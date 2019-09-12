Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Business
1-min read

Sensex Rises over 150 Points Ahead of Key Macro Data Releases, Nifty Cross 11,000-mark

Top gainers in the Sensex pack on Wednesday included Tata Steel, ICICI Bank, IndusInd Bank, ONGC, Vedanta, Sun Pharma, HDFC, SBI, M&M, Maruti and HCL Tech, rising up to 2.43 per cent.

PTI

Updated:September 12, 2019, 10:50 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Sensex Rises over 150 Points Ahead of Key Macro Data Releases, Nifty Cross 11,000-mark
Image for Representation.
Loading...

Mumbai: Domestic equity benchmark BSE Sensex advanced 150 points in early session on Thursday, driven by gains in banking, metal and energy stocks, ahead of key macroeconomic data releases. After touching a high of 37,421.13, the 30-share index was trading 129.68 points, or 0.35 per cent, higher at 37,400.50 at 0940 hours, while the broader Nifty rose 34.65 points, or 0.31 per cent, to 11,070.35.

In the previous session, the BSE barometer ended 125.37 points, or 0.34 per cent, higher at 37,270.82. Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty rose 32.65 points, or 0.30 per cent, to finish at 11,035.70. Top gainers in the Sensex pack on Wednesday included Tata Steel, ICICI Bank, IndusInd Bank, ONGC, Vedanta, Sun Pharma, HDFC, SBI, M&M, Maruti and HCL Tech, rising up to 2.43 per cent.

On the other hand, Yes Bank, Tata Motors, Bharti Airtel, Bajaj Auto, Infosys and Axis Bank fell up to 2.72 per cent.

On Wednesday, foreign portfolio investors bought shares worth a net of Rs 266.89 crore, and domestic institutional investors purchased equities worth Rs 1,132.42 crore, provisional data showed.

Besides positive cues from global markets, domestic investors are waiting factory output and inflation data, scheduled to be released later in the day, traders said.

"The recent announcement related to government's intent to front load capital investments in infrastructure development to support the economy has also boosted the sentiments," said Gaurav Dua, Senior VP, Head Capital Market Strategy, Sharekhan by BNP Paribas.

Elsewhere in Asia, bourses in Shanghai, Japan and Korea were trading in the green in their respective late morning sessions amid hopes of a resolution in the US-China trade tiff and expectations that the European Central Bank would kick off monetary easing by global central banks.

On Wall Street, bourses ended significantly higher on Wednesday. The rupee, meanwhile, appreciated 33 paise against its previous close at 71.33 in early session. Global oil benchmark Brent crude rose 0.43 per cent to 61.24 per barrel (intra-day).

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE SENSEX

37,336.87 +66.05 ( +0.18%)

NIFTY 50

11,047.90 +12.20 ( +0.11%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 69.20 -3.35
Maruti Suzuki 6,494.60 -1.56
ICICI Bank 405.40 2.74
Tata Motors 130.70 -2.72
HDFC Bank 2,272.90 0.96
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Future Retail 407.50 0.75
Yes Bank 69.20 -3.35
HCL Tech 1,049.80 -0.70
Maruti Suzuki 6,497.70 -1.53
Indiabulls Hsg 445.35 3.26
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
ICICI Bank 405.60 2.79
UltraTechCement 4,001.00 2.50
IndusInd Bank 1,403.50 2.28
Grasim 725.50 1.97
Tata Steel 372.75 1.55
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
ICICI Bank 405.55 2.84
IndusInd Bank 1,403.70 2.33
Tata Steel 372.75 1.54
ONGC 127.20 1.19
HDFC 2,103.50 1.53
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 69.20 -3.35
Tata Motors 130.70 -2.72
Bharti Airtel 348.10 -1.97
Bajaj Finserv 7,230.05 -1.69
Eicher Motors 16,698.85 -1.85
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 69.15 -3.42
Tata Motors 130.80 -2.64
Bharti Airtel 348.10 -2.01
Maruti Suzuki 6,497.70 -1.53
Axis Bank 673.35 -1.22
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram