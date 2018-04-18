GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Sensex Rises over 100 Points, Nifty Nears 10,600

The broader Nifty too opened higher by 30.70 points, or 0.29 per cent, at 10,579.40.

PTI

Updated:April 18, 2018, 11:42 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Sensex Rises over 100 Points, Nifty Nears 10,600
File Photo.
Mumbai: The BSE Sensex rose over 100 points in early trade on Wednesday, continuing its winning spree for the 10th straight session, on positive global leads and sustained buying by domestic institutional investors.

The 30-share index moved higher by 110.13 points, or 0.32 per cent, to 34,505.19. The gauge had gained 1,375.99 points in the previous nine sessions.

All the sectoral indices, led by metal and healthcare stocks, were trading in the positive territory.

The broader Nifty too opened higher by 30.70 points, or 0.29 per cent, at 10,579.40.

Brokers said continuous buying by domestic institutional investors (DIIs) and retail investors following a firm trend at other Asian bourses, overnight gains on Wall Street, and encouraging economic data strengthened market sentiment.

Major early gainers were Wipro, Yes Bank, Adani Ports, ITC, Asian Paint, Tata Motors, Bharti Airtel, ONGC, Sun Pharma, Tata Steel, TCS, Maruti Suzuki and RIL rising up to 1.47 per cent.

Meanwhile, on a net basis, DIIs bought shares worth Rs 723.81 crore, while foreign funds sold shares to the tune of Rs 951.39 crore on Tuesday, provisional data showed.

Globally, Japan's Nikkei moved up 1.29 per cent and Hong Kong's Hang Seng gained 0.27 per cent in early trade on Wednesday. Shanghai Composite Index, however, shed 0.36 per cent.

The US Dow Jones Industrial Average ended 0.87 per cent higher on Tuesday.

Also Watch

| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE Sensex

34,331.68 -63.38 ( -0.18%)

Nifty 50

10,526.20 -22.50 ( -0.21%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
ITC 275.35 +7.75 +2.90
Vakrangee 125.80 +5.95 +4.96
ICICI Bank 290.05 -1.70 -0.58
Infosys 1,125.95 +0.75 +0.07
Hindalco 242.80 +3.40 +1.42
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Vakrangee 125.65 +5.95 +4.97
Indiabulls Vent 389.85 +16.40 +4.39
Idea Cellular 71.65 +0.25 +0.35
Eris Life 789.25 -10.00 -1.25
Yes Bank 309.25 +1.30 +0.42
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
ITC 275.35 +7.75 +2.90
Wipro 292.65 +7.90 +2.77
Zee Entertain 588.25 +12.80 +2.22
UltraTechCement 3,992.35 +75.10 +1.92
GAIL 330.65 +5.00 +1.54
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
ITC 275.30 +7.55 +2.82
Wipro 292.70 +7.20 +2.52
Tata Steel 601.50 +5.65 +0.95
Bharti Airtel 384.80 +3.50 +0.92
NTPC 178.30 +1.15 +0.65
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
HPCL 319.60 -10.45 -3.17
Axis Bank 518.25 -14.15 -2.66
Titan Company 977.10 -20.50 -2.05
Lupin 790.55 -14.50 -1.80
Tech Mahindra 656.80 -11.50 -1.72
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Axis Bank 518.70 -13.85 -2.60
M&M 799.25 -10.35 -1.28
IndusInd Bank 1,844.65 -22.95 -1.23
Coal India 285.05 -2.55 -0.89
SBI 246.25 -1.95 -0.79
See all Top Losers »

Video Wall

Kathua Rape Case : Is Death the Appropriate Punishment for Raping a Minor

Kathua Rape Case : Is Death the Appropriate Punishment for Raping a Minor

Recommended For You