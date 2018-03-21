English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Sensex Rises Over 200 Points to Reclaim 33,000 Mark; Nifty Nears 10,200
Meanwhile, the NSE Nifty rose 61.10 points, or 0.60 per cent, to 10,185.45.
File Photo.
Mumbai: The benchmark Sensex reclaimed the 33,000 mark by rising over 200 points in early trade on Wednesday amid a firm trend in global equities ahead of US Federal Reserve's policy meet outcome later in the day.
The 30-share index was trading 226.85 points, or 0.69 per cent, higher at 33,223.62, with all the sectoral indices in the green. Gains were led by realty, banking and PSU stocks which rose up to 1.50 per cent.
The gauge had gained 73.64 points in a volatile session on Tuesday.
Meanwhile, the NSE Nifty rose 61.10 points, or 0.60 per cent, to 10,185.45.
Major gainers included ONGC, Bharti Airtel, SBI, Axis Bank, Yes Bank, Infosys, Sun Pharma, L&T, RIL, ITC, Kotak Bank, IndusInd Bank, Adani Ports, ICICI Bank, Maruti Suzuki and TCS. The stocks rose by up to 2 per cent.
Traders said buying activity picked up on positive cues from other Asian bourses as investors look towards the conclusion of US Federal Reserve policy meet due on Wednesday night.
Short-covering by speculators too supported the rally, they added.
On a net basis, foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) bought shares worth Rs 344.16 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) made purchases worth Rs 731.17 crore on Tuesday, provisional data showed.
Meanwhile, Hong Kong's Hang Seng rose 1.25 per cent, while Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.40 per cent in early trade on Wednesday. Financial markets in Japan were closed for a public holiday on Wednesday.
The US Dow Jones Industrial Average ended 0.47 per cent higher in Tuesday's trade.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Most Active
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Maruti Suzuki
|8,927.80
|+125.40
|+1.42
|Tata Steel
|592.80
|-0.20
|-0.03
|Reliance
|901.50
|+11.70
|+1.31
|HDFC
|1,829.70
|+29.65
|+1.65
|SBI
|253.80
|+4.70
|+1.89
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Force Motors
|2,966.15
|+169.95
|+6.08
|V-Mart Retail
|1,926.25
|+67.45
|+3.63
|IDBI Bank
|76.55
|+2.90
|+3.94
|Hindalco
|216.90
|-1.00
|-0.46
|HEG
|3,210.00
|+43.00
|+1.36
Top Gainers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Bharti Airtel
|414.00
|+13.60
|+3.40
|Indiabulls Hsg
|1,237.00
|+38.70
|+3.23
|UltraTechCement
|4,047.95
|+111.15
|+2.82
|Cipla
|562.90
|+10.00
|+1.81
|NTPC
|170.05
|+3.65
|+2.19
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Bharti Airtel
|413.90
|+13.75
|+3.44
|NTPC
|169.80
|+3.70
|+2.23
|Yes Bank
|308.00
|+5.95
|+1.97
|Axis Bank
|530.50
|+9.60
|+1.84
|SBI
|253.80
|+4.55
|+1.83
Top Losers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Eicher Motors
|28,075.30
|-285.15
|-1.01
|Hero Motocorp
|3,486.05
|-27.75
|-0.79
|Tech Mahindra
|628.60
|-4.80
|-0.76
|Adani Ports
|368.40
|-1.60
|-0.43
|Bharti Infratel
|340.20
|-1.70
|-0.50
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Hero Motocorp
|3,485.00
|-28.25
|-0.80
|Tata Steel
|593.00
|-0.30
|-0.05
|Adani Ports
|368.95
|-0.25
|-0.07
|Wipro
|293.65
|-0.10
|-0.03
