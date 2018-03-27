GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Sensex Rises over 200 points, Nifty Tests 10,200

The NSE Nifty rose by 70.05 points, or 0.69 per cent, to 10,200.70.

PTI

Updated:March 27, 2018, 10:12 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Sensex Rises over 200 points, Nifty Tests 10,200
File Photo.
Mumbai: The benchmark Sensex extended on Monday's gains by rising over 200 points in early trade on Tuesday, tracking firm global cues on reports of trade negotiations between the US and China, easing fears of a trade war.

Investor sentiment was buoyed after the government announced borrowing of Rs 2.88 lakh crore in the April-September period of 2018-19, lower than Rs 3.72 lakh crore it had borrowed in the first half of the current fiscal, and introduce bonds linked to CPI or retail inflation.

The BSE 30-share barometer advanced 233.41 points, or 0.70 per cent, to 33,299.82. The gauge had gained 469.87 points in the previous session.

All sectoral indices, led by metals, capital goods, realty, PSU and banking stocks were in the green, gaining up to 1.16 per cent.

The NSE Nifty rose by 70.05 points, or 0.69 per cent, to 10,200.70.

Major gainers were Wipro, Tata Steel, Axis Bank, L&T, SBI, Yes Bank, Kotak Bank, ICICI Bank, Adani Ports, IndusInd Bank, Sun Pharma, Tata Motors and Reliance Industries, rising by up to 2.30 per cent.

Brokers said increased buying by domestic institutional investors (DIIs) and retailer investors had a positive impact on the market.

Also, short-covering by speculators ahead of March F&O expiry, and an appreciating rupee against the dollar added to the upmove.

Meanwhile, on a net basis, DIIs bought shares worth Rs 2,017.95 crore, while foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares of Rs 741.19 crore on Monday.

Elsewhere in Asia, Hong Kong's Hang Seng was up 0.78 per cent, while Shanghai Composite index rose 0.95 per cent in early trade on Tuesday. Japan's Nikkei gained 1.66 per cent.

The US Dow Jones Industrial Average ended higher by 2.84 per cent in on Monday's trade.

Also Watch

| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE Sensex

33,205.60 +139.19 ( +0.42%)

Nifty 50

10,179.05 +48.40 ( +0.48%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Bandhan Bank 493.05 +118.05 +31.48
SBI 253.30 +6.80 +2.76
ICICI Bank 284.00 +2.35 +0.83
HDFC 1,824.40 -5.75 -0.31
Tata Steel 593.10 +11.55 +1.99
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
V-Mart Retail 1,954.15 +62.45 +3.30
Bandhan Bank 493.00 +118.00 +31.47
East India Sec 933.00 0.00 0.00
M&M 745.00 -2.80 -0.37
SBI 253.65 +7.30 +2.96
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
HPCL 344.60 +11.30 +3.39
Indiabulls Hsg 1,243.35 +38.80 +3.22
IOC 172.65 +5.45 +3.26
Hindalco 216.85 +6.30 +2.99
SBI 253.25 +6.75 +2.74
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
SBI 253.50 +7.15 +2.90
Tata Steel 593.65 +11.20 +1.92
Axis Bank 515.55 +8.05 +1.59
Asian Paints 1,134.90 +16.10 +1.44
TCS 2,852.70 +39.65 +1.41
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Bharti Infratel 335.95 -8.00 -2.33
Bajaj Auto 2,810.85 -37.80 -1.33
Bharti Airtel 416.90 -4.60 -1.09
Hero Motocorp 3,462.20 -19.50 -0.56
HDFC Bank 1,882.05 -11.40 -0.60
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Bharti Airtel 416.70 -4.95 -1.17
Bajaj Auto 2,812.00 -27.15 -0.96
Hero Motocorp 3,464.80 -16.20 -0.47
HDFC 1,824.75 -7.85 -0.43
M&M 744.85 -2.95 -0.39
See all Top Losers »

Video Wall

Watch: Amit Trivedi Remixes His Popular Song For News18

Watch: Amit Trivedi Remixes His Popular Song For News18

Recommended For You