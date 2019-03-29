English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Sensex Rises Over 200 Points; Nifty Tops 11,600 Mark in Early Trade
The 30-share index pared some ground and was trading 82.05 points, or 0.21 per cent, up at 38,627.77. It had rallied 412.84 points to 38,545.72 in the previous session.
Representative image of Sensex.
Mumbai: The BSE benchmark Sensex jumped over 200 points and the NSE Nifty breached the 11,600 level in early trade on Friday driven by heavy buying in realty, metal and pharma stocks amid unabated foreign fund inflows and positive global cues.
