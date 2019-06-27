Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Sensex Rises Over 100 Points, Nifty Above 11,850 Ahead of G20 Summit

The BSE Sensex was trading 88.07 points, or 0.22 per cent, higher at 39,680.15 at 9.30 am. Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty was quoting 25.20 points, or 0.21 per cent, up at 11,872.75.

PTI

Updated:June 27, 2019, 10:06 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Sensex Rises Over 100 Points, Nifty Above 11,850 Ahead of G20 Summit
Representative image.
Loading...

Mumbai: Domestic equity benchmark BSE Sensex rose over 100 points in early trade Thursday tracking positive cues from global markets ahead of the G-20 summit.

The 30-share index was trading 88.07 points, or 0.22 per cent, higher at 39,680.15 at 0930 hours. Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty was quoting 25.20 points, or 0.21 per cent, up at 11,872.75.

In the previous session Wednesday, the BSE gauge finished 157.14 points, or 0.40 per cent, higher at 39,592.08, and the broader NSE Nifty jumped 51.10 points, or 0.43 per cent, to 11,847.55.

Top gainers in the Sensex pack included Tata Motors, IndusInd Bank, ONGC, Axis Bank, M&M, L&T, NTPC, Maruti and HUL, rising up to 1.43 per cent.

While, TechM, Sun Pharma, HCL Tech, PowerGrid, Bajaj Auto, RIL, HDFC Bank and Bharti Airtel fell up to 1.14 per cent.

According to experts, equities are rallying globally as investors hope for progress in US-China trade talks at the G-20 summit scheduled to be held in Osaka, Japan, on June 28-29.

Elsewhere in Asian, Shanghai Composite Index, Hang Seng, Nikkei and Kospi were trading significantly higher in their respective early sessions.

Meanwhile, on a net basis, foreign institutional investors bought equities worth Rs 106.26 crore, while domestic institutional investors sold shares to the tune of Rs 51.47 crore, provisional data available with stock exchanges showed Wednesday.

On the currency front, the Indian rupee depreciated 15 paise to 69.30 against the US dollar.

The global oil benchmark Brent crude futures fell 0.35 per cent to 65.46 per barrel.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE SENSEX

39,689.71 +97.63 ( +0.25%)

NIFTY 50

11,872.75 +25.20 ( +0.21%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Reliance 1,285.95 -0.63
BEML 944.25 3.63
SBI 359.20 0.29
Tata Steel 512.70 0.41
Indiabulls Hsg 623.50 1.84
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Shriram Trans 1,095.85 -0.38
NIIT Tech 1,329.75 -0.09
Reliance Infra 59.75 -1.97
BEML 944.55 3.65
Jet Airways 73.30 -0.81
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Bharti Infratel 276.50 1.95
Indiabulls Hsg 623.50 1.84
IndusInd Bank 1,458.00 1.62
M&M 654.00 1.63
Axis Bank 798.00 1.19
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
M&M 653.75 1.63
IndusInd Bank 1,456.80 1.50
HUL 1,779.80 1.06
Axis Bank 797.95 1.14
Tata Motors 162.40 0.81
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Tech Mahindra 706.30 -1.64
Dr Reddys Labs 2,549.90 -1.13
Adani Ports 410.45 -1.08
UPL 948.50 -1.04
Bharti Airtel 343.00 -0.74
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Bharti Airtel 343.00 -0.68
Power Grid Corp 208.05 -0.86
Sun Pharma 396.25 -0.76
Reliance 1,286.00 -0.66
HCL Tech 1,073.90 -0.60
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram