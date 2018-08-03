GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
election logo
Sangli-Miraj-Kupwad
(78 wards)22/78
BJP8
2013 0
SS0
2013 0
NCP6
2013 19
INC6
2013 41
Oth2
2013 18
Jalgaon
(75 wards)71/75
BJP57
2013 15
SS14
2013 0
NCP0
2013 11
INC0
2013 0
Oth0
2013 49
 images

Maharashtra Municipal Corporation images

Elections 2018 BJP SS NCP INC OTH
Sangli-Miraj-Kupwad80662
Jalgaon5714000
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Sensex Rises Over 250 points, Nifty Reclaims 11,300 Mark

Major gainers were Kotak Bank, ONGC, Axis Bank, HDFC, Yes Bank, RIL, TCS, M&M, Sun Pharma, Power Grid, Vedanta, Tata Motors, Adani Ports, Maruti Suzuki, SBI, NTPC, Coal India, Bajaj Auto, HDFC Bank and Tata Steel, rising up to 2 per cent.

PTI

Updated:August 3, 2018, 10:10 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Sensex Rises Over 250 points, Nifty Reclaims 11,300 Mark
Representative image (Reuters)
Loading...
Mumbai: The benchmark Sensex staged a strong comeback in early trade on Saturday gaining over 250 points on widespread buying by participants in rate-sensitive realty, auto and banking stocks.

The 30-share index was trading higher by 253.38 points, or 0.68 per cent, at 37,418.54.

All the sectoral indices, led by realty, auto, banking, healthcare, infrastructure, power, oil and gas, PSU and metal, recovered up to 1 per cent.

The 30-share Sensex had lost 441.42 points in the previous two sessions.

The NSE Nifty reclaimed the 11,300 mark, by rising 70.55 points, or 0.62 per cent, to 11,315.25.

Major gainers were Kotak Bank, ONGC, Axis Bank, HDFC, Yes Bank, RIL, TCS, M&M, Sun Pharma, Power Grid, Vedanta, Tata Motors, Adani Ports, Maruti Suzuki, SBI, NTPC, Coal India, Bajaj Auto, HDFC Bank and Tata Steel, rising up to 2 per cent.

While, Bharti Airtel, Asian Paints and Wipro trading in the negative zone, falling up to 0.25 per cent.

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth a net of Rs 639.87 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) sold shares worth a net of Rs 340.30 crore yesterday, provisional data showed.

Overseas, Asian stocks were mixed, with several regional markets attempting to recover after sliding on trade war jitters.

Shanghai Composite Index was up 0.08 per cent, Japan's Nikkei rose 0.32 per cent, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng was down 0.22 per cent.

The US Dow Jones Industrial Average ended 0.03 per cent lower on Friday.

Also Watch

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE Sensex

37,428.74 +263.58 ( +0.71%)

Nifty 50

11,323.70 +79.00 ( +0.70%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Indiabulls Hsg 1,372.70 +74.15 +5.71
Reliance 1,172.25 +3.90 +0.33
HDFC Bank 2,124.80 -5.40 -0.25
Adani Enterpris 203.40 +6.90 +3.51
Axis Bank 554.25 +7.00 +1.28
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Indiabulls Hsg 1,370.75 +69.60 +5.35
Infosys 1,359.75 +4.35 +0.32
Tejas Networks 262.80 -9.35 -3.44
ICICI Bank 304.10 +6.25 +2.10
TVS Motor 519.10 +6.45 +1.26
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Indiabulls Hsg 1,373.60 +75.05 +5.78
Vedanta 222.30 +8.15 +3.81
Coal India 281.50 +7.95 +2.91
Yes Bank 371.25 +9.45 +2.61
Lupin 886.50 +21.65 +2.50
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Vedanta 222.30 +8.15 +3.81
Coal India 280.95 +7.75 +2.84
Yes Bank 370.70 +8.95 +2.47
ICICI Bank 304.10 +6.25 +2.10
Kotak Mahindra 1,303.55 +22.55 +1.76
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Tech Mahindra 657.25 -11.75 -1.76
Hero Motocorp 3,236.00 -27.70 -0.85
Bharti Airtel 371.00 -2.00 -0.54
Asian Paints 1,410.75 -7.65 -0.54
Grasim 1,010.00 -4.20 -0.41
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Hero Motocorp 3,235.10 -31.65 -0.97
Asian Paints 1,409.70 -8.75 -0.62
Bharti Airtel 370.80 -2.15 -0.58
IndusInd Bank 2,018.00 -3.55 -0.18
HDFC Bank 2,125.80 -3.45 -0.16
See all Top Losers »

Video Wall

Why Congress is Wary of Taking a Strong Stand on Assam NRC Issue

Why Congress is Wary of Taking a Strong Stand on Assam NRC Issue

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...