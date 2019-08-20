Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Sensex Rises Over 100 Points, Nifty Crosses 11,000-mark on Positive Global Cues

In the previous session on Monday, the 30-share Sensex settled 52.16 points, or 0.14 per cent, higher at 37,402.49, and the NSE Nifty edged 6.10 points, or 0.06 per cent, up at 11,053.90.

Updated:August 20, 2019, 10:13 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Sensex Rises Over 100 Points, Nifty Crosses 11,000-mark on Positive Global Cues
Representative image (Reuters)
Loading...

Mumbai: Domestic equity benchmark BSE Sensex rose over 100 points in early trade on Tuesday led by gains in IT stocks amid positive cues from global markets. The 30-share was trading 100.23 points or 0.27 per cent higher at 37,502.72 at 0930 hours; and the broader Nifty too rose 16.15 points or 0.15 per cent to 11,070.05 in morning trade.

In the previous session on Monday, the 30-share Sensex settled 52.16 points, or 0.14 per cent, higher at 37,402.49, and the NSE Nifty edged 6.10 points, or 0.06 per cent, up at 11,053.90. Top gainers in the Sensex pack included TCS, Infosys, Hero MotoCorp, TechM, HCL Tech and PowerGrid, rising up to 2 per cent.

While, Yes Bank, Bajaj Finance, IndusInd Bank, Axis Bank and Sun Pharma rose up to 4.50 per cent. According to traders, domestic equities followed global stocks which rallied on expectations of stimulus measures from German and Chinese governments. Investors are also hoping for dovish comments from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, US, later this week.

Elsewhere in Asia, Hang Seng, Shanghai Composite Index, Nikkei and Kospi were trading in the green in their respective late morning sessions. Bourses on Wall Street ended significantly higher on Monday.

Meanwhile, foreign portfolio investors sold shares worth a net of Rs 305.74 crore on Monday, while domestic institutional investors purchased shares worth Rs 386.23 crore, provisional data showed. On the currency front, the rupee depreciated 18 paise versus the dollar against its previous close to trade at 71.62 in early session.

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, rose 0.07 per cent to 59.78 per barrel.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE SENSEX

37,311.04 -91.45 ( -0.24%)

NIFTY 50

11,013.60 -40.30 ( -0.36%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 71.90 -6.20
Indiabulls Hsg 511.30 -4.76
Mahanagar Gas 849.85 7.99
Reliance 1,275.95 -1.29
ICICI Bank 415.20 -1.94
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
United Spirits 581.50 -0.78
HDFC 2,106.15 -0.37
HDFC Bank 2,220.25 0.61
Yes Bank 71.90 -6.26
Mahanagar Gas 849.00 7.83
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Infosys 792.90 1.96
Maruti Suzuki 6,072.00 1.50
Bajaj Auto 2,762.80 1.37
TCS 2,192.30 1.35
Tata Motors 122.35 1.28
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Infosys 792.55 1.90
Maruti Suzuki 6,076.50 1.70
Bajaj Auto 2,765.50 1.44
Tata Motors 122.35 1.33
TCS 2,192.20 1.32
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 71.85 -6.26
Indiabulls Hsg 511.30 -4.76
IndusInd Bank 1,398.10 -3.08
UltraTechCement 4,053.70 -2.51
Britannia 2,424.00 -2.19
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 72.00 -6.13
IndusInd Bank 1,398.75 -2.77
Coal India 195.00 -2.03
ICICI Bank 415.10 -1.96
Bajaj Finance 3,265.95 -1.85
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram