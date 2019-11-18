Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Business
1-min read

Sensex Rises Over 100 Points on Firm Global Cues, Nifty Above 11,900

After hitting a high of 40,542.40, the 30-share index pared some gains to trade 72.26 points, or 0.18 per cent, higher at 40,428.95, while the broader NSE Nifty rose 17.80 points, or 0.15 per cent, to 11,913.25.

PTI

Updated:November 18, 2019, 9:53 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Sensex Rises Over 100 Points on Firm Global Cues, Nifty Above 11,900
Image for representation. (Photo: Reuters)

Mumbai: Equity benchmark BSE Sensex jumped over 100 points in early trade on Monday led by gains in index heavyweights RIL and ICICI Bank amid positive cues from global markets.

After hitting a high of 40,542.40, the 30-share index pared some gains to trade 72.26 points, or 0.18 per cent, higher at 40,428.95, while the broader NSE Nifty rose 17.80 points, or 0.15 per cent, to 11,913.25.

Top gainers in the Sensex pack included Bharti Airtel, SBI, Tata Motors, Sun Pharma and L&T, rising up to 3.09 per cent.

On the other hand, Yes Bank, M&M, ONGC, HDFC Bank, Asian Paints, HUL and Bajaj Auto fell up to 1.46 per cent.

On Friday, the Sensex ended 70.21 points, or 0.17 per cent, higher at 40,356.69. Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty rose 23.35 points, or 0.20 per cent, to end at 11,895.45.

Foreign institutional investors offloaded shares worth Rs 1,008.37 crore in the capital market in the previous session, while domestic institutional investors purchased equities worth Rs 537.74 crore, data available with stock exchange showed.

Globally, bourses in Shanghai, Hong Kong and Tokyo were trading on a positive note amid optimism over the US-China trade talks, while those in Seoul were in the red.

On the currency front, the rupee appreciated 17 paise (intra-day) against the US dollar to trade at 71.61 in early session. Brent futures, the global oil benchmark, rose 0.05 per cent to USD 63.33 per barrel.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
NIFTY 50

11,883.35 -12.10 ( -0.10%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Bharti Airtel 410.70 4.49
SBI 326.35 1.38
Yes Bank 67.40 -1.89
Indiabulls Hsg 209.55 -0.36
ICICI Bank 498.15 -0.34
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 67.30 -2.04
Bharti Airtel 410.55 4.41
Diamines Chem 116.50 -7.06
HUL 2,048.40 -0.43
Indiabulls Hsg 209.60 3.10
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Bharti Airtel 410.70 4.49
Grasim 783.20 3.71
BPCL 524.75 3.59
Tata Steel 406.90 3.14
Zee Entertain 295.95 2.80
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Bharti Airtel 410.65 4.44
Tata Steel 406.95 3.18
Sun Pharma 425.85 2.64
SBI 326.35 1.35
Vedanta 143.80 1.20
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 67.35 -1.97
Bajaj Auto 3,157.00 -1.81
M&M 575.00 -1.38
Asian Paints 1,739.00 -1.23
Hero Motocorp 2,515.55 -1.09
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 67.40 -1.89
Bajaj Auto 3,159.30 -1.63
M&M 575.15 -1.27
Asian Paints 1,740.20 -1.22
HDFC Bank 1,263.70 -1.14
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram