GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Sensex Rises Over 200 points, Nifty Above 10,300

The 30-share index spurted 220.38 points to 34,519.85. The barometer had lost 175 points on Tuesday.

News18.com

Updated:October 10, 2018, 10:59 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Sensex Rises Over 200 points, Nifty Above 10,300
(Image: Reuters)
Loading...
Mumbai: BSE benchmark Sensex rose over 200 points in early trade on Wednesday, following gains in auto, metals and banking stocks amid unabated buying by domestic institutional investors and rupee recovery.

The 30-share index spurted 220.38 points, or 0.64 per cent, to 34,519.85. The barometer had lost 175 points on Tuesday. Sectoral indices, led by capital goods, auto, oil and gas, metal and healthcare, rose up to 1.50 per cent.

The NSE Nifty too was up by 45.55 points, or 0,43 per cent, at 10,346.60. The rupee was trading higher by 23 paise at 74.16 against the American currency in early deals. There was continued buying by domestic institutional investors (DIIs) as well as select purchases by retail investors, traders said.

Besides, RBI's decision to inject Rs 12,000 crore liquidity into the system through purchase of government bonds on October 11 to meet festive season demand for funds also boosted the sentiment here, they added.

Prominent gainers include Hero MotoCorp, ONGC, Vedanta, Bajaj Auto, Tata Motors, Bharti Airtel, Maruti Suzuki, Kotak Bank, RIL, Tata Steel, Axis Bank, Sun Pharma, HDFC Ltd, L&T, Coal India, SBI and ICICI Bank, rising up to 2.87 per cent.

Meanwhile, DIIs bought shares worth a net of Rs 1,526 crore, while foreign institutional investors (FIIs) pulled out a net Rs 1,242 crore Tuesday, as per provisional stock exchange data.

Cues from other Asian markets were mixed. Hong Kong's Hang Seng was up 0.34 per cent, while Shanghai Composite fell 0.25 per cent. Japan's Nikkei too shed 0.26 per cent.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average in the US ended 0.21 per cent lower on Tuesday.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE SENSEX

34,760.89 +461.42 ( +1.35%)

NIFTY 50

10,460.10 +159.05 ( +1.54%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Bajaj Finance 2,270.95 10.19
Dewan Housing 284.50 16.10
Yes Bank 233.90 4.12
Reliance 1,102.10 1.11
SBI 278.65 5.97
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
TCS 2,043.05 -2.27
Dewan Housing 282.30 16.08
Tata Motors 188.75 2.44
Yes Bank 234.05 4.44
Bajaj Finance 2,266.05 9.91
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Bajaj Finance 2,270.95 10.19
Bajaj Finserv 5,961.50 9.81
Eicher Motors 22,582.35 7.10
Axis Bank 589.20 6.58
Zee Entertain 459.80 6.24
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Axis Bank 589.35 6.62
SBI 278.10 5.88
Maruti Suzuki 7,011.15 4.77
Yes Bank 234.05 4.44
ICICI Bank 318.90 4.18
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Bharti Infratel 258.25 -3.10
Infosys 700.45 -2.41
TCS 2,043.60 -2.30
Wipro 315.95 -1.77
HCL Tech 1,051.80 -1.55
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Infosys 700.30 -2.38
TCS 2,043.05 -2.27
Sun Pharma 603.00 -1.12
Wipro 316.85 -1.05
Coal India 271.60 -0.48
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...