Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Business
1-min read

Sensex Rises Over 200 Points; Nifty Reclaims 12,100

Tata Steel was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, rising over 2 per cent, followed by Infosys, M&M, Bharti Airtel, Maruti and Hero MotoCorp. On the other hand, TCS and HDFC slipped in the red.

PTI

Updated:January 29, 2020, 11:58 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Sensex Rises Over 200 Points; Nifty Reclaims 12,100
Representative image (Reuters)

Mumbai: Market benchmark Sensex jumped over 200 points in opening session on Wednesday led by gains in metal, auto, IT and energy stocks amid recovery in global equities.

The 30-share BSE index was trading 214.51 points or 0.52 per cent higher at 41,181.37. Similarly, the broader NSE rose 71.35 points, or 0.59 per cent, to 12,127.

Tata Steel was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, rising over 2 per cent, followed by Infosys, M&M, Bharti Airtel, Maruti and Hero MotoCorp. On the other hand, TCS and HDFC slipped in the red.

Besides recovery in global equities, domestic market rose on hopes of an economic revival in the upcoming budget, traders said.

Further, short-covering ahead of January derivatives expiry also lifted key indices, they added.

Bourses in Japan and South Korea were trading with sharp gains, while markets in Hong Kong opened with significant losses after a Lunar New Year break. Bourses in China remained closed.

Benchmarks on Wall Street too ended higher on Tuesday. Brent crude oil futures rose 1.36 per cent to USD 59.61 per barrel.

The rupee appreciated 8 paise to 71.22 against the US dollar in morning session.

In the previous session, Sensex settled 188.26 points, or 0.46 per cent, down at 40,966.86, and Nifty closed 63.20 points, or 0.52 per cent, down at 12,055.80.

Meanwhile, on a net basis, foreign institutional investors sold equities worth Rs 1,357.56 crore, while domestic institutional investors purchased shares worth Rs 711.70 crore on Tuesday, data available with stock exchanges showed.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
HDFC 2,435.00 0.11
Strides Pharma 450.25 -0.46
HDFC Bank 1,238.85 1.31
Havells India 614.15 -0.38
Cummins 603.35 2.49
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Tata Motors 184.80 4.94
ITC 236.70 2.58
Tata Steel 457.00 2.41
Nestle 15,715.20 1.96
Bajaj Finance 4,270.60 1.37
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
TCS 2,167.40 -0.76
Titan Company 1,190.90 -0.32
UltraTechCement 4,599.60 -0.20
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram