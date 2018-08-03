English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Sensex Rises Over 250 points, Nifty Reclaims 11,300 Mark
Major gainers were Kotak Bank, ONGC, Axis Bank, HDFC, Yes Bank, RIL, TCS, M&M, Sun Pharma, Power Grid, Vedanta, Tata Motors, Adani Ports, Maruti Suzuki, SBI, NTPC, Coal India, Bajaj Auto, HDFC Bank and Tata Steel, rising up to 2 per cent.
Representative image (Reuters)
Loading...
Mumbai: The benchmark Sensex staged a strong comeback in early trade on Saturday gaining over 250 points on widespread buying by participants in rate-sensitive realty, auto and banking stocks.
The 30-share index was trading higher by 253.38 points, or 0.68 per cent, at 37,418.54.
All the sectoral indices, led by realty, auto, banking, healthcare, infrastructure, power, oil and gas, PSU and metal, recovered up to 1 per cent.
The 30-share Sensex had lost 441.42 points in the previous two sessions.
The NSE Nifty reclaimed the 11,300 mark, by rising 70.55 points, or 0.62 per cent, to 11,315.25.
Major gainers were Kotak Bank, ONGC, Axis Bank, HDFC, Yes Bank, RIL, TCS, M&M, Sun Pharma, Power Grid, Vedanta, Tata Motors, Adani Ports, Maruti Suzuki, SBI, NTPC, Coal India, Bajaj Auto, HDFC Bank and Tata Steel, rising up to 2 per cent.
While, Bharti Airtel, Asian Paints and Wipro trading in the negative zone, falling up to 0.25 per cent.
Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth a net of Rs 639.87 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) sold shares worth a net of Rs 340.30 crore yesterday, provisional data showed.
Overseas, Asian stocks were mixed, with several regional markets attempting to recover after sliding on trade war jitters.
Shanghai Composite Index was up 0.08 per cent, Japan's Nikkei rose 0.32 per cent, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng was down 0.22 per cent.
The US Dow Jones Industrial Average ended 0.03 per cent lower on Friday.
Also Watch
The 30-share index was trading higher by 253.38 points, or 0.68 per cent, at 37,418.54.
All the sectoral indices, led by realty, auto, banking, healthcare, infrastructure, power, oil and gas, PSU and metal, recovered up to 1 per cent.
The 30-share Sensex had lost 441.42 points in the previous two sessions.
The NSE Nifty reclaimed the 11,300 mark, by rising 70.55 points, or 0.62 per cent, to 11,315.25.
Major gainers were Kotak Bank, ONGC, Axis Bank, HDFC, Yes Bank, RIL, TCS, M&M, Sun Pharma, Power Grid, Vedanta, Tata Motors, Adani Ports, Maruti Suzuki, SBI, NTPC, Coal India, Bajaj Auto, HDFC Bank and Tata Steel, rising up to 2 per cent.
While, Bharti Airtel, Asian Paints and Wipro trading in the negative zone, falling up to 0.25 per cent.
Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth a net of Rs 639.87 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) sold shares worth a net of Rs 340.30 crore yesterday, provisional data showed.
Overseas, Asian stocks were mixed, with several regional markets attempting to recover after sliding on trade war jitters.
Shanghai Composite Index was up 0.08 per cent, Japan's Nikkei rose 0.32 per cent, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng was down 0.22 per cent.
The US Dow Jones Industrial Average ended 0.03 per cent lower on Friday.
Also Watch
-
Why Congress is Wary of Taking a Strong Stand on Assam NRC Issue
-
Thursday 02 August , 2018
Fanney Khan: Anil Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Pihu Sand On Why You Should Stop Worrying About How You Look
-
Thursday 02 August , 2018
India to Get 'Fast Track Special Courts' to Deal With Rape
-
Wednesday 01 August , 2018
Meena Kumari's 85th Birth Anniversary: Google Doodle Honours the Legendary Actress
-
Tuesday 31 July , 2018
Akshay Kumar Chats About Gold, Twinkle's New Book And More
Why Congress is Wary of Taking a Strong Stand on Assam NRC Issue
Thursday 02 August , 2018 Fanney Khan: Anil Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Pihu Sand On Why You Should Stop Worrying About How You Look
Thursday 02 August , 2018 India to Get 'Fast Track Special Courts' to Deal With Rape
Wednesday 01 August , 2018 Meena Kumari's 85th Birth Anniversary: Google Doodle Honours the Legendary Actress
Tuesday 31 July , 2018 Akshay Kumar Chats About Gold, Twinkle's New Book And More
Loading...
Most Active
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Indiabulls Hsg
|1,372.70
|+74.15
|+5.71
|Reliance
|1,172.25
|+3.90
|+0.33
|HDFC Bank
|2,124.80
|-5.40
|-0.25
|Adani Enterpris
|203.40
|+6.90
|+3.51
|Axis Bank
|554.25
|+7.00
|+1.28
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Indiabulls Hsg
|1,370.75
|+69.60
|+5.35
|Infosys
|1,359.75
|+4.35
|+0.32
|Tejas Networks
|262.80
|-9.35
|-3.44
|ICICI Bank
|304.10
|+6.25
|+2.10
|TVS Motor
|519.10
|+6.45
|+1.26
Top Gainers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Indiabulls Hsg
|1,373.60
|+75.05
|+5.78
|Vedanta
|222.30
|+8.15
|+3.81
|Coal India
|281.50
|+7.95
|+2.91
|Yes Bank
|371.25
|+9.45
|+2.61
|Lupin
|886.50
|+21.65
|+2.50
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Vedanta
|222.30
|+8.15
|+3.81
|Coal India
|280.95
|+7.75
|+2.84
|Yes Bank
|370.70
|+8.95
|+2.47
|ICICI Bank
|304.10
|+6.25
|+2.10
|Kotak Mahindra
|1,303.55
|+22.55
|+1.76
Top Losers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Tech Mahindra
|657.25
|-11.75
|-1.76
|Hero Motocorp
|3,236.00
|-27.70
|-0.85
|Bharti Airtel
|371.00
|-2.00
|-0.54
|Asian Paints
|1,410.75
|-7.65
|-0.54
|Grasim
|1,010.00
|-4.20
|-0.41
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Hero Motocorp
|3,235.10
|-31.65
|-0.97
|Asian Paints
|1,409.70
|-8.75
|-0.62
|Bharti Airtel
|370.80
|-2.15
|-0.58
|IndusInd Bank
|2,018.00
|-3.55
|-0.18
|HDFC Bank
|2,125.80
|-3.45
|-0.16
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Game of Thrones Castle Up for Sale in Northern Ireland
- Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Lets Loose on Being Body-shamed and Post-Pregnancy Weight Gain
- Jennifer Lopez Ditches Pants for Versace Denim Boots; Gets Trolled Mercilessly
- Baahubali Gets Two Season Prequel Series to Be Produced by Netflix
- Sony PlayStation 4 Crosses 80 Million Milestone, Nintendo Switch Close to 20 Million
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...