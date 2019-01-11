English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Sensex Rises Over 65 points in Early Trade, TCS Among Top Losers
NSE Nifty was trading 17.65 points, or 0.16 per cent, up at 10,839.25. Top gainers at the BSE include HDFC, ONGC, ITC, Sun Pharma, HDFC Bank, Reliance, Asian Paints, HUL and Tata Steel.
Loading...
Mumbai: The benchmark BSE Sensex rose over 65 points in early trade on Friday following value-based buying in auto, oil & gas, and metal sectors amid positive trend at other Asian markets and rising rupee.
The 30-share index was trading 68.58 points, or 0.19 per cent, higher at 36,175.08. The gauge opened on a positive note and touched a high of 36,214.26 in morning trade.
The NSE Nifty too witnessed similar movement, and was trading 17.65 points, or 0.16 per cent, up at 10,839.25.
On Thursday, the Sensex settled 106.41 points, or 0.29 per cent, down at 36,106.50, while the broader NSE Nifty fell 33.55 points, or 0.31 per cent, to finish at 10,821.60.
Top gainers at the BSE include HDFC, ONGC, ITC, Sun Pharma, HDFC Bank, Reliance, Asian Paints, HUL and Tata Steel.
While top losers were TCS, Bharti Airtel, HCL Tech, M&M, L&T, Indusind Bank and Powergrid.
TCS fell 2.21 per cent to 1846.50 after it reported 24.1 per cent growth in net profit at Rs 8,105 crore for the quarter ended December 2018.
On the macro front, the rupee appreciated by 7 paise to 70.34 against the US dollar in opening trade.
Brent crude futures were trading 0.21 per cent lower at USD 61.55 per barrel.
Elsewhere in Asia, Japan's Nikkei rose 0.81 per cent and Shanghai Composite Index up 0.11 per cent, while Korea's Kospi surged 0.38 per cent.
On Wall Street, Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 122.80 points, or 0.51 per cent, to 24,001.92 on Thursday.
Meanwhile, foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth a net of Rs 344.58 crore on Thursday and domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net buyers to the tune of Rs 10.98 crore, provisional data available with BSE showed.
The 30-share index was trading 68.58 points, or 0.19 per cent, higher at 36,175.08. The gauge opened on a positive note and touched a high of 36,214.26 in morning trade.
The NSE Nifty too witnessed similar movement, and was trading 17.65 points, or 0.16 per cent, up at 10,839.25.
On Thursday, the Sensex settled 106.41 points, or 0.29 per cent, down at 36,106.50, while the broader NSE Nifty fell 33.55 points, or 0.31 per cent, to finish at 10,821.60.
Top gainers at the BSE include HDFC, ONGC, ITC, Sun Pharma, HDFC Bank, Reliance, Asian Paints, HUL and Tata Steel.
While top losers were TCS, Bharti Airtel, HCL Tech, M&M, L&T, Indusind Bank and Powergrid.
TCS fell 2.21 per cent to 1846.50 after it reported 24.1 per cent growth in net profit at Rs 8,105 crore for the quarter ended December 2018.
On the macro front, the rupee appreciated by 7 paise to 70.34 against the US dollar in opening trade.
Brent crude futures were trading 0.21 per cent lower at USD 61.55 per barrel.
Elsewhere in Asia, Japan's Nikkei rose 0.81 per cent and Shanghai Composite Index up 0.11 per cent, while Korea's Kospi surged 0.38 per cent.
On Wall Street, Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 122.80 points, or 0.51 per cent, to 24,001.92 on Thursday.
Meanwhile, foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth a net of Rs 344.58 crore on Thursday and domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net buyers to the tune of Rs 10.98 crore, provisional data available with BSE showed.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Why Congress Won Rajasthan: Assembly Election Results 2018
-
Tuesday 11 December , 2018
Why Congress Won Chhattisgarh: Assembly Election Results 2018
-
Tuesday 11 December , 2018
Why Did KCR Led TRS Win In Telangana: Assembly Election Results 2018
-
Tuesday 11 December , 2018
Mizoram Assembly Elections 2018: What Led to MNF’s Win & Congress’ Loss?
-
Wednesday 21 November , 2018
Exploring The World Of Hindutva Pop Where People Dance To Bhajans And Want 'Baba Ka Mandir' In Pakistan
Why Congress Won Rajasthan: Assembly Election Results 2018
Tuesday 11 December , 2018 Why Congress Won Chhattisgarh: Assembly Election Results 2018
Tuesday 11 December , 2018 Why Did KCR Led TRS Win In Telangana: Assembly Election Results 2018
Tuesday 11 December , 2018 Mizoram Assembly Elections 2018: What Led to MNF’s Win & Congress’ Loss?
Wednesday 21 November , 2018 Exploring The World Of Hindutva Pop Where People Dance To Bhajans And Want 'Baba Ka Mandir' In Pakistan
Most Active
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|TCS
|1,842.55
|-2.44
|Infosys
|683.50
|0.56
|Reliance
|1,098.05
|-0.85
|Yes Bank
|184.25
|-1.42
|Praj Industries
|152.10
|10.30
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Bajaj Finance
|2,511.00
|-0.19
|Aurobindo Pharm
|769.80
|-0.76
|TCS
|1,841.95
|-2.45
|Yes Bank
|183.95
|-1.47
|Infosys
|683.70
|0.58
Top Losers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|IndusInd Bank
|1,515.15
|-3.24
|Tata Motors
|180.30
|-2.93
|Bharti Infratel
|277.20
|-2.75
|TCS
|1,842.55
|-2.44
|Larsen
|1,369.60
|-1.65
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|IndusInd Bank
|1,515.40
|-3.26
|Tata Motors
|180.30
|-2.83
|TCS
|1,841.95
|-2.45
|Yes Bank
|183.95
|-1.47
|Larsen
|1,370.20
|-1.44
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Netflix User Has No Chill After Finding Out Ex's Friend Was Using His Account for Two Years
- Following Protests by Congress Activists, The Accidental Prime Minister Screening Stopped in Ludhiana
- Sushant Singh Rajput: I was One of the Intentional and Strategic Casualties of #MeToo Movement
- Google Responds to Irate Pixel Customer Who Put up Anti-Google Posters Around Delhi
- Doomsday May Be Postponed, After New Data from Antarctica Gives Glimmer of Hope
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results