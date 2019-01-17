LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Sensex Rises Over 100 Points, Bharti Airtel, Infosys Among Top Losers

Meanwhile, the NSE Nifty rose 24.50 points. A stock-specific movement is expected to happen in the next few days based on these results, as global market participants would wait for the interim budget before allocating fresh flows to India.

PTI

Updated:January 17, 2019, 10:10 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Sensex Rises Over 100 Points, Bharti Airtel, Infosys Among Top Losers
Representative image
Loading...
Mumbai: Extending gains for the third session, the BSE benchmark Sensex Thursday rose over 100 points tracking sustained buying by domestic institutional investors and positive global cues.

After rising 147 points, the 30-share index was trading 72.16 points, or 0.20 per cent, higher at 36,393.45 in early trade.

Similarly, the NSE Nifty rose 24.50 points, or 0.22 per cent, to 10,914.80.

On Wednesday, the Sensex settled at 2.96 points, or 0.01 per cent, higher at 36,321.29, and the Nifty inched up 3.50 points, or 0.03 per cent, to 10,890.30.

In morning session on Thursday, the biggest gainers in the Sensex pack were M&M, TCS, HDFC, PowerGrid, RIL, Maruti, Tata Motors and NTPC, rising up to 1.65 per cent.

While, Yes Bank, IndusInd Bank, ITC, HUL, Bharti Airtel and Infosys were the top losers, shedding up to 1.10 per cent.

According to Viral Berawala, CIO, Essel Mutual Fund, there would be stock-specific movement in next few days based on results, as global market participants would wait for the interim budget before allocating fresh flows to India.

Index heavyweights RIL and HUL are scheduled to release their quarterly earnings later in the day.

Despite some volatility, the market demonstrated strength this week as recognition of upcoming stimulus fiscal and monetary likely lies ahead, said Sunil Sharma, Chief Investment Officer, Sanctum Wealth Management.

"The bond markets have taken the news in stride, buoyed by the below expectations inflation data," he added.

On a net basis, foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth Rs 90.10 crore Wednesday, and domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net buyers to the tune of Rs 304.27 crore, provisional data available with BSE showed.

The rupee, meanwhile, was trading marginally higher against the US dollar at 71.22.

The benchmark Brent crude futures fell 0.47 per cent to USD 61.03 per barrel.

Elsewhere in Asia, Hong Kong's Hang Seng was up 0.36 per cent, Shanghai Composite Index was trading 0.46 per cent higher and Kospi rose 0.20 per cent in early trade; while Japan's Nikkei shed 0.08 per cent.

On Wall Street, Dow Jones Industrial Average ended 0.59 per cent higher at 24,207.16 points on Wednesday.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE SENSEX

36,415.81 +94.52 ( +0.26%)

NIFTY 50

10,914.95 +24.65 ( +0.23%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 204.40 -1.90
Jet Airways 259.50 -3.78
Mindtree 854.00 1.52
Indiabulls Hsg 837.55 0.96
Reliance 1,146.95 0.97
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Power Grid Corp 193.70 0.81
HDFC 1,990.05 0.80
PVR 1,629.00 -1.17
Yes Bank 204.50 -1.85
HDFC Bank 2,122.20 0.10
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Bharti Infratel 281.70 2.12
Grasim 836.80 1.27
GAIL 329.25 1.15
M&M 734.90 1.19
Reliance 1,146.95 0.97
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Reliance 1,146.90 1.13
M&M 734.55 1.23
Maruti Suzuki 7,370.55 0.89
Power Grid Corp 193.70 0.81
HDFC 1,990.05 0.80
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 204.40 -1.90
Eicher Motors 20,531.40 -0.99
IndusInd Bank 1,513.05 -0.89
Bajaj Finance 2,554.95 -0.58
Infosys 732.15 -0.63
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 204.45 -1.87
IndusInd Bank 1,513.00 -0.91
Bajaj Finance 2,555.95 -0.66
Infosys 732.00 -0.62
ITC 292.50 -0.51
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram