GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Sensex Rises Nearly 100 points Ahead of RBI Policy Meet

Rising for the third straight session, the 30-share index gathered another 98.15 points, or 0.29 per cent, to 33,468.78. The gauge had rallied by 401.95 points in previous two sessions.

PTI

Updated:April 4, 2018, 11:07 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Sensex Rises Nearly 100 points Ahead of RBI Policy Meet
File Photo.
Mumbai: The BSE Sensex rose nearly 100 points in opening trade on Wednesday ahead of Reserve Bank of India's monetary policy review that begins on Wednesday.

The six-member Monetary Policy Committee (MPC), headed by RBI Governor Urjit Patel, is scheduled for a two-day meet on Wednesday and Thursday.

Rising for the third straight session, the 30-share index gathered another 98.15 points, or 0.29 per cent, to 33,468.78. The gauge had rallied by 401.95 points in previous two sessions.

Similarly, the NSE Nifty gained another 29.60 points, or 0.28 per cent, to trade at 10,274.60.

Major gainers were Tata Motors (3.48 per cent), Hero MotoCorp (0.93 per cent), Bajaj Auto (0.85 per cent), Yes Bank (0.66 per cent), M&M (0.66 per cent), TCS (0.58 per cent), Bajaj Auto (0.58 per cent) and Maruti Suzuki (0.55 per cent).

Sectoral indices, led by auto, realty, healthcare, consumer durables, IT and metal, were trading in the positive zone with gains up to 1.12 per cent.

Brokers said sentiments remained firm largely on the back of sustained buying by DIIs as well as retail investors and positive cues from other Asian cues, tracking gains on the Wall Street.

Investors, however, are in a wait-and-watch mode ahead of the RBI's first bi-monthly policy meet for FY19, they added.

Meanwhile, on a net basis, domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought shares worth Rs 479.18 crore, while foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth Rs 376.51 crore on Tuesday, provisional data showed.

Elsewhere in Asia, Hong Kong's Hang Seng was up 0.20 per cent, while Japan's Nikkei rose 0.46 per cent in early trade on Wednesday. Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.72 per cent.

The US Dow Jones Industrial Average ended 1.65 per cent higher in on Tuesday's trade.

Also Watch

| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE Sensex

33,305.52 -65.11 ( -0.20%)

Nifty 50

10,218.15 -26.85 ( -0.26%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Tata Motors 360.30 +17.20 +5.01
ICICI Bank 267.90 -2.15 -0.80
Tata Steel 581.15 +1.45 +0.25
HEG 2,863.40 -328.05 -10.28
Reliance 900.65 +1.10 +0.12
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
HEG 2,863.90 -327.75 -10.27
Birla Corp 783.35 +18.95 +2.48
Astral Poly Tec 911.20 +7.45 +0.82
ICICI Securitie 447.60 -72.40 -13.92
Tata Motors 360.10 +16.75 +4.88
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Tata Motors 360.30 +17.20 +5.01
Eicher Motors 29,199.30 +1,209.30 +4.32
Bajaj Finance 1,860.40 +26.15 +1.43
Hero Motocorp 3,688.20 +43.25 +1.19
Adani Ports 370.80 +4.40 +1.20
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Tata Motors 360.35 +17.00 +4.95
Tata Motors (D) 202.00 +8.60 +4.45
Hero Motocorp 3,688.00 +47.70 +1.31
Adani Ports 370.60 +3.80 +1.04
Maruti Suzuki 9,087.50 +63.70 +0.71
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Titan Company 908.10 -23.85 -2.56
HPCL 345.65 -8.10 -2.29
UPL 751.10 -14.55 -1.90
BPCL 418.85 -7.40 -1.74
IOC 171.50 -2.65 -1.52
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Dr Reddys Labs 2,094.95 -33.85 -1.59
HDFC 1,806.95 -23.15 -1.26
Axis Bank 497.05 -6.25 -1.24
Larsen 1,315.05 -14.85 -1.12
Asian Paints 1,140.95 -11.95 -1.04
See all Top Losers »

Video Wall

Watch | Student Writes in Answer Sheet: Love Didn't Let Me Study

Watch | Student Writes in Answer Sheet: Love Didn't Let Me Study

Recommended For You