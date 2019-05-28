English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Sensex Rises Over 100 Points; Nifty Above 11,900 in Early Trade
The 30-share index was trading 98.04 points, or 0.25 per cent, higher at 39,781.33. Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty rose 24.75 points, or 0.21 per cent, to 11,949.50.
Representative image of Sensex.
Mumbai: The benchmark BSE Sensex advanced over 100 points in early trade Tuesday amid positive domestic and global cues and unabated foreign fund inflow.
Market mood has been euphoric since the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) won the general elections.
According to Sunil Sharma, Chief Investment Officer, Sanctum Wealth Management, this past week's events reinforce a positive view on markets in the longer term.
"Given the large amount of groundwork already in place, we expect the next five years to surprise to the upside on earnings, once remaining PSU bank issues are resolved," he said.
Positive cues from global markets and sustained foreign fund inflow too boosted investor sentiment here, traders said.
Foreign institutional investors bought equity worth Rs 1,215.36 crore on Monday, while domestic institutional investors sold shares to the tune of Rs 327.86 crore, provisional data available with stock exchanges showed.
Elsewhere in Asia, bourses in China, Japan and Korea were trading on a positive note in their respective early sessions.
Benchmarks on Wall Street too ended in the green in Monday's session.
On the currency front, the rupee depreciated 21 paise to 69.72 against the US dollar.
Brent crude, the global benchmark, slipped 0.15 per cent to 68.67 per barrel.
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Interglobe Avi
|1,662.25
|0.01
|Yes Bank
|154.25
|5.07
|Zee Entertain
|368.65
|2.12
|Reliance
|1,325.70
|1.15
|Adani Ports
|417.00
|1.12
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|SpiceJet
|149.05
|2.26
|Yes Bank
|151.20
|3.10
|Interglobe Avi
|1,665.60
|0.16
|Karur Vysya
|79.75
|-1.36
|Zee Entertain
|368.90
|2.17
Top Gainers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|154.25
|5.07
|JSW Steel
|294.50
|2.35
|Coal India
|249.80
|2.34
|Hindalco
|204.55
|1.97
|Zee Entertain
|368.65
|2.12
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|154.20
|5.15
|Coal India
|249.65
|2.29
|TCS
|2,092.00
|1.86
|Tata Motors
|184.50
|1.74
|Asian Paints
|1,383.00
|1.27
Top Losers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Bharti Infratel
|270.70
|-3.17
|HDFC
|2,122.75
|-1.97
|Grasim
|920.00
|-1.64
|Hero Motocorp
|2,776.00
|-1.60
|Kotak Mahindra
|1,507.15
|-1.45
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|HDFC
|2,126.00
|-1.87
|Hero Motocorp
|2,778.00
|-1.56
|Larsen
|1,573.00
|-1.23
|Kotak Mahindra
|1,508.20
|-1.20
|Bharti Airtel
|346.35
|-1.04
