1-min read

Sensex Rises over 100 Points Ahead of GDP Data Release; Nifty Reclaims 11,700

The 30-share Sensex rose 138.06 points, or 0.36 per cent, to 38,828.16 in early trade, after hitting a low of 38,611.46 at the outset. It lost 206.53 points in the previous two sessions.

PTI

Updated:August 31, 2018, 10:12 AM IST
Representative image
Mumbai: Reversing early losses, the benchmark BSE Sensex recovered over 100 points and NSE Nifty reclaimed the 11,700-mark ahead of the release of key GDP data scheduled later in the day.

All the sectoral indices, led by healthcare, IT, teck, power and consumer durables, rose up to 2 per cent.

The NSE Nifty too gained 47.70 points, or 0.41 per cent, to 11,724.50 after touching a low of 11,654.80.

Investors built up fresh positions as September futures and options (F&O) series opened on Friday, brokers said.

However, volatility remained as the rupee hit the 71 mark for the first time and other global markets were trading in the negative zone on worries prompted by a report that new US tariffs on China were imminent, they added.

Investors area also eyeing GDP data for April-June quarter that will be released later in the day.

Prominent gainers included Sun Pharma, Wipro, Infosys, PowerGrid, ONGC, Coal India, NTPC, Asian Paint, HUL, ITC Ltd, L&T, Kotak Bank, IndusInd Bank and Tata Steel, rising up to 2.27 per cent.

While, top losers include Yes Bank, RIL, Vedanta, Bharti Airtel, Axis Bank and HDFC Bank remained under pressure, falling up to 3.44 per cent.

Meanwhile, foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) bought shares worth a net of Rs 958.01 crore on Thursday, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) sold shares worth a net of Rs 1,598.67 crore, provisional data showed.

Elsewhere in Asia, Hong Kong's Hang Seng was down 0.98 per cent, Japan's Nikkei shed 0.17 per cent and Shanghai Composite Index fell 0.08 per cent cent in early trade.

The US Dow Jones Industrial Average ended 0.50 per cent lower on Thursday.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
