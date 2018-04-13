English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Sensex Rises Over 100 points on Positive Macro Data
File Photo.
Mumbai: The benchmark Sensex gained over 100 points in early trade on Friday, continuing its rising streak for the seventh straight session on the back of positive macroeconomic data, ahead of Infosys earnings later in the day.
The 30-share barometer was trading higher by 134.96 points, or 0.39 per cent, at 34,236.09 with all the sectoral indices, led by metals, banking and realty stocks rising by up to 1 per cent.
The gauge had gained 1,082.06 points in the previous six days.
Brokers said buying activity picked up on positive macroeconomic data as industrial production grew by a healthy 7.1 per cent in February.
The uptick in industrial production was largely driven by robust performance of the manufacturing sector, coupled with higher offtake of capital goods and consumer durables.
Retail inflation based on the Consumer Price Index (CPI) moderated in March due to easing food prices, including vegetables.
Both sets of data were released by the Central Statistics Office (CSO) on Thursday.
According to brokers, fall in retail inflation to a five-month low, too had a positive impact on the market.
Major gainers were Adani Ports, Bharti Airtel, Kotak Bank, Axis Bank, ICICI Bank, Asian Paints, Bajaj Auto, Tata Steel, Dr Reddy's, RIL, M&M, NTPC and Maruti Suzuki, rising up to 2.04 per cent.
IT major Infosys will announce its Q4 results today, shares was trading higher by 0.25 per cent at Rs 1,165.20.
On a net basis, foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) bought shares worth Rs 368.90 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) sold shares worth a net Rs 615.81 crore on Thursday, provisional data showed.
Overseas, Asian shares were trading mixed after US market gained as geopolitical concerns appeared to fade after President Donald Trump tweeted that a military strike on Syria may not be imminent.
Among other Asian markets, Japan's Nikkei rose 0.51 per cent, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng was down 0.28 per cent in early trade. China's Shanghai Composite index fell 0.30 per cent.
The US Dow Jones Industrial Average, however, closed 0.32 per cent lower in Thursday's trade.
Most Active
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Infosys
|1,183.95
|+21.35
|+1.84
|TCS
|3,223.00
|+83.75
|+2.67
|SBI
|250.40
|-3.40
|-1.34
|ICICI Bank
|287.30
|+0.55
|+0.19
|Axis Bank
|542.25
|-6.50
|-1.18
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Shriram City
|2,193.95
|-11.35
|-0.51
|RBL Bank
|500.50
|+1.65
|+0.33
|HDFC
|1,836.70
|+8.30
|+0.45
|Reliance
|937.40
|+9.85
|+1.06
|Piramal Enter
|2,594.85
|+12.45
|+0.48
Top Gainers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Tech Mahindra
|670.60
|+17.80
|+2.73
|Adani Ports
|382.45
|+10.10
|+2.71
|TCS
|3,223.40
|+84.15
|+2.68
|Wipro
|292.90
|+6.05
|+2.11
|Hindalco
|236.75
|+4.15
|+1.78
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|TCS
|3,222.00
|+84.70
|+2.70
|Adani Ports
|381.85
|+9.80
|+2.63
|Wipro
|292.50
|+5.70
|+1.99
|Infosys
|1,182.50
|+20.25
|+1.74
|Kotak Mahindra
|1,148.50
|+17.15
|+1.52
Top Losers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|BPCL
|405.00
|-13.65
|-3.26
|Bajaj Finserv
|5,324.55
|-96.20
|-1.77
|IOC
|165.20
|-3.05
|-1.81
|HCL Tech
|993.00
|-17.05
|-1.69
|HPCL
|331.15
|-6.10
|-1.81
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|SBI
|251.00
|-3.30
|-1.30
|Axis Bank
|542.25
|-6.05
|-1.10
|Tata Steel
|594.95
|-3.60
|-0.60
|Larsen
|1,346.95
|-10.60
|-0.78
|HUL
|1,403.15
|-10.40
|-0.74
