Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Business
1-min read

Sensex Rises Over 200 Points, Nifty Tests 12,100 Amid Positive Global Cues

After hitting a high of 41,075.76, the 30-share index was trading 207.41 points, or 0.51 per cent, higher at 41,028.71 in morning session. Similarly, the broader Nifty rose 59.30 points, or 0.49 per cent, to 12,096.75.

PTI

Updated:November 27, 2019, 9:45 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Sensex Rises Over 200 Points, Nifty Tests 12,100 Amid Positive Global Cues
Image for representation.

Mumbai: Market benchmark BSE Sensex jumped over 200 points in early trade on Wednesday led by gains in HDFC twins, TCS and RIL as unabated foreign fund inflow and positive global cues enthused investor sentiment.

After hitting a high of 41,075.76, the 30-share index was trading 207.41 points, or 0.51 per cent, higher at 41,028.71 in morning session. Similarly, the broader Nifty rose 59.30 points, or 0.49 per cent, to 12,096.75.

Yes Bank was the top gainer in the Sensex pack rallying up to 5 per cent, followed by Tata Motors, M&M, HDFC, HDFC Bank, Maruti, IndusInd Bank, Vedanta and TCS.

On the other hand, ICICI Bank, Tata Steel, L&T and ITC were trading in the red.

On Tuesday, the Sensex touched its all-time intra-day high of 41,120.28 before closing down by 67.93 points or 0.17 per cent at 40,821.30. The Nifty also soared to a new peak of 12,132.45 in day trade before giving up gains to end lower by 36.05 points or 0.30 per cent at 12,037.70.

According to analysts, sustained foreign fund inflow amid positive cues from global markets buoyed market sentiment.

Short covering ahead of the expiry of November derivatives contracts on Thursday is also contributing to the rally, traders said.

Foreign institutional investors bought shares worth Rs 4,677.75 crore in the capital market in the previous session, while domestic institutional investors sold equities worth Rs 4,242.01 crore, data available with stock exchange showed.

Elsewhere in Asia, bourses in Shanghai, Hong Kong, Seoul and Tokyo were trading on a positive note amid hopes of a breakthrough in the trade logjam between the US and China.

Stocks on Wall Street ended in the green on Tuesday.

On the currency front, the rupee appreciated 6 paise against the US dollar to trade at 71.43 in early session.

Brent futures, the global oil benchmark, slipped 0.24 per cent to USD 63.06 per barrel

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
NIFTY 50

12,095.30 +57.60 ( +0.48%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
ICICI Bank 505.90 -0.94
Yes Bank 66.35 5.07
Zee Entertain 327.50 2.44
HDFC 2,334.15 1.28
Indiabulls Hsg 265.35 2.43
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 66.30 4.57
Axis Bank 758.60 0.84
Zee Entertain 327.40 2.41
Indiabulls Hsg 264.95 2.32
ICICI Bank 506.00 -1.00
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 66.35 5.07
Tata Motors 168.05 2.85
M&M 553.05 2.68
Zee Entertain 328.10 2.63
Maruti Suzuki 7,268.00 2.01
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 66.30 4.57
M&M 553.20 2.71
TML-D 75.90 2.64
Tata Motors 168.00 2.56
Maruti Suzuki 7,268.20 1.98
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Cipla 468.05 -2.19
Larsen 1,338.75 -1.78
ICICI Bank 505.90 -0.94
Bharti Airtel 429.05 -0.76
Bharti Infratel 231.20 -0.62
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Larsen 1,339.00 -1.75
ICICI Bank 506.00 -1.00
Bharti Airtel 430.00 -0.39
Tech Mahindra 761.80 -0.22
ONGC 130.35 -0.08
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram