1-min read

Sensex Rises Over 100 Points in Early Trade; HDFC Bank, RIL Lead Gains

The 30-share index was trading 122.21 points, or 0.31 per cent, higher at 39,174.27 in morning trade. The broader NSE Nifty advance 32.30 points, or 0.28 per cent, to 11,618.65.

PTI

Updated:October 18, 2019, 10:06 AM IST
Bombay Stock Exchange
Representational Image.

Mumbai: Equity benchmark BSE Sensex rose over 100 points in early trade on Friday amid led by gains in index heavyweights HDFC Bank and RIL amid sustained foreign fund inflow.

The 30-share index was trading 122.21 points, or 0.31 per cent, higher at 39,174.27 in morning trade. The broader NSE Nifty advance 32.30 points, or 0.28 per cent, to 11,618.65.

Top gainers in the Sensex pack included Yes Bank, Vedanta, Hero MotoCorp, PowerGrid, L&T, Bajaj Finance and HDFC Bank, rising up to 3 per cent.

Share of Reliance Industries too advanced up to 1 per cent ahead of its quarterly earnings, scheduled to be announced later in the day.

On the other hand, Bharti Airtel, Infosys, IndusInd Bank, HCL Tech, Asian Paints and Bajaj Auto fell up to 1 per cent.

In the previous session, the 30-share BSE Sensex surged to end 453.07 points, or 1.17 per cent, higher at 39,052.06. The broader NSE Nifty too spiked 122.35 points, or 1.07 per cent, to settle at 11,586.35.

According to experts, Indian markets also extended its gains partly owing to buoyant global markets, on the back of the Brexit news, and partly due to on ground earnings which are coming in better than anticipated.

Investor sentiment is also upbeat after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman hinted at further stimulus in FY20, they said.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) continued to be net buyers in the capital market, infusing Rs 1,158.63 crore on Thursday, while domestic institutional investors sold shares worth Rs 511.76 crore, data available with stock exchange showed.

Elsewhere in Asia, bourses in Hong Kong, Shanghai and Seoul were trading in the red, while those in Tokyo were in the green.

The US markets finished higher on Thursday. Brent futures, the global oil benchmark, fell 0.48 per cent to USD 59.62 per barrel.

The rupee, meanwhile, depreciated by 3 paise against the US dollar to trade at 71.19 in early session.

NIFTY 50

11,634.65 +48.30 ( +0.42%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 49.90 5.27
Reliance 1,420.05 1.69
Indiabulls Hsg 216.60 9.42
BHEL 56.80 27.35
Zee Entertain 246.00 -6.98
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
HDFC AMC 2,873.10 5.77
Yes Bank 49.85 5.17
Indiabulls Hsg 217.20 10.17
IRCTC 766.60 5.83
BHEL 56.95 27.83
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 49.85 5.17
Coal India 205.00 2.81
Bharti Infratel 262.15 2.02
Larsen 1,452.20 1.96
Reliance 1,420.55 1.72
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 49.85 5.17
Coal India 204.95 2.81
Larsen 1,452.55 1.99
Reliance 1,419.90 1.70
Vedanta 150.50 1.59
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Zee Entertain 246.00 -6.98
M&M 584.70 -1.45
Eicher Motors 20,209.90 -1.38
IndusInd Bank 1,325.60 -1.08
Bharti Airtel 382.95 -0.75
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
M&M 584.80 -1.41
IndusInd Bank 1,327.35 -0.93
Bharti Airtel 383.40 -0.61
ICICI Bank 437.50 -0.69
Bajaj Auto 3,092.00 -0.59
See all Top Losers »

