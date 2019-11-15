Sensex Rises Over 200 Points on Firm Global Cues in Early Trade
The 30-share index was trading 206.79 points, or 0.51 per cent, higher at 40,493.27, while the broader NSE Nifty rose 55.05 points, or 0.46 per cent, to 11,927.15.
Image for Representation.
Mumbai: Equity benchmark BSE Sensex jumped over 200 points in early trade on Friday tracking gains in banking, auto and energy stocks amid positive cues from global markets.
The 30-share index was trading 206.79 points, or 0.51 per cent, higher at 40,493.27, while the broader NSE Nifty rose 55.05 points, or 0.46 per cent, to 11,927.15.
Top gainers in the Sensex pack included SBI, Tata Motors, Bharti Airtel, Vedanta, ICICI Bank, Kotak Bank, Tata Steel, M&M, HCL Tech and Sun Pharma, rising up to 3 per cent.
On the other hand, HDFC, NTPC, Axis Bank and Bajaj Auto fell up to 0.43 per cent.
On Thursday, the Sensex ended 170.42 points, or 0.42 per cent, higher at 40,286.48. Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty rose 31.65 points, or 0.27 per cent, to end at 11,872.10.
Foreign institutional investors offloaded shares worth Rs 562.05 crore in the capital market in the previous session, while domestic institutional investors purchased equities worth Rs 82.74 crore, data available with stock exchange showed.
Globally, bourses in Shanghai, Hong Kong, Tokyo and Seoul were trading on a positive note amid reports that the first-phase of trade talks between the US and China is in its final stage.
Stock exchanges on Wall Street ended on a mixed note on Thursday.
On the currency front, the rupee appreciated 14 paise (intra-day) against the US dollar to trade at 71.82 in early session.
Brent futures, the global oil benchmark, rose 0.45 per cent to USD 62.56 per barrel.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Thursday 04 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019 Brexit So Far: What Led To The Chaos?
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|SBI
|320.50
|4.74
|ICICI Bank
|508.15
|1.91
|Bharti Airtel
|388.75
|7.24
|Reliance
|1,480.95
|1.24
|Yes Bank
|69.40
|0.95
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Bharti Airtel
|389.05
|7.28
|SBI
|320.55
|4.72
|Yes Bank
|69.40
|0.95
|Power Grid Corp
|187.35
|-0.35
|ICICI Bank
|508.10
|1.87
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Bharti Airtel
|389.40
|7.42
|Bharti Infratel
|220.00
|5.44
|SBI
|320.50
|4.74
|Grasim
|755.40
|2.92
|Tata Motors
|171.00
|2.36
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Bharti Airtel
|389.05
|7.28
|SBI
|320.55
|4.72
|Tata Motors
|171.10
|2.46
|ICICI Bank
|508.10
|1.87
|Maruti Suzuki
|7,345.00
|1.35
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|IOC
|133.00
|-2.81
|Cipla
|441.90
|-2.10
|BPCL
|507.95
|-1.30
|Tech Mahindra
|750.70
|-1.01
|Dr Reddys Labs
|2,714.60
|-0.71
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|HDFC
|2,215.00
|-0.45
|Vedanta
|143.40
|-0.38
|Power Grid Corp
|187.35
|-0.35
|NTPC
|118.30
|-0.21
|Infosys
|704.10
|-0.18
Live TV
Recommended For You
- WhatsApp Getting New Facebook Branding; But Still no Dark Mode For The Rest of us
- FIFA 2022 World Cup Qualifiers: Doungel Scores in Injury Time to Help India Draw With Afghanistan
- Avantika Malik Shares Cryptic Post, Talks About 'Ideal Love'
- Hong Kong Open: PV Sindhu, Parupalli Kashyap Crash Out in Second Round
- Shashi Tharoor Made Indians Google ‘Recalcitrance’ After His First-ever Stand up Act