|HDFC
|1,806.95
|-23.15
|-1.26
|Axis Bank
|497.05
|-6.25
|-1.24
|Larsen
|1,315.05
|-14.85
|-1.12
|Asian Paints
|1,140.95
|-11.95
|-1.04
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Smith Will Not Challenge Ban Handed by CA for Ball Tampering
- Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se: Rekha Turns Rapper for Salman Khan-Sonakshi Sinha's Special Song?
- BCCI Expects Rights for India Matches to Beat IPL at Rs 55-60 Crore Per Game
- IPL 2018: Chahal Feels Washington Sundar's Presence a Boost for Kohli
- Champions League: Ronaldo's Outrageous Bicycle Kick Caps Emphatic Real Win