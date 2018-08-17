Sensex Rises Over 250 Points, Nifty Reclaims 11,400 Mark

The benchmark Sensex staged a strong comeback in early trade on Friday, gaining over 250 points on widespread buying by participants in metal, realty and banking stocks after the US and China agreed to resume trade talks yesterday night.Taking positive cues from global equities, the 30-share index was trading higher by 262.91 points, or 0.69 per cent, at 37,926.47. The index had lost 188.44 points in the previous session.The NSE Nifty reclaimed the 11,400 mark, by rising 62.15 points, or 0.55 per cent, to 11,447.20.All sectoral indices, led by metal, FMCG, realty, auto, banking, PSU, healthcare, infrastructure, power, capital goods, oil and gas and IT, recovered up to 1.38 per cent.Major gainers were Vedanta, Tata Steel, ITC, Yes Bank, Adani Ports, Tata Motors, Axis Bank, SDBI, ICICI Bank, RIL and Asian Paints, rising up to 2.13 per centWhile, Wipro, Bharti Airtel, Bajaj Auto and HDFC were trading in the negative zone, falling up to 0.70 per cent.Domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought shares worth a net of Rs 133.78 crore while foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth a net of Rs 825.08 crore on Thursday, provisional data showed.Investor sentiment turned positive after the US and China agreed to resume trade talks on Thursday night, traders said.Amid a stalemate in the trade war with the US, China will send a top official to Washington this month to resume the high-level dialogue to resolve the deadlock over President Donald Trump's demand to drastically reduce the USD 375 billion trade deficit.Elsewhere in Asia, Japan's Nikkei rose 0.44 per cent and Hong Kong's Hang Seng was up 0.46 per cent, while Shanghai Composite Index was down 0.39 per cent.US stocks rallied to close higher yesterday. The US Dow Jones Industrial Average ended 1.58 per cent higher on Thursday.