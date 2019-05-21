Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
CO-PRESENTED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Sensex Rises Over 200 Points to Hit Record High in Early Trade as Markets Give Thumbs-up to Exit Polls

Most exit polls forecast another term for Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The results of the seven-phase polls will come out Thursday.

News18.com

Updated:May 21, 2019, 10:12 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Sensex Rises Over 200 Points to Hit Record High in Early Trade as Markets Give Thumbs-up to Exit Polls
Representative image.
Loading...
Mumbai: The benchmark BSE Sensex jumped over 200 points to hit a record intra-day high of 39,565.82 as investors' euphoria over exit poll outcome continued in early session on Tuesday. The 30-share index was trading 205.24 points, or 0.52 per cent, higher at 39,557.91.

In similar movement, the broader NSE Nifty rose 48.90 points, or 0.41 per cent, to 11,877.15. In the previous session, the Sensex ended 1,421.90 points, or 3.75 per cent, higher at 39,352.67, and the Nifty soared 421.10 points, or 3.69 per cent, to 11,828.25.

Top gainers in the Sensex pack in morning trade include HDFC twins, Bajaj Finance, Coal India, RIL, Bajaj Auto, HUL, IndusInd Bank, Sun Pharma, Vedanta, Axis Bank and Asian Paints, rising up to 2.21 per cent.

On the other hand, Tata Motors, Yes Bank, Bharti Airtel, Tata Steel, SBI, Infosys, ONGC and TCS fell up to 3.18 per cent.

"Market has given a thumbs-up to exit poll numbers. Sentiments have turned around drastically and the benchmark indices can gain 5-8 per cent more from here over the next few weeks if the final election outcome is in line or even better than exit polls," said Gaurav Dua, Senior VP, Head Strategy and Investments, Sharekhan by BNP Paribas.

Most exit polls forecast another term for Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The results of the seven-phase polls will come out Thursday.

Meanwhile, market regulator Sebi and stock exchanges have beefed up their surveillance mechanism to check any manipulative activities in the market this week in view of the high-octane election related events lined up.

Foreign institutional investors bought equity worth Rs 1,734.45 crore on Monday, while domestic institutional investors sold shares to the tune of Rs 542.71 crore, provisional data available with stock exchanges showed.

Elsewhere in Asia, bourses in China, Japan and Korea were trading on a mixed note in their respective early sessions.

Benchmarks on Wall Street ended in the red on Monday.

On the currency front, the rupee appreciated marginally to 69.71 against the US dollar in opening trade Tuesday.

Brent crude, the global benchmark, was trading at 72.20 per barrel, higher by 0.32 per cent.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
 
S&P BSE SENSEX

39,469.43 +116.76 ( +0.30%)

NIFTY 50

11,855.00 +26.75 ( +0.23%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Reliance 1,357.95 2.42
Indiabulls Hsg 828.40 1.70
HDFC 2,161.45 1.84
Tata Motors 180.65 -5.00
SBI 341.90 -0.81
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Reliance 1,357.15 2.39
HDFC Bank 2,439.85 0.28
SBI 341.75 -0.83
Indiabulls Hsg 828.45 2.15
Jubilant Life 566.25 -0.05
See all Most Active »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
BPCL 370.00 -5.56
Tata Motors 180.70 -4.97
Adani Ports 387.70 -3.10
IOC 153.15 -2.85
Eicher Motors 20,933.00 -1.71
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Tata Motors 180.75 -4.87
IndusInd Bank 1,470.00 -1.51
Tata Steel 476.45 -1.39
Yes Bank 141.65 -1.36
Infosys 714.85 -1.05
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram