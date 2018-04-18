English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Sensex Rises over 100 Points, Nifty Nears 10,600
The broader Nifty too opened higher by 30.70 points, or 0.29 per cent, at 10,579.40.
File Photo.
Mumbai: The BSE Sensex rose over 100 points in early trade on Wednesday, continuing its winning spree for the 10th straight session, on positive global leads and sustained buying by domestic institutional investors.
The 30-share index moved higher by 110.13 points, or 0.32 per cent, to 34,505.19. The gauge had gained 1,375.99 points in the previous nine sessions.
All the sectoral indices, led by metal and healthcare stocks, were trading in the positive territory.
The broader Nifty too opened higher by 30.70 points, or 0.29 per cent, at 10,579.40.
Brokers said continuous buying by domestic institutional investors (DIIs) and retail investors following a firm trend at other Asian bourses, overnight gains on Wall Street, and encouraging economic data strengthened market sentiment.
Major early gainers were Wipro, Yes Bank, Adani Ports, ITC, Asian Paint, Tata Motors, Bharti Airtel, ONGC, Sun Pharma, Tata Steel, TCS, Maruti Suzuki and RIL rising up to 1.47 per cent.
Meanwhile, on a net basis, DIIs bought shares worth Rs 723.81 crore, while foreign funds sold shares to the tune of Rs 951.39 crore on Tuesday, provisional data showed.
Globally, Japan's Nikkei moved up 1.29 per cent and Hong Kong's Hang Seng gained 0.27 per cent in early trade on Wednesday. Shanghai Composite Index, however, shed 0.36 per cent.
The US Dow Jones Industrial Average ended 0.87 per cent higher on Tuesday.
