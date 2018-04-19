GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Sensex Rises over 100 points, Nifty Above 10,500

The NSE Nifty was up 42.70 points, or 0.40 per cent, at 10,568.90 in early trade.

PTI

Updated:April 19, 2018, 10:22 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Sensex Rises over 100 points, Nifty Above 10,500
File image. (Image: Reuters)
Mumbai: The BSE benchmark Sensex rose over 100 points in early trade on Thursday tracking strong Asian cues supported by a rally in oil prices and easing global trade concerns.

The 30-share index was trading higher by 147.14 points, or 0.42 per cent, to 34,478.82 with metal, realty, FMGC, Teck, IT and capital goods stocks rising up to 1.81 per cent.

The gauge had shed 63.38 points in the previous session.

The NSE Nifty was up 42.70 points, or 0.40 per cent, at 10,568.90 in early trade.

Investors sentiment was optimistic ahead of quarterly earnings of some key companies, including IT major TCS which is scheduled to release its results later in the day.

TCS rose 0.43 per cent to Rs 3,173.05 and IndusInd Bank gained 0.69 per cent to Rs 1,857.45 ahead of earnings.

Gainers that supported the upmove were ONGC, Tata Steel, Adani Ports, ITC, Dr Reddy's, Asian Paints, L&T, Yes Bank and Reliance Industries, rising up to 2.15 per cent.

Brokers said buying by investors coupled with a firm trend in other Asian markets influenced sentiment here.

Besides, encouraging earnings posted by ACC and MindTree too supported the uptrend.

ACC rose 1.83 per cent to Rs 1,602 and MindTree gained 3.26 per cent to Rs 894.50.

However, stocks of oil marketing companies such as HPCL, BPCL and IOC faced selling pressure in view of rising global oil prices. HPCL fell 3.78 per cent, BPCL 3.54 per cent, and IOC shed 2.15 per cent.

Among other Asian markets, Japan's Nikkei was up 0.62 per cent and Hong Kong's Hang Seng rose 1.34 per cent in the early deals. Shanghai Composite Index too gained 0.86 per cent.

The US Dow Jones Industrial Average, however ended 0.16 per cent lower in on Wednesday's trade.

Meanwhile, on a net basis, DIIs bought shares worth Rs 869.70 crore, while foreign funds sold shares to the tune of Rs 915.71 crore on Wednesday, provisional data showed.

Also Watch

| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE Sensex

34,427.29 +95.61 ( +0.28%)

Nifty 50

10,565.30 +39.10 ( +0.37%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Hindalco 264.75 +21.95 +9.04
Vedanta 311.70 +20.60 +7.08
TCS 3,191.15 +32.05 +1.01
Tata Steel 621.95 +20.35 +3.38
BPCL 376.55 -28.65 -7.07
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Hathway Cable 39.65 -0.65 -1.61
Maithan Alloys 882.00 +15.85 +1.83
HDFC 1,864.45 -12.15 -0.65
HDFC Life 503.15 +11.05 +2.25
Vakrangee 131.75 +6.10 +4.85
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Hindalco 264.75 +21.95 +9.04
Vedanta 311.70 +20.60 +7.08
Tata Steel 621.95 +20.35 +3.38
Yes Bank 318.50 +8.95 +2.89
Bharti Airtel 395.35 +11.10 +2.89
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Tata Steel 620.55 +19.05 +3.17
Yes Bank 318.00 +8.75 +2.83
Bharti Airtel 394.95 +10.15 +2.64
Larsen 1,384.30 +23.65 +1.74
Power Grid Corp 208.20 +3.30 +1.61
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
BPCL 376.55 -28.65 -7.07
HPCL 301.50 -18.10 -5.66
IOC 157.95 -7.00 -4.24
Titan Company 952.75 -24.35 -2.49
Axis Bank 512.90 -5.35 -1.03
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Axis Bank 513.50 -5.20 -1.00
Coal India 282.85 -2.20 -0.77
HDFC 1,864.45 -12.15 -0.65
Sun Pharma 508.80 -3.10 -0.61
IndusInd Bank 1,834.10 -10.55 -0.57
See all Top Losers »

Video Wall

Commonwealth 2018: A Look Back at India’s Journey in Gold Coast

Commonwealth 2018: A Look Back at India’s Journey in Gold Coast

Recommended For You