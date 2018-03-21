GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Sensex Rises Over 200 Points to Reclaim 33,000 Mark; Nifty Nears 10,200

Meanwhile, the NSE Nifty rose 61.10 points, or 0.60 per cent, to 10,185.45.

PTI

Updated:March 21, 2018, 10:21 AM IST
File Photo.
Mumbai: The benchmark Sensex reclaimed the 33,000 mark by rising over 200 points in early trade on Wednesday amid a firm trend in global equities ahead of US Federal Reserve's policy meet outcome later in the day.

The 30-share index was trading 226.85 points, or 0.69 per cent, higher at 33,223.62, with all the sectoral indices in the green. Gains were led by realty, banking and PSU stocks which rose up to 1.50 per cent.

The gauge had gained 73.64 points in a volatile session on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the NSE Nifty rose 61.10 points, or 0.60 per cent, to 10,185.45.

Major gainers included ONGC, Bharti Airtel, SBI, Axis Bank, Yes Bank, Infosys, Sun Pharma, L&T, RIL, ITC, Kotak Bank, IndusInd Bank, Adani Ports, ICICI Bank, Maruti Suzuki and TCS. The stocks rose by up to 2 per cent.

Traders said buying activity picked up on positive cues from other Asian bourses as investors look towards the conclusion of US Federal Reserve policy meet due on Wednesday night.

Short-covering by speculators too supported the rally, they added.

On a net basis, foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) bought shares worth Rs 344.16 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) made purchases worth Rs 731.17 crore on Tuesday, provisional data showed.

Meanwhile, Hong Kong's Hang Seng rose 1.25 per cent, while Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.40 per cent in early trade on Wednesday. Financial markets in Japan were closed for a public holiday on Wednesday.

The US Dow Jones Industrial Average ended 0.47 per cent higher in Tuesday's trade.

| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
S&P BSE Sensex

33,331.48 +334.72 ( +1.01%)

Nifty 50

10,220.30 +95.95 ( +0.95%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Maruti Suzuki 8,927.80 +125.40 +1.42
Tata Steel 592.80 -0.20 -0.03
Reliance 901.50 +11.70 +1.31
HDFC 1,829.70 +29.65 +1.65
SBI 253.80 +4.70 +1.89
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Force Motors 2,966.15 +169.95 +6.08
V-Mart Retail 1,926.25 +67.45 +3.63
IDBI Bank 76.55 +2.90 +3.94
Hindalco 216.90 -1.00 -0.46
HEG 3,210.00 +43.00 +1.36
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Bharti Airtel 414.00 +13.60 +3.40
Indiabulls Hsg 1,237.00 +38.70 +3.23
UltraTechCement 4,047.95 +111.15 +2.82
Cipla 562.90 +10.00 +1.81
NTPC 170.05 +3.65 +2.19
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Bharti Airtel 413.90 +13.75 +3.44
NTPC 169.80 +3.70 +2.23
Yes Bank 308.00 +5.95 +1.97
Axis Bank 530.50 +9.60 +1.84
SBI 253.80 +4.55 +1.83
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Eicher Motors 28,075.30 -285.15 -1.01
Hero Motocorp 3,486.05 -27.75 -0.79
Tech Mahindra 628.60 -4.80 -0.76
Adani Ports 368.40 -1.60 -0.43
Bharti Infratel 340.20 -1.70 -0.50
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Hero Motocorp 3,485.00 -28.25 -0.80
Tata Steel 593.00 -0.30 -0.05
Adani Ports 368.95 -0.25 -0.07
Wipro 293.65 -0.10 -0.03
See all Top Losers »

