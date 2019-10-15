Take the pledge to vote

2-min read

Sensex Rises Over 100 Points Led by Gains in Index Heavyweights; HUL Top Gainer

The 30-share index was trading 101.53 points, or 0.27 per cent, higher at 38,316 at 0930 hours. Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty rose 25.75 points, or 0.23 per cent, to 11,366.90.

PTI

Updated:October 15, 2019, 10:16 AM IST
Representative image.

Mumbai: Equity benchmark BSE Sensex rose over 100 points on Tuesday led by gains in index heavyweights HDFC twins, HUL, TCS and RIL, amid sustained foreign fund inflow.

The 30-share index was trading 101.53 points, or 0.27 per cent, higher at 38,316 at 0930 hours. Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty rose 25.75 points, or 0.23 per cent, to 11,366.90. HUL was the biggest gainer in the Sensex pack, rising over 1 per cent, after the FMCG major reported a 21.18 per cent rise in standalone net profit at Rs 1,848 crore for the quarter ended on September 30.

Other gainers included Sun Pharma, TCS, HCL Tech, ONGC, Hero MotoCorp, Axis Bank, Asian Paints, HDFC duo, ITC and RIL, gaining up to 1 per cent. While, Infosys, Vedanta, Tata Motors, Bharti Airtel, Tata Steel and IndusInd Bank fell up to 2 per cent.

In the previous session on Monday, the BSE barometer closed 87.39 points, or 0.23 per cent, higher at 38,214.47, while the Nifty moved up 36.10 points, or 0.32 per cent, to 11,341.15. Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) continued to be net buyers in the capital market, infusing Rs 895.63 on Monday, while domestic institutional investors sold shares worth Rs 425.15 crore, data available with stock exchange showed.

Despite sustained foreign fund inflow, domestic investors were cautious after the release of inflation data, traders said.

Retail inflation climbed to a 14-month high of 3.99 per cent in September due to costlier vegetables and pulses but still remained within the RBI's comfort zone, government data showed on Monday.

The Consumer Price Index-based inflation stood at 3.28 per cent in August and 3.70 per cent in the September 2018. The previous high was 4.17 per cent in July 2018.

However, the wholesale inflation in September slipped to an over three-year low of 0.33 per cent.

"While the decline in the core inflation provides some comfort, the unexpectedly sharp jump in the September 2019 CPI inflation has pushed up the likelihood of a pause in the next Monetary Policy Committee (of RBI) review, unless the headline retail inflation recedes sharply in the ongoing month," Principal Economist with ICRA Aditi Nayar said.

Elsewhere in Asia, bourses in Shanghai, Hong Kong, Seoul and Tokyo were trading on a cautious note as Britain and the European Union on Monday began key talks to determine if they are still on course to reach amicable terms for Brexit. Exchanges on Wall Street ended in the red on Monday.

The rupee, meanwhile, depreciated 6 paise against its previous close to trade at 71.30 in early session. Brent futures, the global oil benchmark, fell 0.78 per cent to USD 58.89 per barrel

NIFTY 50

11,393.85 +52.70 ( +0.46%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
HUL 2,045.05 1.53
IRCTC 721.50 -0.86
Infosys 770.50 -1.98
Indiabulls Hsg 192.70 -2.58
RBL Bank 250.30 -3.32
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Future Life 416.00 3.43
IRCTC 721.55 -0.97
BPCL 491.80 1.25
Indiabulls Hsg 192.85 -2.55
Birla Corp 522.55 0.00
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Eicher Motors 18,913.00 3.19
IOC 147.80 2.11
HUL 2,045.05 1.53
Hero Motocorp 2,648.75 1.52
Kotak Mahindra 1,610.00 1.55
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Kotak Mahindra 1,609.10 1.60
HUL 2,045.00 1.50
Hero Motocorp 2,649.55 1.54
Yes Bank 40.50 1.25
Asian Paints 1,818.00 1.13
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
JSW Steel 215.15 -2.84
Infosys 770.70 -1.96
Vedanta 144.75 -2.06
Bharti Airtel 386.55 -1.78
Tata Motors 125.65 -1.72
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Vedanta 144.85 -2.03
Infosys 770.95 -1.87
Bharti Airtel 386.60 -1.75
Tata Motors 125.60 -1.72
Tata Steel 340.70 -1.20
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

